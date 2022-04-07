ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

Answer Man: COVID testing at the wastewater plant? Biltmore Estate security issue?

By John Boyle, Asheville Citizen Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f2TmG_0f217XgW00

Today’s batch of burning questions, my smart-aleck answers and the real deal:

Question: While thankfully we’re having a respite from having to take precautions against the COVID-19 virus, the highly contagious BA.2 subvariant is stealthily making its way into the U.S. One good indicator is wastewater tracking. Experts say that pieces of the virus collected in wastewater can serve as advance warning several days before official case counts rise. Do the Asheville/Buncombe County officials monitor virus upticks in our wastewater?

My answer: If so, I bet at the end of the day these testers are really pooped.

Real answer: The Metropolitan Sewerage District of Buncombe County is the largest wastewater treatment plant in the area. Located in Woodfin, the plant handles wastewater from much of Buncombe County and parts of Henderson County.

"MSD is involved in COVID testing of wastewater at our plant," General Manager Tom Hartye said via email. "This is being done in partnership with the Health Department, CDC, and the state of North Carolina."

About 20 sites statewide are doing the testing.

The most recent report Hartye sent me a link for was for data as of March 23. It read in part: “MSD of Buncombe County Report Summary: Most recent sample: Percent change (15 day window): + 165.1%. Second most recent sample: Percent change (15 day window): +198.5%.”

The testing finds the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19.

While the increase above seems pretty high, Buncombe County Public Health Director Stacie Saunders said April 5 it is not cause for alarm.

"It does appear that we are seeing an increase in the wastewater monitoring, but this increase is in the context that these are very low levels and any rise and fall in the levels may cause larger swings in the percentages," Saunders said via email.

The state updates these tests every week, by the way, so there is more current data.

The state website explains the testing process:

"To better understand COVID-19 in North Carolina, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Service is testing samples of wastewater from select wastewater treatment plants across the state to look for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. People with COVID-19 shed viral particles in their stool. These viral particles are pieces of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19 when still intact. In wastewater, the particles are no longer infectious but can still be measured. Testing wastewater for these viral particles allows us to track COVID-19 trends among people contributing to the wastewater. Data from these sites serve as a supplemental metric to understand the impacts of COVID-19 at the community level.

"Participating wastewater utilities collect a wastewater sample (24-hour mixture, or composite) twice per week. Wastewater samples are analyzed in the laboratory to determine the amount of SARS-CoV-2 virus that is present. The amount of SARS-CoV-2 virus, measured as viral gene copies, can indicate if COVID-19 is increasing or decreasing in a community."

As we noted in a story April 6, Buncombe's COVID-19 case count is plateauing at an almost historical low, county health officials are decreasing public updates and vaccines are becoming more available to those who need them most.

Question: We just got back from an early meander around the Biltmore gardens, something we like to do fairly frequently, being passholders. Since our last visit, security has changed. Again. Visitors are now funneled through buildings with scanners of some kind, just to get from the parking lot onto the property. Many of the pathways which wandered the gardens are closed off, and to get back from the gardens to your car you have to be screened again. This means that although we have no interest in visiting the house, we have to walk through two of these buildings for scanning. May one ask why? Clearly, “security” will be their answer, but for those of us who just come to look at the grounds, it interferes with the experience, and frankly during COVID seems like a poor idea. Screened twice to not go into the house, and once to go in? Someone thinks that makes sense? Why?

My answer: Clearly, these two-for-one deals on scanning were not the greatest marketing plan ever.

Real answer: Well, Biltmore answered this question with more words than just "security," but it doesn't offer much in the way of an explanation. But there's a reason for that...

"While we do not broadly discuss the specifics of our security procedures to avoid compromising their effectiveness, we do continuously work to refine our security screening process," estate spokeswoman Marissa Jamison said via email. "We value this feedback that has been shared and the commitment we receive from our Passholders. It helps to improve our process as we strive to balance offering an exceptional experience on the estate with implementing industry standard screening procedures."

While most of us probably don't think a lot about security or possible terrorism at places like the Biltmore Estate, these venues and facilities have to. Terrorists consider many of these places "soft targets," and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security addressed this in a 2018 report titled, "Soft Targets and Crowded Places Security Plan Overview."

It reads in part:

"Soft Targets and Crowded Places (ST-CPs) are locations that are easily accessible to large numbers of people and that have limited security or protective measures in place making them vulnerable to attack. ST-CPs can include, but are not limited to, schools, sports venues, transportation systems or hubs, shopping venues, bars and restaurants, hotels, places of worship, tourist attractions, theaters, and civic spaces. ST-CPs do not have to be buildings and can include open spaces such as parks and pedestrian malls."

And this:

"Preventing attacks against ST-CPs and reducing impacts of attacks that do occur is a shared mission among many stakeholders, including the general public; ST-CP owners and operators; private industry; State, local, tribal, and territorial (SLTT) partners; and the Federal government."

So trust me, I'm sure a team of folks at Biltmore think about this stuff a lot. Yes, the inconvenience is annoying, but they're doing it for a reason.

This is the opinion of John Boyle. To submit a question, contact him at 232-5847 or jboyle@citizen-times.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 The Hawk

New York to Test Counties’ Wastewater for COVID Variants

Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Tioga and Cortland counties soon will have health officials taking a closer look at what is traveling through their sewer systems. New York State plans to start testing wastewater in all counties across New York State for variants of the coronavirus and track changes in concentration. During...
CORTLAND, NY
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wastewater testing for COVID: Milwaukee County sees numbers rise

MILWAUKEE - COVID levels in Milwaukee County are the lowest they have been in eight months. That is good news. But tests being done at Milwaukee's Jones Island indicate another rise may be coming. "Wastewater has been known to proceed increases in cases as picked up through more traditional surveillance...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buncombe County, NC
Business
City
Asheville, NC
Buncombe County, NC
Health
County
Buncombe County, NC
Buncombe County, NC
Industry
New Haven Independent

Wastewater Reveals Covid Uptick

The latest analysis of New Haven area wastewaster shows Covid-19 cases trending a bit upwards after a steep decline, but still 45 times lower than during the recent Omicron-driven peak. That’s the word from Yale environmental engineering professor Jordan Peccia’s team, which during the pandemic has been conducting weekly analysis...
NEW HAVEN, CT
country1037fm.com

Authorities On The North Carolina Coast Are Begging Tourists To Stop This

My husband and I were walking Winnie on the beach a couple of weeks ago. You know, not really paying attention to where we were placing our feet and wham, I ended up at the bottom of some little kids hole they had been digging in the sand. He was just a little fella and looked horrified when I stumbled in.
PUBLIC HEALTH
country1037fm.com

The Unhealthiest Restaurant Order In North Carolina Is In Wilmington

As someone who is trying so hard to lose weight, sometimes you just have the unhealthiest cravings. We love it when Eat This, Not That! do these studies. This time, they searched the country to find the unhealthiest restaurant orders around, and one place in Wilmington came in first for North Carolina.
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biltmore Estate#Wastewater#Covid#Plant#The Health Department#Cdc
WBTW News13

Enough fentanyl to kill 390,000 people seized in North Carolina drug bust

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies seized pounds of fentanyl after a drug investigation in North Carolina that was enough to kill 390,000 people. According to deputies, they executed a search warrant at the home of Donald Robert Lynch on Spencer Road in Archdale. Detectives sized “a trafficking amount” of fentanyl and methamphetamine, bath salts […]
ARCHDALE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Covid Testing
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WCNC

NC police seize enough suspected fentanyl to kill over 600,000 people

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Police in Asheville, North Carolina, arrested a man last week and seized enough fentanyl to kill over 600,000 people, detectives said. The Asheville Police Department announced that officers seized 2.76 pounds of suspected fentanyl from a man on March 31. In a Facebook post, officers said that would be enough fentanyl for 625,000 lethal doses. Officers also seized more than $10,000 in cash, a brick press, a vacuum sealer and a blender.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WGAL

Recall issued for thousands of antigen COVID-19 tests not authorized by the FDA

Thousands of antigen COVID-19 tests have been recalled because they are not authorized, cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. According to a news release from the FDA, 164,250 antigen and antibody tests from LuSys Laboratories are included in the recall. They were distributed between June 1, 2020, and July 21, 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Asheville Citizen-Times

Asheville Citizen-Times

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

Asheville North Carolina News - citizen-times is the home page of The Citizen Times with in depth local news, sports and entertainment.

 http://citizen-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy