Information in the calendar is subject to change or cancellation. If your organization changes or cancels an event listed in the What's NXT calendar, please notify us immediately by emailing lifestyle@herald-mail.com or calling 301-791-6024. To submit an event, email it to the calendar at lifestyle@herald-mail.com at least 2 1/2 weeks before the event.

Thursday, April 7

CLASS

'Beholding the Body with Words'

Ice House

Corner of Independence and Mercer Streets

Berkeley Springs, W.Va.

Colleen Anderson will lead the creative writing workshop. Participants may create their own short "body language" pieces in their choice of genre. Open to adults and teens ages 16 and older Free. Call 304-258-2300 or go to www.macicehouse.org.

EXHIBITS

An Eye for Landscape: Paintings by David Bottini and Artist Students

Continues through Sunday, May 1 - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; virtual exhibit begins Saturday, April 9. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Washington County Arts Council

34 S. Potomac St.

Hagerstown

Paintings by David Bottini and his students will be on display. Park in the A&E Parking Deck at 25 Renaissance Way (Cramer Alley). Call 301-791-3132 or go to Washingtoncountyarts.com.

Artwork of 20th-Century Greencastle-Antrim Artists

Continues through Friday, April 15 - Tuesday to Friday, noon to 4 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Allison-Antrim Museum - Barn

365 S. Ridge Ave.

Greencastle, Pa.

The works of art, in different media, have been donated to Allison-Antrim Museum since 1998. Call 717-597-9010, go to www.greencastlemuseum.org or find on Facebook or Twitter.

Juried Student Art Exhibit

Continues through Wednesday, April 20; hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Wilson College

1015 Philadelphia Ave.

Chambersburg, Pa.

Wilson's Department of Fine Arts and Dance will present a juried student art exhibition. The exhibition is modeled after the famous salons of 19th-century Paris when the French government organized exhibitions juried by respected artists and academics. Call 717-264-2783 or email philip.lindsey@wilson.edu.

Discover Berkeley History

Continues through Friday, Dec. 30

Martinsburg Public Library

101 W. King St.

Martinsburg, W.Va.

A series of exhibits illustrating the county's history, from the times of Morgan Morgan and Adam Stephen to the arrival of the B&O Railroad, the Civil War and the booms of agriculture, orchards and textile industries. Exhibit displays will change every two months throughout 2022. Go to Berkeleywv250.com.

Voices from the Wine Dark Sea

Continues through May 2022

Online www.wilson.edu/voices-wine-dark-sea

The exhibit showcases the diversity of perspectives in the ancient world ringing the Mediterranean Sea. On show are artifacts from the Wilson College Antiquities Collection accompanied by primary source texts telling stories from centuries ago. To view the exhibit, go to www.wilson.edu/voices-wine-dark-sea

Paintings of Johanna Grodzicki

Continues through Saturday, April 30; hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

South Jefferson Public Library

Library Meeting Room

49 Church St.

Summit Point, W.Va.

Call 304-725-6227 or view at www.sojeffersonlibrary.com.

HOLIDAY

Bunny Photos

Continues through Saturday, April 16 - Monday through Thursday, noon to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

Valley Mall

17301 Valley Mall Road

Hagerstown

Photo packages begin at $32.99. Visit www.shopthevalleymall.com for details and to reserve a time with The Bunny.

LECTURE

'A Geologic Tour of Eastern Pennsylvania'

Thursday, April 7 - 7 p.m.

Church of the Apostles

336 Barnett Ave.

Waynesboro, Pa.

Geologist Jeri Jones will discuss local geology. Part of the Institute's "Geology Rocks!" geology series. Free; reservations are required. An online attendance option is also available via Zoom. To register, call 717-762-0373 or email info@natureandcultureinstitute.org. The program is preparation for a carpool field trip, "Geology of the Gettysburg Campaign," led by Jones on Saturday, April 9. For information, go to Natureandcultureinstitute.org.

Amazing Trees in the Penn State Mont Alto Arboretum

Thursday, April 7 - 7:30 p.m.

Penn State Mont Alto and Zoom

General Studies Auditorium

1 Campus Drive

Mont Alto, Pa.

Craig Houghton, program coordinator and assistant teaching professor in forestry and Beth Brantley, past associate teaching professor in forestry and current technical support special for Bartlett Tree Experts will talk about Penn State Mont Alto's trees. To register for the in-person talk, go to tinyurl.com/2ms36cd7. To attend via Zoom, go to tinyurl.com/yxs5sx2u.

ONSTAGE

'Romeo and Juliet'

Thursday, April 7, Friday, April 8; Saturday, April 9 - 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, April 10 - 3 p.m.

Shepherd University

Reynolds Hall

109 N. King St.

Shepherdstown, W.Va.

Shakespeare University's Rude Mechanicals Medieval and Renaissance Players will present William Shakespeare's tragedy "Romeo and Juliet. $10; free for Shepherd students and employees with a valid Rambler ID; $3 for all other students. Email bellzey@shepherd.edu.

'Meteor Shower'

Continues through Sunday, April 24 - Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m.; Sundays, 3 p.m.

Maryland Ensemble Theatre

31 W. Patrick St.

Frederick, Md.

"Meteor Shower" follows Corky and Norm, who are excited to host Gerald and Laura at their home in the valley outside Los Angeles to watch a once-in-a-lifetime meteor shower. $28. For tickets, go to www.marylandensemble.org.

OUTDOORS

Star Party

Thursday, April 7 - 8:45 to 10 p.m., weather permitting

General Studies

Field between General Studies Building parking lot and Orchard Road

1 Campus Drive

Mont Alto, Pa.

Star party is open to the public. Weather permitting. Free. Registration is required, go to tinyurl.com/mrx7bhsx.

Friday, April 8

EXHIBITS

'Whimsically Yours'

Friday, April 8, Saturday, April 9 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sundays, April 10 - noon to 4 p.m.

The Clocktower Gallery

25 Conococheague St. (Md. 68)

Williamsport

See the humorous sides of artists.

Valley Art Association Member Show

Continues through Sunday, April 24 - Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sundays, 1 to 5 p.m.

Mansion House Art Center and Gallery

City Park

480 Highland Ave.

Hagerstown

The all-member show will feature artwork with the theme "Weather." For information, call 301-797-2867 or go to www.valleyartassoc.com or go to www.facebook.com/ValleyArtAssociation.Hagerstown.Md.

Art in the Hallway

Continues through April

Meritus Medical Center

11116 Medical Cam pus Road

Hagerstown

Between the hospital's main entrance and Same Day Surgery Center, Art in the Hallway will feature 10 works by Carol Miller of Hagerstown. Sales are handled at the Meritus gift shop with a portion of the sales donated to the auxiliary.

Cumberland Valley Artists and Photographers

Continues through Sunday, April 24

Washington County Museum of Fine Arts - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday

City Park

401 Museum Drive

Hagerstown

Cumberland Valley Artists and Cumberland Valley Photographers showcase artists of the Cumberland Valley region. Call 301-739-5727 or go to wcmfa.org.

Hood College Ceramic Arts MFA Faculty and Student Exhibition

Continues through May - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday

Frederick Arts Council Gallery

11 W. Patrick St.

Frederick, Md.

The show will feature ceramic works by eight artists, including faculty and graduate students of the ceramics graduate program at Hood College. Call 301-662-4190 or go to www.frederickartscouncil.org.

FAMILY

Family Skate Night

Friday, April 8 - 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Starland Roller Rink

800 Park Road

Hagerstown

Hosted by Washington County Parks and Recreation. $5, including admission and skates. Call 240-313-2805 or go to www.washcorecfit.com.

FUNDRAISER

Sub Sale

Friday, April 8, pick up after 4 p.m.

Potomac Valley Fire Co.

2202 Dargan School Road

Sharpsburg

Choose roast beef, ham, turkey and cold cut. All subs come with fixings separate. $10, whole; $5, half. To order, call 301-432-2130. Pick up after 4 p.m. Friday, April 8.

Bargain Sale

Friday, April 8, and Saturday, April 9 - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day

The Women's Club

31 S. Prospect St.

Hagerstown

The sale will include clothing for the family, housewares, jewelry, collectibles and lots of unique items at low prices. Boxed "to go" lunches will be available. Proceeds support the Women's Club's mission to provide low-cost housing for women. Masks are recommended.

LECTURE

Culture & Cocktails: Firefighting in Hagerstown

Friday, April 8 - 6 p.m.

Miller House Museum

135 W. Washington St.

Hagerstown

Justin Mayhew will discuss Hagerstown's firefighting history which goes back to 1791. This month's featured cocktail will be The Fire Engine made with vodka, lemon-lime soda and grenadine. $15; $10 Washington County Historical Society members; $5 to attend via Zoom. For tickets, go to tinyurl.com/375sm37h.

MUSIC

Fender Ridge

Friday, April 8 - 5 to 8 p.m.

Big Cork Vineyards

4236 Main St.

Rohrersville

Acoustic guitar and vocals. Call 301-302-8032 or go to Bigcorkvineyards.com.

Liz Springer and Joel Newman

Friday, April 8 - 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Music Makers

50 W. Main St.

Waynesboro, Pa.

Wear a mask inside if possible, regardless of vaccination history.

Motown: Music from the Motor City

Friday, April 8, and Saturday, April 9 - 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, April 10 - 3 p.m.

Shepherd University

Marinoff Theater in Frank Arts Center

260 University Drive

Shepherdstown, W.Va.

The Ramblers Contemporary Vocal Ensemble will perform an original musical production exploring the history of Motown music, its artists and its role and influence on 20th-century American culture. $15; $10 for Shepherd faculty, staff and alumni, senior citizens and students 18 and younger; free for Shepherd students with a valid Rambler ID. For information, call 304-876-5555 or go to www.shepherd.edu/music.

ONSTAGE

Chonda Pierce Live in Concert

Friday, April 8 - 7 p.m.

Gateway Church

11017 Kemps Mill Road

Williamsport

Chonda Pierce performs positive, clean comedy. Tickets cost $29; $26 for groups of 10 or more; VIP tickets cost $55; $52 for groups of 10 or more. For tickets, go www.awakeningevents.com/chondapierce.

'Roar of the Greasepaint — Smell of the Crowd'

Friday, April 8 - 8 p.m.; Sunday, April 10 - 2 p.m.

Hagerstown Community College

Kepler Theater

11400 Robinwood Drive

Hagerstown

Hagerstown Community College theater students will present a performance of "Roar of the Greasepaint — Smell of the Crowd." The production is done in a steampunk versus cyberpunk style. $5; free for HCC students, faculty and staff. Purchase tickets at the door or in advance at www.hagerstowncc.edu/productions.

'The Magical Lamp of Aladdin'

Friday, April 8, Saturday, April 9 - 7 p.m.

Greencastle-Antrim High School Auditorium

300 S. Ridge Ave.

Greencastle, Pa.

The Greencastle-Antrim High School Drama Club will present the children's play "The Magical Lamp of Aladdin." $10; $8, students, senior citizens and military. Tickets will be sold at the door. Cash or check only.

'Paddington Bear Gets in a Jam'

Friday, April 8 - 3 and 6:30 p.m.

Weinberg Center for the Arts

20 W. Patrick St.

Frederick, Md.

A new and original comedy for children about everyone's favorite bear. Tickets cost $39.75 to $79.75 plus fees. Call 301-600-2828 or go to Weinbergcenter.org. $25.

'Century of Song'

Fridays, April 8, 22, Saturdays, April 9; Thursday, April 7 - 6 p.m., gate open, 6:30 p.m., meal, 7:15 p.m. show; Wednesday, April 20, Saturday, April 23 - 11:45 a.m., gates open, meal, 12:15 p.m., show, 1 p.m.

Antietam Entertainment

9745 Garis Shop Road

Hagerstown

Retro-style dinner show offering a trip through America's musical favorites of the last 100 years. Tickets cost $43.75, $37.75, ages 60 and older, $28.25 children ages 3 to 11; Tickets for Thursday, April 7, and Wednesday, April 20 cost $40.75, $38.75 for ages 60 and older, $28.25 children ages $28.25. For reservations, call 877-237-4697.

'Hello Dolly'

Continues through Saturday, May 21 - Fridays and Saturdays; first, third and fifth Sunday of each month with a special Sunday matinee on May 8

Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre

5 Willowdale Drive

Frederick, Md.

Dolly Levi is a widow, a matchmaker and a professional meddler. Tickets for Friday evenings and Sunday matinees cost $52; tickets for Saturday evenings cost $55. Purchase tickets at the theater or call 301-662-6600.

OUTDOORS

Bird Walk

Friday, April 8 - 7 to 10 a.m.

Broomgrass Farm Community

Gerrardstown, W.Va.

Wil Hershberger will lead a bird walk at the private Broomgrass Farm Community property. The walk is part of the annual fundraiser "This Race is for the Birds!" $20. Advance registration is required. Go to www.potomacaudubon.org.

Saturday, April 9

CLASS

Introduction to Basic Drawing and Perspective Skills

Saturday, April 9 - 9 a.m. to noon

Berkeley Art Works

116 N. Queen St.

Martinsburg, W.Va.

Introduction to Basic Drawing and Perspective Skills is a three-hour workshop to introduce participants to the basics of drawing and capturing the effects of one-point perspective. Participants will learn how to draw forms and shapes and how to apply shading to make objects appear in three dimensions. The workshop also will take the mystery out of drawing one-point perspective of objects and scenes that recede into the distance. $27. Registration is required. To register and supply list, go to Berkeleyartswv.org/instruction.

FAMILY

Mad Hatter Tea Party

Saturday, April 9 - 10 a.m. to noon

Valley Mall - Belk Court

17301 Valley Mall Road

Hagerstown

Children will enjoy crafts, characters, games and more.

Easter Adoption Open House

Saturday, April 9 - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Animal Welfare Society of Jefferson County

23 Poor Farm Road

Kearneysville, W.Va.

Dogs and cats that were recently rescued will be highlighted along with other pets looking for homes. There also will be treats, crafts for kids, a goody-bag giveaway and three bunny raffles. Bring in a can of kitten food and enter the raffles, one for each can donated. Go to www.awsjc.org or find on Facebook.

FUNDRAISERS

Wing Feed

Saturday, April 9 - doors open, 5 p.m.; food, 6 p.m.

South Mountain Volunteer Fire Department

11207 Loop Road

South Mountain, Pa.

The meal includes wings, hot dogs, french fries, dessert and beverages. Photo ID is required and guests must present a ticket to enter. $15, ages 13 and older; $7.50, ages 6 to 12; free for those 5 and younger. Proceeds benefit South Mountain Volunteer Fire Department. Call 717-749-5733 for tickets.

HOLIDAY

Easter Eggstravaganza

Saturday, April 9 - 2 p.m.

Marlowe Assembly of God

9045 Williamsport Pike

Falling Waters, W.Va.

The afternoon will include pony rides, inflatable games, cotton candy, face painting, popcorn and feature Funtastic Games as well asn an egg hunt for grades five and younger. The Chick-fil-A cow and the Easter Bunny will be on hand. Free. Rain date is Saturday, April 16. Call 304-274-2474 or go to Marlowechurch.com.

Community Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 9 - 11 a.m.; rain date Saturday, April 16

Star Equestrian Center and Therapeutic Farm

13674 Greencastle Pike

Hagerstown

Hidden eggs will be filled with candy and special prize tokens. Separate hunt areas will be available for people of all ages with mobility or other needs. Pictures with the Easter Bunny by donation. $1-per-spin prize wheel with a prize every time for Star Equestrian Center. Sponsored by Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial. Call 301-991-0541, 301-991-7799 or 301-791-6222 or email rick@woodsetter.com.

BIG Adult Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday April 9 - 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Big Cork Vineyards

4236 Main St.

Rohrersville

Eggs will be filled with gift cards, candy and more. Three Golden Egg Winners will receive one of the following: a Big Corker Wine Club membership, an overnight stay at the Big House during the off-season, or a three-hour party rental in the covered tent space. All rental winner dates are based on availability. For adults only; no one younger than 21 will be permitted. Tickets cost $20 and include a glass of wine admission. To register, go to www.exploretock.com/bigcorkvineyards.

LECTURE

The Frederick Speaker Series: Chris Wallace

Saturday, April 9 - 7:30 p.m.

Weinberg Center for the Arts

20 W. Patrick St.

Frederick, Md.

Chris Wallace has reported from the ABC News desk for Primetime and 20/20 and was anchor of NBC News' Meet the Press. He is also the author of "Character: Profiles in Presidential Courage" and recently published "Countdown 1945." Tickets cost $50 to $65 plus fees. Meet-and-greet follows the presentation at 8:30 p.m. Tickets for the additional Meet-and-Greet cost an additional $75.75 plus additional fees. Call 301-600-2828 or go to Weinbergcenter.org/performances/.

MUSIC

Shane Hines

Saturday, April 9 - 5 to 8 p.m.

Big Cork Vineyards

4236 Main St.

Rohrersville

Call 301-302-8032 or go to Bigcorkvineyards.com.

OUTDOORS

'A Geologic Drive Around the Neighborhood'

Saturday, April 9 - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Waynesboro, Pa., and Taneytown, Pa., area

Geologist Jeri Jones of Jones Geological Services will lead "A Geologic Drive Around the Neighborhood." The field trip will include several stops where attendees will see the different rock types that make up the Great Valley on the west, South Mountain and what lies just to the east of the mountain. Sponsored by The Institute. The trip will be via carpool; no transportation provided. Space is limited to 10 vehicles, and advance registration is required. The meeting point will be provided upon registgration. $35; $30, members of The Institute. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring a bag lunch, snacks and beverages. Those interested in rock collecting should bring a hammer. Call 717-762-0373 or email info@NatureandCultureInstitute.org.

SUNDAY, APRIL 10

FAMILY

Drum Circle

Sunday, April 10 - 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Unitarian Universalist Church of Hagerstown

13245 Cearfoss Pike

Hagerstown

Bring your hand drums for a drum circle.

HOLIDAY

Palm Sunday Hymn Sing

Sunday, April 10 - 2 p.m.

Robert Kennedy Presbyterian Memorial Church

11799 Mercersburg Road

Welsh Run, Pa.

The event will include bagpipes, accordion, devotional message and more. Freewill offering to help with upkeep and improvements of the church.

MUSIC

Jason Masi

Sunday, April 10 - 1 to 4 p.m.

Big Cork Vineyards

4236 Main St.

Rohrersville

Call 301-302-8032 or go to Bigcorkvineyards.com.

ONSTAGE

B – The Underwater Bubble Show

Sunday, April 10 - 4 p.m.

The Maryland Theatre

21 S. Potomac St.

Hagerstown

B — The Underwater Bubble Show is a modern fairy tale incorporating lasers, low ground smoke and flying foam simulating waves and the underwater atmosphere. Tickets cost $29 to $49 plus fees. Call 301-790-2000 or go to MdTheatre.org/bubble.

Monday, April 11

HOLIDAY

Pet Photos with the Bunny

Mondays through April 11 - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., breaktime 3 to 3:45 p.m.

Valley Mall

17301 Valley Mall Road

Hagerstown

Digital photo packages are available with options to purchase prints. Reservations are encouraged. Walk-up visits are permitted when space is available. All pets must be on a leash, in a carrier or held by the owner at all times. Owners must sign a release prior to visiting. Visit www.shopthevalleymall.com for details and to reserve a time with The Bunny.

MUSIC

Hagerstown Community Concerts: Sons of Serendip

Monday, April 11- 7:30 p.m.

The Maryland Theatre

21 S. Potomac St.

Hagerstown

The quartet, Sons of Serendip, finalists from "America's Got Talent," will perform. The quartet consists of a harpist, cellist, pianist and vocalist. Tickets cost $25; $10, children. Go to TheMarylandTheatre.com/hagerstown-community-concerts.

Wednesday, April 13

FAMILY

Chainsaw Carving and Vendor Show

Wednesday, April 13, Thursday, April 14 - 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, April 15, Saturday, April 15 - 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Cumberland Valley Steam & Tractor Show Grounds

1501 Criders Church Road

Chambersburg, Pa.

Chainsaw carvers from around the world, speed carving shows, vendors and food trucks. Carnival, Wednesday and Thursday, 5 to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 2 to 10 p.m. Helicopter rides, Friday and Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m. Carving auction, Saturday beginning at noon. Free admission. Proceeds benefit Protection 4 Paws, Search 93 and Two Top Mountain Adaptive Sports Foundation. Go to www.facebook.com/keystonestatecarving.

LECTURES

Potomac Valley Audubon Society Monthly Program

Wednesday, April 13 - 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Hospice of the Panhandle Education Center

330 Hospice Lane

Kearneysville, W.Va.

The program will be held at the education center and through Zoom. No registration is required. The April Monthly Program will feature Barbara Shaffer and Kay Schultz, members of Save our Soil. For information and for a final decision on location, go to www.potomacaudubon.org, email adultprograms@potomacaudubon.org or call 681-252-1387.

Harpers Ferry Civil War Round Table

Wednesday, April 13 - dinner, 6:30 p.m.; program, 7 p.m.

Camp Hill United Methodist Church

601 Washington St.

Harpers Ferry, W.Va.

Historian and columnist Doug Perks will discuss "One That Got Away." Program is free. Register for the dinner by Sunday, April 10 by contacting Chris Craig at ccraig@laurellodge.com. Cost is $20, payable at the door.

Post-Postmodernism Art

Wednesday, April 13 - 7 p.m.

Shepherd University

Scarborough Library Reading Room

209 N. King St.

Shepherdstown, W.Va.

Shepherd painting/illustration B.F.A. candidate Timothy Butcher will explore how the art object has become more ambiguous as the age of post-postermodernism approaches, while providing a look at his own work, interlacing the past and the future. Free. Call 304-876-5397 or go to Shepherduniversityfoundation.org/scarborough-society/.

Thursday, April 14

FAMILY

Virtual Planetarium Show

Thursday, April 14 - 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Via Zoom

Penn State Mont Alto will present a virtual planetarium show. Dr. Christopher Palma, associate dean for undergraduate students for the Penn State Eberly College of Science, will explore the topic, "Why are the Solar System and Milky Way so flat?" Free. Registration is required at montalto.psu.edu/news or go to tinyurl.com/dy3ntkpf.

Friday, April 15

FUNDRAISER

Animal Welfare Society Easter Flower Sale

Friday, April 15 - 1 to 6 p.m.; rain date Saturday, April 16 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Domino's Pizza

8309 Martinsburg Pike

Shepherdstown, W.Va.

Select from lilies, hyacinths, tulips, daffodils, mini roses, hanging baskets and more.

HOLIDAY

A Good Friday Unity Walk Remembering Jesus' Passion

Friday, April 15 - 1 p.m.

Hagerstown City Park

501 Virginia Ave.

Hagerstown

The walk begins in the gazebo adjacent to the museum parking lot and concludes at the grotto. A station (no walk) option is also offered at the Gazebo. The walk is hosted by Hagerstown Area Religious Council in partnership with Unity Walk by Troy Gandy and Asbury United Methodist Church. For information, call 301-842-4272 or email director@harccoalition.org.

MUSIC

Sweet Something

Friday, April 15 - 5 to 8 p.m.

Big Cork Vineyards

4236 Main St.

Rohrersville

Call 301-302-8032 or go to Bigcorkvineyards.com.

Lonestar

Friday, April 15 - 8 p.m.

Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

750 Hollywood Drive

Charles Town, W.Va.

Country music. Tickets cost $35 to $55. www2.hollywoodcasinocharlestown.com/entertainment/event-center.

ONSTAGE

'The Wizard of Oz'

Friday, April 15, and Saturday, April 16 - 7:30 p.m.

Weinberg Center for the Arts

20 W. Patrick St.

Frederick, Md.

Other Voices Inc. brings a new, original adaptation of "The Wizard of Oz." In addition to Dorothy, Toto and other well-known favorites, audiences will meet new characters pulled from the original works of L. Frank Baum. Tickets cost $16 to $30 plus fees. For tickets, go to weinbergcenter.org/performances/.

Saturday, April 16

MUSIC

Adriel Genet

Saturday, April 16 - 1 to 4 p.m.

Big Cork Vineyards

4236 Main St.

Rohrersville

Franco-American singer, performer and composer. Call 301-302-8032 or go to Bigcorkvineyards.com.

TOURS

Historic Frederick Ghost Tour

Saturday, April 16 - 7:45 p.m.

Brewer's Alley Restaurant and Brewery

124 N. Market St.

Frederick, Md.

Take a journey through Frederick's gruesome and bloody past. $15; $9, children ages 8 to 12; not recommended for younger children. The tour is rated PG-13. For tickets, go to Marylandghosttours.com/tickets.

Monday, April 18

FUNDRAISER

Monday Night Bingo

Monday, April 18 - 5 p.m., doors open; 6:15 p.m., early birds

Community Volunteer Fire Co. District 12

18002 Tilghmanton Road

Fairplay

Food will be sold. Proceeds benefit Community Volunteer Fire Co. District 12.

LECTURE

'American's Climate Change Policy: Who Pays, Us or Our Children?'

Monday, April 18 - 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Shepherd University

Student Center Storer Ballroom

210 N. King St.

Shepherdstown, W.Va.

The American Conversation Series will present a forum in observance of Earth Day. Panelist will include Craig McClean, retired director of research at the National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration; Danny Richter, vice president of government affairs for the Citizens' Climate Lobby; and Sean Kevelighan, president and chief executive officer of the Insurance Information Institute. The forum will be moderated by CNN analyst Amanda Carpenter. Due to limited seating, reservations are requested but not required. Free. To register online, go to www.shepherd.edu/icpc/icpc-advisory-board.

Tuesday, April 19

FUNDRAISER

Paint for a Cause: HSWC Pallet Paint Night Fundraiser

Ticket deadline, Tuesday, April 19; event, Wednesday, April 20 - 6 to 8 p.m.

Antietam Brewery

140 Western Maryland Parkway

Hagerstown

A fundraiser for Humane Society of Washington County. Participants choose from seven monogram, wine and spirits and pet-themed pallet designs at the time of ticket purchase. No experience is necessary and all painting supplies will be provided. Simply Stated will create templates in advance and guide participants along the way. Antietam Brewery is donating 10% of food and beverage sales during the event to HSWC. $40. For tickets, go to www.hswcmd.org/paint.

Wednesday, April 20

FAMILY

Nature Trivia with Kingfisher Kahoot

Wednesday, April 20 - 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Via online learning platform, Kahoot

Hosted by Potomac Valley Audubon Society and Potomac Valley Master Naturalists. Join Master Naturalist Roy Boyle for a night of nature trivia from the comfort of your own home using the online learning platform, Kahoot, which uses Zoom and your smartphone. Free. Registration is required and limited to 25 participants. To register, go to www.potomacaudubon.org/event. Call 681-252-1387 or email AdultPrograms@PotomacAudubon.org.

LECTURE

Virtual Discussion of Ralph Waldo Emerson's 1836 'Nature'

Wednesday, April 20 - 6 p.m.

Via Zoom: tinyurl.com/bdznh2sj

Washington County Museum of Fine Arts will host historian and author Tyler Green for a virtual discussion of Ralph Waldo Emerson's 1836 "Nature" via Zoom. Call 301-739-5727 or go to www.wcmfa.org.

MOVIE

Film League: 'The Godfather' (R, 1972)

Wednesday, April 20 - 6:30 p.m.

Warehouse Cinemas Leitersburg

20145 Leitersburg Pike

Hagerstown

50th anniversary screening of "The Godfather." $5. For tickets, go to warehousecinemas.com/leitersburg/tickets-showtimes/movies/film-league-presents-godfather

Thursday, April 21

AUDITIONS

Auditions for Disney's Descendants

Thursday, April 21 - 5:30 p.m., sign-in; 6 p.m. auditions begin

Washington County Playhouse

44 N. Potomac St., rear

Hagerstown

All roles are open. Must be 14 or olderto audition. Prepare 16 bars of a song in the style of the show. Auditioners may be asked to learn/sing a song from Disney's Descendants, so familiarity with the Disney Channel Original Movie soundtracks is encouraged, but not required. Be prepared to perform cold readings from the script. There will be a dance audition; bring or wear clothes and shoes that you can move in and that show the choreographer how you move. All performers will be paid a per-performance stipend. Additionally, cast will be given the opportunity to join the restaurant service staff (if legally eligible and following training) where they may earn gratuities. Performance dates are Saturday afternoons on June 18, July 2, 16, 30, Aug. 6 and 13 with possible performances to be added on Sundays, July 24, 31, Aug. 7 and 14 depending on cast availability and audience demand. Call 301-739-7469 or go to www.washingtoncountyplayhouse.com.

Friday, April 22

MUSIC

Andrew O'Day

Friday, April 22 - 5 to 8 p.m.

Big Cork Vineyards

4236 Main St.

Rohrersville

Acoustic guitar and vocals. Call 301-302-8032 or go to Bigcorkvineyards.com.

ONSTAGE

Neil Simon's 'Last of the Red Hot Lovers'

Fridays, April 22, and Saturdays, April, 23 and 30 - 6 p.m.; Sunday, May 1 - 1 p.m.

Washington County Playhouse

44 N. Potomac St., rear

Hagerstown

Barney Cashman wants to join the sexual revolution before it's too late. $59.50; $49.50, ages 5 to 12; $53.50 military members only, police, fire responders members only, plus service fees. Call 301-739-7469 or go to Washingtoncountyplayhouse.com.

Air Play by Acrobuffos

Friday, April 22 - 6 p.m.

Weinberg Center for the Arts

20 W. Patrick St.

Frederick, Md.

Air Play by Acrobuffos is part comedy, part sculpture, part circus and part theater. $30; $25, seniors and military; $15, children. For tickets, go to weinbergcenter.org or call 301-600-2828.

Barbara Ingram School for the Arts Presents 'Something Rotten'

Fridays, April 22 and 29, Saturdays, April 23 and 30 - 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, April 24 and May 1 - 2:30 p.m.

The Maryland Theatre

21 S. Potomac St.

Hagerstown

Brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom want to write a hit play, but they're overshadowed by "The Bard." Tickets cost $10, $20 and $25. For tickets, go to www.mdtheatre.org/bisfa#rotten.

Saturday, April 23

FAMILY

Open Airplane Day

Saturday, April 23 - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hagerstown Aviation Museum

14211 Basore Drive

Hagerstown

Come to the historic Fairchild Dome hangar and climb aboard museum aircraft and exhibits. Make a $200 donation and experience open cockpit flying. Food trucks will be on hand. Free admission; donations accepted. Call 301-733-8717 or go to www.hagerstownaviationmuseum.org/open-airplane-afternoon.html.

FUNDRAISERS

Pancake Breakfast

Saturday, April 23 - 6:30 to 11 a.m.

Maugansville Ruritan Club

Maugans Avenue

Hagerstown

An all-you-can-eat meal featuring pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, sausage gravy, juice, coffee and tea. $7 per meal; $4, ages 6 to 12; free for children 5 and younger. Proceeds go to Maugansville Ruritan to provide food for the needy, medical assistance to kids, maintenance of local park and baseball field. Last breakfast until September.

Fourney Classic

Saturday, April 23 - 9 a.m., shotgun start

Greencastle Golf Club

2000 Castlegreen Drive

Greencastle, Pa.

A golf tournament to benefit Greencastle-Antrim Band Programs. Player package includes 18 holes of golf with cart, driving range, putting green, one power ball, one mulligan, buffet lunch. $100 per person; $80 for students age 18 and younger. Registration is first-come, first-served. $20 game day package includes one power ball, one mulligan, all on-course contests, cash prizes for contests; limit two per golfer. There will be no refunds for cancellation. Proceeds to benefit Greencastle-Antrim Band programs for fifth through 12th grade. Ten percent of proceeds will benefit Cumberland Valley Breast Care Alliance. For information email gabbgolftourney@gmail.com or go to www.gabandbooster.org.

Washington County Master Gardeners' Plant Sale

Saturday, April 23 - 8 a.m. to noon

Washington County Agricultural Education Center

7313 Sharpsburg Pike

Boonsboro

Washington County Master Gardeners' plant sale will feature more than 3,000 plants grown by Master Gardeners including perennials, annuals, vegetables, herbs, native plants, trees, shrubs, fruits and houseplants. Proceeds will support the gardening education programs of the Master Gardeners. Rain or shine. Cash and checks will be accepted. Call 301-791-1604 or email acormany@umd.edu.

MUSIC

David Sparrow

Saturday, April 23 - 1 to 4 p.m.

Big Cork Vineyards

4236 Main St.

Rohrersville

Call 301-302-8032 or go to Bigcorkvineyards.com.

TOURS

Historic Frederick Ghost Tour

Saturday, April 23 - 7:45 p.m.

Brewer's Alley Restaurant and Brewery

124 N. Market St.

Frederick, Md.

Take a journey through Frederick's gruesome and bloody past. $15; $9, children ages 8 to 12; not recommended for younger children. The tour is rated PG-13. For tickets, go to Marylandghosttours.com/tickets.

Sunday, April 24

FUNDRAISER

Vera Bradley/Cash Bingo

Sunday, April 24 - 11:30 a.m., doors open; 1:15 p.m., meal; 1 p.m., bingo

Elks Lodge 378

11063 Robinwood Drive

Hagerstown

The event will include raffles, tip jars, door prizes and King Tuts. $30 for 25 games and meal in advance; $40 at the door. Must be 18 or older. For tickets, call 301-739-5339 or 301-991-4474.