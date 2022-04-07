ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis rejoins state's latest opioid settlement. Here's how much city could receive.

By Amelia Pak-Harvey, Indianapolis Star
 1 day ago

Indianapolis is joining other Indiana cities in opting back in to an estimated $507 million statewide opioid settlement, an agreement made more attractive to cities after the passage of a state law that gives local governments more direct funding and flexibility .

The proposed settlement with the three opioid distributors Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen and manufacturer Johnson and Johnson could provide Indianapolis with an estimated $40.2 million that would be paid out over a number of years, according to city officials and outside legal counsel the city has retained through the Cohen and Malad firm. The payments could begin as early as May.

The final amount, however, depends on how many cities, counties and towns opt back in to the statewide settlement agreement.

State law requires that the majority of the money be used for opioid remediation.

Indianapolis is among other communities, including Noblesville and Fishers , that are opting back in to the statewide settlement after choosing to opt out last year.

Previously, local governments would have received 15% of the settlement funds, while 15% would have gone to the state. The remaining 70% would have gone to the state's Family and Social Services Administration to distribute statewide. Participating cities were also barred from pursuing their own litigation for separate settlements with opioid companies.

The distribution setup prompted many governments to opt out of the state's settlement deal and continue pursuing their own lawsuits. The reaction left Attorney General Todd Rokita calling upon cities and towns to opt back in to the agreement or risk losing settlement funds. At one point, the state's share of the settlement dwindled from a potential $507 million to $269 million due to local governments opting out.

But a new law signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb last month allows cities to receive the latest settlement funding while continuing to pursue litigation against other opioid companies.

The new law also funnels more funding directly to municipalities, which will now get 35% of the settlement that must be spent on drug treatment and prevention programs. On top of that, local governments will also receive another 15% of settlement funds.

Indianapolis, which initially sued a handful of opioid distributors and manufacturers in 2017 , later joined other municipalities as plaintiffs in a massive national opiate litigation in federal U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Ohio. That case is still ongoing. Indianapolis will be able to remain as a party in that litigation while collecting the latest settlement.

Latest settlement part of national deal

The latest settlement is part of a flurry of litigation surrounding the nation's opiate crisis.

Indiana's estimated $507 million share is part of a roughly $26 billion payout that the three distributors and Johnson and Johnson are expected to make nationwide.

But the state also has two outstanding lawsuits against Purdue Pharma and members of the Sackler family, which owned Purdue Pharma. Those lawsuits are stayed due to Purdue Pharma's bankruptcy and are ongoing.

Last year, Rokita announced Indiana would receive $12.5 million from the consulting company McKinsey through another national opioid litigation settlement.

Call IndyStar reporter Amelia Pak-Harvey at 317-444-6175 or email her at apakharvey@indystar.com . Follow her on Twitter @AmeliaPakHarvey .

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis rejoins state's latest opioid settlement. Here's how much city could receive.

