Bloomington North standout named to boys Indiana Junior All-Star team

Bloomington North's JaQualon Roberts had long hoped to follow in the footsteps of former Cougar standout Musa Jallow when it came to being named a Indiana Junior boys' all-star.

Wednesday, it was revealed Roberts was one of six players named to the Red Group that will join the Core Group for a game against the Kentucky Junior All-Stars on Monday, June 6, at Bedford North Lawrence.

"I feel completely honored," Roberts said. "It was one of my goals coming into high school. Musa and I were close and we'd do workouts together.

"And seeing him being a Junior All-Star at North, I wanted to do that, too. Ultimately, I put in the work to improve and it's just a complete honor."

The remaining Red players are Joey Brown of North Central, Jermaine Coleman of Park Tudor, David Meriwether of Indianapolis Metropolitan, Jaylen Mullen of North Daviess and Sam Orme of Carmel.

Who was selected

Those selected to the six-player Core Group include Xavier Booker of Cathedral, Markus Burton of Penn, Myles Colvin of Heritage Christian, Zane Doughty of Ben Davis, Joey Hart of Linton-Stockton and Logan Imes of Zionsville.

The Blue Group players, who will be part of a game against the Indiana Senior All-Stars on June 8 at a yet-to-be-determined location, are Cade Brenner of NorthWood, Cooper Farrall of Culver Academy, Mason Jones of Valparaiso, Jaron Tibbs of Cathedral, Brandon Trilli of Munster and Ashton Williamson of Gary 21st Century.

Marc Urban of Class 4A state runner-up Chesterton will be the head coach of the 2022 boys Junior All-Stars. He will be assisted by Ben Rhoades of Mt. Vernon (Fortville).

Roberts deserving of honor

Roberts averaged 14.4 points and a team high 9.1 rebounds per game, and led the team in blocks (24) and steals (31). He was named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association's Underclass Supreme 15. So he showed the committee in charge of choosing the roster what they wanted to see.

"The main thing was consistency," Roberts said. "I wanted to make sure I produced the same way every game. And bringing a lot of energy to the court and to the bench as well.

"I want to make sure my teammates are locked in and focused. It's the little things I do which is what impacts the game."

Roberts is the first Cougar to make the Junior All-Stars since Jallow in 2017. Since then, South's Chance Coyle (2017), Noah Jager and Anthony Leal (2019) and Connor Hickman (2020) have been honored. Leal was the last to make the Core Six.

"It's an opportunity a lot of people don't get a chance to fulfill," Roberts said. "I'm going to have fun. It'll be great seeing those guys and the talent that will be there will be something special."

North has not had an Indiana Senior All-Star since Bil Duany in 2004. And it is with that next big step in mind that Roberts decided not to run track again this year, focusing on basketball in the offseason with Indiana Elite 2023.

"I'll continue to work," Roberts said. "And a couple of my (Elite) teammates, Logan Imes (Zionsville) and Jaron Tibbs (Cathedral), we're definitely going to be competitive with each other. It's going to be a fun ride."

Contact Jim Gordillo at jgordillo@heraldt.com and follow on Twitter @JimGordillo.

