ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Local development firm moving corporate HQ downtown

By Joe Hotchkiss, Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VTSQs_0f217bGY00

Property management and development company ATC Development could move into its new downtown corporate headquarters at 901 Greene St. as soon as the end of May.

“We’re very excited about it,” said ATC CEO Woody Belangia. “It was just a coincidence of our need and the opportunity for this space, so that was very nice.”

The 15,000-square-foot property at the corner of Greene Street and James Brown Boulevard once housed the local probation office for the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Belangia and Kurt Eyring, ATC’s vice-president of development and construction, had been looking for a new home for the business, which was outgrowing its west Augusta location on West Wimbledon Drive.

When they saw 901 Greene listed for sale earlier this year at $2.65 million, the sale moved quickly.

“A friend forwarded me saying this thing was going up for auction, and after that it came together really, really fast,” Belangia said. “We worked to pre-empt the auction, so we probably decided to go after it somewhere around the first of March.”

The building held great appeal because it had been renovated into an open, modern workspace with more than 40 offices.

The building also would place ATC downtown close to accelerated development, including its own projects. Last year, ATC renovated the antebellum Stovall-Barnes House on the 1200 block of Greene Street.

Also, ATC is overseeing construction of The Standard, a four-story, 130-unit apartment complex that will occupy an entire downtown block bordered by Greene, Telfair, 10th and 11th streets.

“With a lot of that activity happening right here downtown, that’s why we’re excited to be down here with our corporate office,” Belangia said.

Two previous tenants at 901 Greene tried to develop and maintain businesses offering shared office space.

In January 2019 it opened as the third location for SharedSpace, which offered short-term office space and access to office equipment for aspiring entrepreneurs or businesses needing temporary space.

After the location folded, its former operators reopened in September 2021 under the name 901 Greene Street but placed the property up for sale or lease just a few months later.

Comments / 0

Related
KING 5

Boeing 747 to be centerpiece of new downtown Seattle development

SEATTLE — An iconic Boeing 747 jumbo jet, a symbol of Pacific Northwest innovation and industrial achievement, will soon be the centerpiece of a new development in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood. Developer Ian Gillespie, the founder of WestBank based in Vancouver, Canada, is the visionary behind the...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
Connecticut Post

Shelton developer defends downtown parking plan

SHELTON — A downtown developer is defending his plan for downtown parking near some development projects, saying there is enough parking downtown to accommodate additional development. The city just needs to take steps to alert drivers to its existence, he said. John Guedes’ plans to redevelop the former Chromium...
SHELTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Development#Property Management#Auction#Hq#Atc Development#901 Greene St#Stovall Barnes House#Standard
Des Moines Business Record

Partnership names Kruse as VP of downtown development

Carrie Kruse has been named vice president of downtown development for the Greater Des Moines Partnership. She will lead the Partnership’s efforts to help businesses relocate to and expand in downtown Des Moines, according to the announcement on Thursday. Kruse will work collaboratively with community partners to advance placemaking, community development and economic development projects. She will begin her duties at the Partnership on April 11. Kruse currently serves as economic development administrator with the city of Des Moines. She previously served as economic development coordinator and research and budget analyst with the city, and as chief financial officer for Windsor Heights. Tiffany Tauscheck, chief operations officer at the Partnership and president of Downtown DSM Inc., said Kruse’s knowledge and experience leave her well-positioned for her new role with the Partnership. “She has a passion for Downtown and brings creative solutions and ideas, and she will be a key leader in our community as we collectively reimagine and create the future of Downtown DSM,” Tauscheck said in a news release. Kruse earned her Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from Simpson College, her Master of Business Administration from Drake University, and serves on several boards and committees. She said she discovered a passion for economic development while working closely with the Partnership in her current role. “Downtown Des Moines’ success is a driver of growth for the entire region, and I look forward to working with so many community partners to ensure continued momentum,” Kruse said.
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
The Augusta Chronicle

The Augusta Chronicle

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
346K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Augusta, GA from The Augusta Chronicle.

 http://augustachronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy