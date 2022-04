MILLVILLE – The preliminary 2022 budget for city government is out and comes with a promise that the municipal purpose property tax rate should stay right where it is, for a year-to-year tax rate freeze not seen here since 2017. The City Commission introduced the preliminary annual budget on Tuesday night. The next step locally will be holding a public hearing on the budget at the April 19 commission meeting and, barring a problem, its adoption at the...

MILLVILLE, NJ ・ 21 DAYS AGO