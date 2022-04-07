How will Fayetteville spend its money? Analyzing City Council's early budget and strategy

Fayetteville is trying to stretch the once-in-a-lifetime funding it received from the federal government, and Assistant City Manager Adam Lindsay has a plan: use these restricted dollars to pay for the city’s needs and free up unrestricted dollars to go after other federal grants.

Lindsay called the American Rescue Plan Act “unprecedented” during the Fayetteville City Council work session on Monday.

“The opportunities and needs we have are aligned in a way that we will probably never see again in our lifetimes,” he said. “If we spend the dollars in a strategic way.”

Fayetteville will receive around $40.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds in two installments: one in May 2021 and one in May 2022. It must allocate the money by December 2024 and spend it by December 2026.

That is a tight timeline, especially if the city were to start projects with ARP funds. Instead, Lindsay is suggesting using the federal dollars to fund projects that the city has already identified, or even started. That way the city can dedicate previously allocated money to pay for federal grants.

"Two million can turn into 10 million dollars,” Lindsay said.

The City Council unanimously supported implementing this strategic plan for its ARP funds.

Currently, the city is considering allocating $15 million of its ARP funds as follows:

$500,000 for business assistance loans

$500,000 for commercial corridors grants

$1 million for childcare and daycare assistance

$1 million for small business development grants

$2 million for small business retention grants

$4 million for a housing trust fund for affordable housing

$1 million for a community hub

$1.3 million for first floor renovations of City Hall

$150,000 for picnic shelter replacements and refurbishments

$650,000 for Rosemary Drive drainage improvements

$2.75 million for Tryon Drive drainage improvements

$150,000 for American Disabilities Act compliance issues

$5 million for administrative initiatives

Lindsay added that the city is “easily” looking at more than $150 million in projects.

Flooding fixes

One potential project that will cost millions of dollars is flooding mitigation across the city. The city has commissioned several watershed studies to determine the areas of greatest need and the best options for fixing them.

City staff on Monday requested $8.8 million to lessen flooding effects at Locks Creek. However, this money only addresses 25-year storm events (Hurricane Matthew was a 500-year storm, and Hurricane Florence was a 1,000-year storm) and doesn’t completely prevent flooding.

Mayor Mitch Colvin called this idea a “partial fix” that would still allow the flooding of homes.

Sheila Thomas-Abat, public services director, replied that any plan to try to address flooding in Locks Creek was “fighting nature” because it was in a flood plain. The Federal Emergency Management Agency does not qualify Locks Creek as a flood plain, but the city is submitting documentation to change that designation.

Thomas-Abat added that if the area had been a registered flood plain, then there would have been more restrictions about building homes there.

“This is the most dangerous element,” said Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Jensen. “It always wins.”

In December, the City Council allocated $150 million for infrastructure improvements to help mitigate flooding. City staff requested $8.8 million on Monday, will request $12 million in a few months, and is planning to request even more next year.

City staff added that addressing flooding at all watersheds in the city could cost around $500 million.

That means that residents will soon see a rate increase, although Thomas-Abat did not specify the amount.

“We don’t want to raise fees and we don’t want to raise taxes, but sometimes it’s necessary,” said Councilman Larry Wright.

Capital and technology improvement plans

Using funds the city currently has, city staff also presented projects that could be feasible for the budgets of fiscal years 2023 to 2027.

The capital projects include:

$22.7 million for a consolidated car rental facility; general aviation hangar development; perimeter road paving and fencing replacement; and taxiway pavement and lighting rehabilitation at the airport.

$3.6 million for a commercial corridor revitalization program; a day resource center and emergency shelter; and support infrastructure for redevelopment area.

$3.3 million for ADA compliance fixes; building maintenance; finance remodeling; operations center feasibility study; parking lot resurfacing and Ramsey Street pump station replacement.

$23.6 million for Blounts Creek Trail; Cape Fear River Park; Cape Fear River trail and botanical garden extension; Mable C. Smith Park improvements; Makerspace; Martin Luther King Jr. Park; McArthur Sports Field Complex; picnic shelter replacements and refurbishing; playground repairs and refurbishing; Senior Center East and Sherwood Park Recreation Center.

$550,000 for 911 dispatch consoles and temporary fire station #18.

$48.75 million for watershed studies, drainage assistance program, spot repair program and easements project management.

$1.1 million for Grove Street facility improvements, shelters and benches, sidewalks and ADA accessibility.

$46.1 million for Blanton Road extension; bridge preservation program; College Lakes dam; dam safety and preservation program; downtown streetscape; Hinsdale Road reconstruction; intersection improvements; Mirror Lake Drive dam; multi-use lanes; municipal agreements with the North Carolina Department of Transportation; pavement preservation program; sidewalk improvements and thoroughfare street lighting.

The technology projects include:

$6.8 million for security and infrastructure, including public safety camera replacements.

$483,000 for business intelligence and data analysis.

$4.9 million for software services, including body camera upgrades, Taser replacements, rapid DNA technology and a drone.

$175,000 for city wireless expansion project.

However, there is still $151.2 million in projects that city staff did not include in their capital and technology improvement plans for the next five years. These include public safety facilities; street, sidewalk and trail enhancements; an indoor aquatic center; phase two of City Hall renovations; and a cycling and derby park.

Councilman Antonio Jones said that he would also like to add to the list of potential projects a green space in the Murchison Road corridor near Shaw Road.

Overall, the city will be able to pay for many projects, thanks to Lindsay’s strategy with ARP funds. Overall, Lindsay's strategy allows for the city to pay for any projects with ARP funds.

“We are multiplying the benefit to our citizens if we use those funds to cover the costs with projects that we have identified are eligible and use the grant matching potential from the money we’ve freed up,” said Kelly Olivera, budget and evaluation director.

Reporter Ivey Schofield can be reached at ischofield@gannett.com.