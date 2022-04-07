ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneteenth Jubilee announced to be held in downtown Fayetteville. Here's what to expect

By Akira Kyles, The Fayetteville Observer
 1 day ago
Cool Spring Downtown District, Circa 1865 and Cumulus Media are collaborating to organize the inaugural Juneteenth Jubilee and Praise Party in the Park.

Circa 1865, a nonprofit founded by Spring Lake Mayor Kia Anthony, will host the Juneteenth Freedom Festival for the fourth year in Cumberland County. This year's festival will be held over four days.

The Circa 1865 Freedom Festival will hold a launch party on June 16 at Dirtbag Ales in Hope Mills and a golf event at Fort Bragg's Stryker Golf Course on June 17.

Circa 1865's board members have been working with Cool Spring Downtown District to plan the two-day event downtown. The Juneteenth Jubilee celebrations will be held June 18-19.

The first day of the festival will feature nationally touring headliners, local musical acts, food trucks, small business and corporate vendors, artists and artisans in a full-day street festival in downtown Fayetteville.

The headliners for the street festival will be announced later this month, according to a news release from Cool Spring Downtown District.

On the second day, Cool Spring Downtown District and Circa 1865 will host the Juneteenth Jubilee Heritage Brunch, a ticketed event. The brunch will showcase Black chefs and culinary students. According to the release, the brunch menu will feature "heritage-worthy," southern Black cuisine with light entertainment.

The brunch will also feature North Carolina's ninth poet laureate, Jaki Shelton Green, as the keynote speaker. Green was the first Black poet laureate in the state and the third woman.

Following the brunch, the Praise Party in the Park will be held at Festival Park from noon to 6 p.m. closing out the Juneteenth celebrations. The last event will be hosted by Magic 106.9's Alysse Stewart with headliner and Grammy award-winning gospel singer Donnie McClurkin ending the evening, according to the release.

In the release, Ashanti Bennett, Cool Spring Downtown District director of special projects said it's imperative to honor the story of endurance and resilience of Black Americans.

"We aspire to do so by focusing on the joy of Black culture and sharing that with our entire community in jubilee fashion," she said in the release. "It is an honor to be able to play a role in preserving and advancing Juneteenth traditions, new and old, for our city.”

