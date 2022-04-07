ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, OH

Days after fire destroys 175-year-old barn, Brimfield farm working to recover

By Jeff Saunders, Record-Courier
 1 day ago

When something has been around as long as the big red barn at Brimfield's Dussel Farm and Feed Store, it can leave a huge hole when it is suddenly gone.

"Oh, definitely," said Linda Dussel, who runs the farm with her husband, Michael. "I mean, all the work you put into [the barn] that keeps it going, keeps it up so you can use it. That takes a lot of effort. And time and all the kids that played around there. All the photos our customers have taken with their kids in front of it. It just hits you."

The barn, which was destroyed in a fire on Saturday, was a landmark that the township's police department referred to as "iconic" on its Facebook page as it was burning. The farm on Old Forge Road has been owned by the Dussel family since Michael Dussel's grandparents bought it in 1948 and even then, the barn was about a century old.

"It was built in 1847, from my recollection," said Linda Dussel.

Brimfield and more than a half dozen other fire departments responded to the farm early Saturday afternoon, but they were unable to save the barn or a smaller storage building behind it. Another barn farther away sustained some heat damage to its exterior, but it survived along with its contents.

No injuries were reported. Some people expressed concern on social media on Saturday for animals at the farm, but Linda Dussel said the only animals the farm has are cats, at least some of which were probably in the barn when the fire started, but all got out.

"The guys had all the cats accounted for, the kids that work here," she said. "So they take good care of our cats. They watch out for them, so they knew they were all out. [The cats] probably all ran out."

Brimfield Assistant Fire Chief Ron Goodspeed said Tuesday that he did not have a damage estimate, nor any information about the fire's cause.

"It'll most likely be investigated by the insurance company," he said.

Dussel said smoke was seen coming from the barn before any flames became visible. The barn contained straw and hay, providing fuel that could account for the ferociousness of the fire. But no humans were in the barn when the fire started and what started it is still a mystery, she said.

"The straw is very dry," said Dussel. "But I don't know what started to spark. I couldn't tell you that."

She said the process of figuring out the value of everything lost is only just beginning. Besides the hay and straw, which were to be sold, there was also hay equipment, including an elevator. The barn was also used for mixing feed and bagging grains.

"No tractors, no big tractors. They're all in another shed luckily," Dussel said.

The small storage building that was also destroyed contained equipment including carts and wagons, nothing large, that are only sometimes used.

One consolation is that the farm's various enterprises should be largely unaffected, Dussel said. The feed store was undamaged and still operating and a seasonal fruit and vegetable stand will still be out by the road this summer. And the farm's fall Pumpkin Festival is also expected to go forward.

"By the time pumpkins roll around, we hope to have it all cleaned up and have everything replaced for pumpkins," she said. "We had a lot of pumpkin signs and things in the barn. We hope to get all that replaced by then. Give the kids something to to look at out here."

Dussel said there are a lot of people she is grateful for during the days after the fire.

"Big thanks to the community for showing all the support they have," she said. "And the fire department and police department."

She also said that her family would likely eventually replace the barn, especially since it was a part of the farm's operation, but that is for sometime in the future.

"Right now, we're just trying to clean up," said Dussel.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Days after fire destroys 175-year-old barn, Brimfield farm working to recover

