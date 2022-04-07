Pope kisses Ukrainian flag from Bucha as he welcomes refugees to Vatican

Pope Francis kissed a battered Ukrainian flag that was brought to him from Bucha as called once again for an end to the war.

“This flag comes from the war, from that martyred city Bucha. Let us not forget them. Let us not forget the people of Ukraine,” he said.

Francis also welcome a number of Ukrainian child refugees onto the stage of the Vatican audience hall and gave them each a giant chocolate Easter egg as he urged prayers for them and all Ukrainians.

