Bladen County, NC

Bladen County's Cape Fear Rum sets sails aboard Carnival cruise ships

By Jacob Pucci, The Fayetteville Observer
 1 day ago

ELIZABETHTOWN — Look behind the bar aboard a Carnival cruise ship and you might find a familiar name.

That's because Cape Fear Rum, made by Cape Fear Distillery in Elizabethtown, can now be found aboard 22 Carnival Cruise Line ships, an addition that distillery owner Alex Munroe said has been a boon for his Bladen County distillery.

Cape Fear Distillery, part of Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery, opened in 2014. Along with the winery and distillery, the campus — once the Elizabethtown Industrial Park— now features 20 lakefront cottages, the Cork Room restaurant, a live music venue and a spa, which opens this month.

Munroe entered the rum, distilled from molasses with flavors of butter rum and coconut, into the 2021 Proof Awards, held in Las Vegas. The rum earned awards, but Munroe said the biggest prize was the rum being discovered by Carnival's director of beverage operations, who thought the rum's nautical branding would be an ideal fit aboard the ships.

Afterward, Munroe got a call from a man named Eddie. The man said he was impressed with Cape Fear Rum and asked for a case to be shipped to Miami to be served on a boat. Munroe had no idea it was Carnival.

"I just thought it was some guy in Miami with a big yacht," he said, laughing.

As it turns out, "Eddie" was Edward Allen, Carnival's vice president of Beverage Operations. Munroe said that when he got off the phone, he walked back to the production line — where a crew of around 10 people happened to be bottling rum — and celebrated.

"It was like we won the lottery," Munroe said.

The Carnival deal boosted the distillery's production by 30% and if all goes well, it'll increase production even more. Along with the rum, Cape Fear Distillery makes Maritime Gin, Gamefish Vodka, Solera Whiskey and the two-year-old Frying Pan Shoals Bourbon. Three-year and four-year-old versions of the bourbon are expected out later this year.

Cape Fear Distillery products are available in about two-thirds of ABC stores across North Carolina and are also distributed in South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

Munroe said the rum has proved popular so far and even sold out on a few of the ships. The goal, he said, is to eventually supply Carnival with other Cape Fear liquors.

"It’s the biggest fish I’m fighting right now,” he said. “It’s been a good opportunity.”

