The results are in. Here's which restaurant you all voted for as the most-missed Athens eatery

By Andrew Shearer, Athens Banner-Herald
 1 day ago
After a month of voting in the Banner-Herald's "March Madness"-style bracket competition, the results are in. The now-gone Athens restaurant that our readers would most like to bring back if they could is Charlie Williams Pinecrest Lodge.

Charlie Williams narrowly edged out Harry Bissett's New Orleans Cafe & Oyster Bar in the final round of voting, bringing the final contest down to barbecue or seafood. Though there is no actual prize for the winner, Athens clearly values the history of and nostalgia for local business.

Both restaurants were among an original list of 32 that were gathered from responses to social media posts. Voting began on Mar. 1 and continued on a weekly basis throughout the month as readers saw past favorites like Guthrie's and Steverino's pitted against one another in just-for-fun competition.

Founded in 1929, Charlie Williams Pinecrest Lodge was located on Whitehall Rd. at the end of a dirt path about 6 miles from downtown. In addition to its beloved barbecue, the buffet-style eatery offered chicken, catfish and vegetables for families and University of Georgia students across generations. Williams' nephew Mike took over in 1975 and operated the business until its sale and closure in 2004.

FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
