Vermont spring means more wildlife sightings. What to do if a human or pet is bitten.

More wildlife — including animals who carry rabies — are up and about in Vermont as warmer weather settles in for the spring.

At least one animal has tested positive for the viral disease so far in 2022: on March 14, tests confirmed rabies in a skunk in Williston, according to the Vermont Health Department.

The deadly virus affects mammals' brains, and it is transmitted through the bite of an infected animal. In Vermont, rabies is most commonly found in the following animals: raccoons, skunks, foxes, bats and woodchucks, according to the Health Department.

Pets, livestock and people can also become infected if bitten by a rabid animal and if not vaccinated against the virus, the Health Department's website states. People cannot get rabies by just petting or handling the animal or by coming into contact with the animal's blood, urine or feces.

How to spot rabies

According to the Health Department, people are typically unable to spot rabies just by looking at an animal. Animals with rabies, however, may show unusual aggression, extreme depression or bizarre behavior.

For humans, early signs of rabies include fever, headache or general weakness, the Health Department's website states. Other symptoms as the disease progresses include insomnia, anxiety, confusion, slight or partial paralysis, excitation, hallucinations, agitation, increase in saliva, difficulty swallowing and fear of water.

Death typically occurs within days of the more progressive symptoms, the Health Department's website states.

What to do if an animal bites you or your pet

The Vermont Health Department lays out the following steps for when an animal bites a person or pet:

Contact your doctor and your town's health officer and follow their instructions. If your pet was bitten, call their veterinarian.

Wash the bite wound well with soap and running water.

Try to capture the animal only if you can do so without being bitten again. If the animal is wild, contact the Vermont USDA Rabies Hotline at 1-800-472-2437 or a Vermont Game Warden, which can be located online at anrweb.vt.gov/FWD/FW/WardenLookup.aspx.

More information on rabies exposure can be found on the Vermont Health Department's website at healthvermont.gov/disease-control/zoonotic-diseases/rabies or on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website at cdc.gov/rabies/exposure/index.html.

