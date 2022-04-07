ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why This ETF Is My No. 1 Recommendation for New Investors

By Katie Brockman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 1 day ago

If you're just getting started investing in the stock market, give yourself a pat on the back. Investing is one of the best ways to generate wealth and can also set you up for a more comfortable retirement.

It can also be intimidating, however, especially when you're new to the market. With countless investments to choose from, it's often challenging to decide where to put your money.

While everyone's investing strategy will be slightly different, there's one investment in my own personal portfolio that I also recommend to anyone getting started in the stock market: an S&P 500 ETF.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jaSD2_0f217ZRy00

Image source: Getty Images.

What is an S&P 500 ETF?

An S&P 500 ETF is an investment that aims to mirror the S&P 500 index , which is widely considered to be a benchmark of the overall stock market. It contains stocks from 500 of the largest corporations in the U.S. -- including large behemoths like Amazon , Apple , Microsoft , and Tesla .

You can't invest in the actual S&P 500 itself, so an S&P 500 ETF is the next closest thing. This fund aims to replicate the index's performance over time, so your earnings should closely follow the market's long-term returns.

Advantages of investing in an S&P 500 ETF

There are several advantages of this type of investment. For one, it's likely to see consistent growth over time.

Because the stocks within the S&P 500 are from some of the strongest companies in the U.S., it's highly likely that this type of fund will perform well over time. Of course, like any investment, it's not immune to short-term volatility. Historically, though, the S&P 500 has earned positive average returns over the long run.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q90Q6_0f217ZRy00

^SPX data by YCharts.

In addition, an S&P 500 ETF is extremely likely to recover from market crashes . Again, all investments can experience short-term downturns. But the S&P 500 has existed for many decades, and in that time, it's seen countless corrections and crashes -- and recovered from every single one. While past performance doesn't necessarily equate to future returns, it's highly likely it will recover from future downturns, as well.

A low-maintenance investment

Perhaps the biggest advantage of this type of investment is that it requires little to no effort on your part. Because an S&P 500 ETF simply follows the S&P 500 index, you never need to worry about choosing individual stocks. You also don't need to worry about diversifying your portfolio because this one fund includes hundreds of different stocks from a variety of industries, which limits your risk.

All you have to do, then, is invest as much as you can afford each month, then sit back and wait for your money to grow. Despite being low-maintenance, though, this ETF also packs a punch.

Say, for example, you're investing $300 per month in an S&P 500 ETF and earning a 10% average annual return (this is approximately the average rate of return the S&P 500 has seen since its inception).

  • Within 20 years, you'd accumulate around $206,000
  • After 30 years, you'd have around $592,000
  • In 40 years, you'd have roughly $1.6 million

Investing in the stock market is a fantastic way to build wealth, but choosing the right investment is critical. If you're just getting started, the S&P 500 ETF can be a smart option to limit your risk while maximizing your earnings over time.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart
When our award-winning analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 2/14/21

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Katie Brockman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

You don't need to know a lot about investing to build wealth. S&P 500 ETFs can be a fantastic investment for many reasons. By investing just a few hundred dollars per month, you could earn $1 million or more. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks Retirees Can Buy Right Now

Dividend stocks have yielded a rich history of outperformance. This income trio offers low volatility, steady profitability, and rock-solid payouts. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Investors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Tesla
Motley Fool

Can You Get Rich by Investing in Crypto Alone?

Building wealth is possible through cryptocurrency -- but so is losing a lot of money. Cryptocurrencies are volatile, and timing investments is difficult. There's potential to make a lot of money, but it's also likely you could lose your investment. Time-tested strategies are more predictable. There are plenty of stories...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Here’s How Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode by Over 10,000%, According to Global Investment Giant VanEck

A global investment manager is predicting Bitcoin (BTC) could surge by over 100 times as hard currencies become less attractive reserve assets. In a new blog post, VanEck emerging markets fixed income strategy chief economist Natalia Gurushina and head of active emerging markets debt Eric Fine say the upside for Bitcoin is “potentially dramatic” were it to be widely adopted as a reserve asset.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For investors, it may seem difficult to believe...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Here's My Top Cathie Wood Stock Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Although Cathie Wood's flagship fund, the Ark Innovation...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
175K+
Followers
86K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy