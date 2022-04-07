ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

Here are the five candidates running for Cumberland County's District 43 House seat

By Kristen Johnson, The Fayetteville Observer
In the newly redrawn District 43 in Cumberland County, five people are in the running to serve the area in the state House of Representatives.

Diane Wheatley, the incumbent Republican who won the District 43 race in the November 2020 election, has competition in the upcoming primary, while three Democrats are running for a chance to be on the ballot during the November general election.

District 43 covers all of Cumberland County east of the Cape Fear River, the Linden area, and some parts of southern, central and eastern Fayetteville.

Democrats

The Democratic primary features the winner of the 2020 primary, a former state lawmaker, and a health advocate.

Prince Christian

At 26, the youngest Democratic candidate for District 43 is Fayetteville native Prince Christian. He ran for the position in 2018.

Christian wants to reform access to healthcare and end gun violence in Fayetteville and Cumberland County. He earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Fayetteville State University and works as a health advocate for Blue Cross Blue Shield.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ql8l_0f216pLH00

"I want a healthcare overhaul," Christian said. "Everyday I hear the challenges of people ... who have to make life decisions at the pharmacy on whether they choose to pay $500 for insulin to stay alive for 30 days or feed their family."

His other primary issues are creating more resources for mental health, voter protection, affordable childcare and housing, criminal justice reform and education.

Elmer Floyd

Floyd, the former six-term former Democratic representative for District 43, said it feels good to be back on the campaign trail running for the position.

He was first elected to District 43 in 2009 and served until 2020 when he lost the primary election to Hardy. Some new issues Floyd wants to prioritize if elected are higher wages, affordable housing and new infrastructure.

"Our purpose as legislators is to bring results back to our district. That's our first priority," Floyd said Thursday. "I make decisions based on my constituents, then I make decisions make on my conscience, then my caucus. That's who sent me."

Floyd's other primary issues include the expungement of records, environmental protection, veterans, voting rights, employment, and the expansion of healthcare.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05bfeK_0f216pLH00

Floyd said he would like to see more emphasis on funding for the state's Historically Black Colleges and Universities, or HBCUs, and school funding for buildings and employees.

On the campaign trail, Floyd said he is working to inform people about the newly redrawn District 43 and combating some misinformation about his time in office, such as the misconception that he did not support healthcare,

Kimberly Hardy

Kimberly Hardy wants voters to know that she would lead District 43 with her values as a social worker and advocate for people. She is running for the seat again after being defeated by Wheatley in the November 2020 general election.

She is currently an assistant professor of social work at Fayetteville State University and said much of her career work in the field will extend into the work she will do as a lawmaker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ExLg_0f216pLH00

"I am not the person making the decisions for myself, if I'm a representative, it's in the name. I'm representing the voice of the people," Hardy said Tuesday. "I'm just trying to go up there and do for the state and for my district what I've done for families and communities and clients my entire career."

She earned degrees in social work from Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland, and the Ohio State University.

The issue of homelessness is the reason she was compelled to become a social worker. Hardy is running as a Democrat and her primary issues are affordable healthcare with the expansion of Medicaid, jobs, education, redistricting, infrastructure, clean water, solar power, voting rights, poverty and safety.

Republicans

Wheatley faces a familiar opponent in the Republican primary.

Clarence W. Goins, Jr.

Clarence Goins Jr., said he wants to see the state preserve its conservative values and leadership. He is back on the ballot for the District 43 seat as the only other Republican candidate against Wheatley.

He ran for the position in the March 2020 primaries against Wheatley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MNYdV_0f216pLH00

"I do see North Carolina moving towards a progressive state. That's not the Carolina values that I know," Goins said Tuesday. "I think legislation like expanding more Medicaid and legalizing marijuana and expunging too many records is the wrong move."

2020 Election Coverage: Republicans seek to challenge incumbent Democrat in redrawn Fayetteville District 43

Goins is a native of Cumberland County and earned his bachelor's degree from Campbell University. For the past 20 years, he has worked as a commercial banker in the county. Some of his primary issues are local businesses, immigration, human trafficking and abortion.

Diane Wheatley

In the general election in 2020, Diane Wheatley was the newest member of the state legislature, having won the District 43 seat.

Before her state House service, Wheatley served on the Cumberland County Board of Education and the Board of Commissioners. She was also a Republican candidate for District 45 in 2012.

"I have really worked diligently to represent this community," Wheatley said in an interview Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zgID3_0f216pLH00

Wheatley is one of the two Republican lawmakers making up the six seats of the Cumberland County legislative delegation.

She said she is proud of the work the delegation has accomplished during her years in office.

"People are honestly seeing that we are doing the job of representing our community," Wheatley said. "I've learned such a great deal. It's important have experience ... to be able to take the issues that didn't get pushed forward (and) you can be the voice that understands and knows how to continue the work to move things forward."

Running for re-election, Wheatley's primary issues are the strength of businesses, healthcare, the environment, wages for teacher, and jobs, and education in District 43's communities.

Related: Diane Wheatley to represent N.C. House District 43

More: Here's how the $412M Cumberland County will get in the state budget will be spent

Investigative Reporter Kristen Johnson can be reached at kjohnson1@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Here are the five candidates running for Cumberland County's District 43 House seat

