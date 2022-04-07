Eaters have options in Vermont this year for Easter brunch and dinner

The COVID-19 pandemic has made eating out for Easter difficult if not impossible the past couple of years. With American society slowly slipping back into something resembling normal, options for dinner and brunch this Easter season in Vermont are starting to bloom like spring flowers.

Here are a few restaurants in Vermont offering either brunch or dinner for Easter, which this year falls on April 17. Some will require a road trip from the Burlington area, but after being largely cooped up for so long, getting out and about doesn’t sound so bad, does it?

Pauline’s

Why do Easter brunch or dinner when you can offer Easter brunch and dinner? This venerable South Burlington restaurant is doing just that. The brunch menu includes poached salmon, two varieties of eggs Benedict and Pauline’s “Dutch baby,” a skillet-fried popover topped with berries, non-fat Greek yogurt and cinnamon-sugar. Dinner choices include spring vegetable risotto, sauteed chicken breast from Shelburne Farms and beef Wellington.

Pauline’s, 1834 Shelburne Road, South Burlington. www.paulinescafe.com

The Woodstock Inn & Resort

The Red Rooster, one of the resort’s dining rooms, is hosting an Easter brunch featuring an a la carte menu “of savory and sweet spring offerings,” according to The Woodstock Inn’s website. Starters include New England clam chowder and an asparagus and prosciutto Parma salad. The list of entrees ranges from prime rib and a farmhouse burger to spring ravioli with asparagus, peas, wild mushrooms and burrata cheese and a black bean and squash burger.

The Woodstock Inn & Resort, 14 The Green, Woodstock. www.woodstockinn.com

The Dorset Inn

Should you find yourself in or near southern Vermont for Easter Sunday, The Dorset Inn aims to tempt you with Easter brunch. Highlights of the menu include appetizers such as a truffle sweet-pea bisque rosettes of smoked salmon. Entrees such as stuffed French toast, corned beef hash and a crab-cake croissant sandwich might just lead into desserts such as a peach and mixed-berry cobbler and a brownie sundae — followed, perhaps, by a bloody Mary or a mimosa.

The Dorset Inn, 8 Church St., Dorset. www.dorsetinn.com

Waterworks Food & Drink

The waterfalls are a-churning outside the expansive windows of this Winooski destination, so the view with your Easter buffet brunch should be a feast for your eyes. The feast for your belly can veer as healthy as fruits and berries and scrambled tofu or head in a more-caloric direction with eggs Benedict and French toast sticks. Choose from four varieties of bloody Marys should you be looking for a day-cap.

Waterworks Food & Drink, 20 Winooski Falls Way, Winooski. www.waterworksvt.com

Tourterelle

This recently-renovated Addison County restaurant and wedding venue is offering Easter brunch with starters such as crab cakes, tomato and saffron bisque and chia-seed pudding. Entrees go simple with the house burger and buttermilk mixed-berry pancakes or a little more upscale with leg of lamb and a shrimp, scallop and scallion omelet. Mimosas and bloody Marys are on the cocktail menu, but so are pear martinis and pineapple rum.

Tourterelle, 3629 Ethan Allen Highway (U.S. 7), New Haven. www.tourterellevermont.com

Sweet Caroline’s Restaurant

This family-style restaurant in central Vermont is opting for an Easter dinner this year with a half-dozen entrees to choose from. Diners can dive into prime rib; ham baked with maple, pineapple juice and rum; baked sole stuffed with crabmeat and scallops; chicken cordon bleu; turkey and stuffing; and baked spinach and cheese tortellini Florentine. Guests can also choose soup or salad, a side vegetable and baked potato, whipped potato or seasoned wild rice.

Sweet Caroline’s Restaurant, 100 Main St., West Rutland. www.sweetcarolines.biz

