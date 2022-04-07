ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Clinton, OH

WWII amphibious plane joins Liberty Aviation Museum collection

By Sheri Trusty
News Herald
News Herald
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3msZbN_0f215aSF00

PORT CLINTON — On March 24, 1945, a newly-built PBY-6A Catalina airplane was delivered to Floyd Bennett Field, a U.S. Naval Station in Brooklyn, New York, where it began service in World War II. Almost exactly 77 years later, on March 29, 2022, it arrived at Liberty Aviation Museum, the newest aircraft to join the museum’s extensive collection.

The PBY is a unique addition to the museum. It is an amphibious aircraft that stands over 21-feet high at the tail and boasts a wingspan that stretches 104 feet. It was used primarily for coastal patrol and rescue efforts, but it had offensive capabilities as well, including torpedoes, depth chargers and bombs.

“It was amphibious, and it was used for transport, as a bomber, for surveillance, and for rescue,” said Liberty Aviation Museum CEO Ed Patrick. “If a downed flyer was floating in the water, this could land in the water.”

The PBY-6A had a cruising speed of 125 mph and a max speed of 196 mph. Its range was 2,520 miles, but stripped down, it could travel much further before refueling. Of the 3,308 originally built in the U.S., Patrick estimates that about 40 remain.

“There are about 17 that can still fly and less than 10 that are regular flyers,” he said. “This one will be a regular flyer.”

The museum’s PBY was in service primarily along the East Coast of the U.S., where German U-boats targeted ships traveling between the U.S. and England.

“The Germans didn’t try to find them out in the water. They knew the ships had to get close to harbor,” Patrick said. “Many ships were bombed within sight of the Statue of Liberty.”

The museum’s PBY was used so extensively in the war effort that it was sent to Puerto Rico for reconditioning in October, 1945, just seven months after its initial arrival at Floyd Bennett.

“That means it had been flying quite a bit,” Patrick said.

The Navy sold the PBY to a private owner in 1957, and in recent years, it remained in storage. Liberty Aviation Museum purchased the aircraft in November from Mid America Flight Museum in Texas. The plane underwent initial mechanical work in Texas, and then museum staff had to wait for favorable weather to bring it home. It arrived in Port Clinton on March 29.

“When it became available in Texas, we sent some fellas down there to look at it, and they concluded it was a good project for us. It was close to flying condition,” said Liberty Aviation Museum Director of Operations Bob Fujita.

The aircraft’s amphibious design fit in well with the Port Clinton museum.

“In this area, there is so much water, and everything is driven by the lake and boating,” Patrick said.

The plane’s ample window space allows for panoramic views, and eventually, museum visitors will have the opportunity to take rides and view “the islands, the inlets and the lighthouse,” Patrick said. For now, restoration continues on the plane.

“It’s in good operating condition,” Patrick said. “We’re going to clean it up, go through all the electrical systems, and install new radios.”

In the future, the interior and exterior will be restored to original military condition. One of the obstacles to full restoration is the availability of parts, although many of the spare parts that arrived with the plane came originally from an unexpected source — the Cousteau Society. The society, founded by famous diver Jacques Cousteau, owned and operated a PBY until Jacques’ son Philippe Cousteau was killed when his PBY crashed in the Tagus River in Lisbon in 1979. The parts the museum obtained came packaged in wooden crafts stamped with the Cousteau name.

The PBY-6A Catalina airplane can be viewed at Liberty Aviation Museum, which is open on Thursdays through Sundays. Summer hours will begin in May. The museum is at 3515 East State Road. For more information, visit libertyaviationmuseum.org.

Contact correspondent Sheri Trusty at sheritrusty4@gmail.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Alissa Rose

2 most romantic restaurants in Ohio

As we all know, Ohio, which is consistently ranked as one of the best states for business, also provides people with a reasonable cost of living, excellent schools, and various recreational chances, but when it comes to food, nobody knows about it. So today, we will discuss romantic restaurants in Ohio that we think you'll truly appreciate.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Vice

How Could a Plane Just Nosedive? We Asked Aviation Experts.

The Chinese commercial plane was carrying 132 people and flying at normal speed and altitude when, suddenly, the plane descended on an almost vertical trajectory. Within two minutes, the Boeing 737-800 plummeted from 29,000 feet and crashed into the mountains of Teng County in southern China’s Guangxi province. No survivors have been found, making the Monday crash potentially the country’s worst commercial aviation disaster in over a decade.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Clinton, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Brooklyn, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
State
Texas State
Port Clinton, OH
Government
Mix 95.7FM

This Michigan City Is The Top Pizza City In The Country

Hands down one of the best foods in the world is pizza. There are so many styles and a variety of toppings that make the options endless. According to Salerno's Pizza, pizza was first invented in Naples, Italy as a fast, affordable, tasty meal for working-class Neapolitans on the go. While we all know and love these slices of today, pizza actually didn't gain mass appeal until the 1940s, when immigrating Italians brought their classic slices to the United States.
MICHIGAN STATE
ARTnews

British Museum to Drop Sackler Name, Joining a Succession of Museums

Click here to read the full article. The British Museum in London said on Friday evening that it would remove the Sackler name from its galleries. The decision follows similar decisions at a number of institutions, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Serpentine Galleries, and Tate Modern. The news was announced via a joint statement issued by the museum and the Raymond and Beverly Sackler Foundation. Raymond and Beverly Sackler supported the museum for over 20 years, providing funding “between the 1990s and 2013,” according to the statement. Their funding went toward the creation of galleries, educational facilities, and research areas at...
MUSEUMS
The Independent

Missing divers surfaced before drifting apart, survivor says

Malaysian authorities resumed search for a third day Friday for three Europeans, including two teenagers, who disappeared while diving off a southern island.Authorities had expressed hope for finding them after Norwegian diving instructor Kristine Grodem was rescued Thursday. She told authorities the four surfaced safely Wednesday afternoon but they drifted away from the boat and were separated by the strong current.The group was diving in water about 15 meters (50 feet) deep at an island off the town of Mersing in southern Johor state. Grodem, 35, was rescued by a tugboat about 22 nautical miles (40 kilometers) from the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philippe Cousteau
Person
Jacques Cousteau
Jersey Shore Online

Downtown Toms River Spring Festival

TOMS RIVER – Join the Downtown Toms River Business Improvement District and the downtown businesses for the First Spring Festival on April 9 from 1 to 8 p.m. They will be kicking off the spring season with this awesome outdoor event. A portion of Washington Street (between Main Street...
WFMJ.com

Bill calls for creation of major airport hub near Ravenna

A couple of Ohio lawmakers have introduced a bill that bring two new major airports to the state, one of them near Ravenna. Legislation proposed by Republicans Mike Loychik of Bazetta Township and Gail Pavliga of Portage County outlines a plan to create the Major Air Hub Council to oversee the construction of two new major hub airports in southwest and northeast Ohio.
RAVENNA, OH
Morning Sun

Women in aviation flies into Discovery Museum

The Mt. Pleasant Discovery Museum will host a free program on women in aviation at 4 p.m. Wednesday March 16. The tour through time will feature a special presentation by female pilots speaking about women who shaped the aviation world. Afterward participants will zoom through the skies with Violet the Pilot and create a clothespin biplane. 5093 E. Remus Road, Mt. Pleasant, mpdiscoverymuseum.org, 989-317-4903.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#Amphibious#Summer Hours#Wwii#Liberty Aviation Museum#U S Naval Station#Pby#Germans
BBC

Chinook helicopter to join RAF Cosford museum display

The chinook Bravo November helicopter is being installed within RAF Cosford's museum collection later this week. The model served in every major conflict of the past 40 years, the museum said. The helicopter will go on public display at the Shropshire attraction from 2 April to mark the 40th anniversary...
MUSEUMS
KHOU

Museum of Fine Arts, Houston boasts largest MC Escher collection in world

HOUSTON — Museum of Fine Arts, Houston is showing off the "most comprehensive exhibition of works by M.C. Escher ever presented." It's called "Virtual Realities" and includes more than 400 prints, drawings, watercolors, printed fabrics, constructed objects, wood and linoleum blocks, lithographic stones, sketchbooks, and the artist’s working tools.
HOUSTON, TX
WDTV

Morgantown History Museum seeking local artifacts for collection

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown History Museum is asking for the community’s help in donating local history artifacts and memorabilia for the permanent collection at the museum. The museum is emphasizing updates on exhibits about pre-history, WWI, WWII, and other armed conflicts, history of African Americans, Don Knotts,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WKMI

Viral Video: Are Orcas Really Swimming Around In Lake Michigan?

Are Orcas really swimming around in Lake Michigan?. The idea seems far-fetched but on April 3rd, 2022 a video was posted on Twitter that claims to have spotted Orcas / Killer whales swimming in Lake Michigan. The tweet said. What a thrilling experience for the Whitmore family near Washington Island,...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Museums
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NBC Los Angeles

Photos: Lowriders Collection Drops at the Petersen Automotive Museum

A new display at the Petersen Automotive Museum features lowriders, including the famous and influential 'Gypsy Rose,' custom cars and their dramatic impact on car culture in Southern California. 'Lowriders and Customs Vault Display' is open now. The new collection is snapshot of a moment in automotive history when style...
VISUAL ART
Mountain Democrat

March to a museum and join during membership month

Sacramento area museums are proud to present a variety of special membership opportunities during Museum Membership Month in March 2022. The benefits of museum membership often extend well beyond a financial savings and include exclusive experiences only available to members. Plus, there’s something for everyone — fine art, science, history and culture — as the local museum community offers memberships at virtually every museum and/or destination.
SACRAMENTO, CA
simpleflying.com

Kyiv's Oleg Antonov Aviation Museum Calls For Donations To Survive

Kyiv’s Oleg Antonov Aviation Museum has asked people to donate or buy e-tickets to help the site survive after it was forced to close its doors. The museum closed to visitors after Russia invaded Ukraine. Despite the continuous bombardment of Ukraine’s capital, the museum has said all its collections, many of which are from the old Soviet Union, remain intact.
MUSEUMS
News Herald

News Herald

311
Followers
113
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

The Port Clinton News Herald is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Port Clinton and Ottawa County, Ohio

 http://portclintonnewsherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy