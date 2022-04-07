ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Boston Marathon bans runners from Russia, Belarus over Ukraine war

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RVgYk_0f214VxH00

April 7 (UPI) -- Runners from Russia and Belarus have been barred from competing in this year's Boston Marathon, its organizing body said, becoming the latest sporting event to prohibit athletes from the two countries over the war in Ukraine.

The Boston Athletic Association announced the ban Wednesday, saying it is applied to Russian and Belarusian citizens who are residents of either country and who were accepted to compete in the 2022 Boston Marathon scheduled for April 18.

Russian and Belarusian runners who are not residents of either country may participate in the iconic competition but they may not run under the flag of either county, it said without stating how many athletes will be affected by the ban.

"Like so many around the world, we are horrified and outraged by what we have seen and learned from the reporting in Ukraine," B.A.A. President and CEO Tom Grilk said in a statement. "We believe that running is a global sport, and as such, we must do what we can to show our support to the people of Ukraine."

Russia, with the support of Belarus, invaded Ukraine Feb. 24, igniting a war that has resulted in the deaths of 1,563 Ukrainian civilians with another 2,213 injured, according to United Nations data.

Since the war began, 4.3 million Ukrainians have been forced to flee their country with another 7.1 million internally displaced, representing a quarter of the country's 44 million people.

World leaders have accused Russia of committing war crimes, some even stating that they amount to genocide.

In response, Russia and Belarus have been hit with sanctions and sporting events have barred them from competition in an attempt to isolate them from the democratic world.

The invasion began days after the end of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games, during which Russia competed under a neutral flag as it serves a suspension over a state-sponsored doping program during the 2014 Sochi Winter Games.

After the invasion began, the International Olympic Committee's Executive Board urged for the cancellation of relocation of all international federation sporting events planned for Russia and Belarus, with many doing likewise.

Their athletes were also banned from the Paralympics on the eve of the event, which ran from March 4-13.

FIFA, soccer's international governing body, with its European counterpart were swift to indefinitely suspend all Russian national teams and the International Ice Hockey Federation similarly suspended all Russian and Belarusian national teams and clubs from competition while withdrawing the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship hosting rights from Russia.

Several other sports bodies have taken similar actions, while World Taekwondo revoked Russian President Vladimir Putin's honorary black belt and the International Jude Federation suspended his status as its honorary president.

In its statement Wednesday, the B.A.A. said its races and events will not recognize the country affiliation or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice.

"The B.A.A. will make reasonable attempts to refund the athletes from Russia or Belarus who will no longer be able to participate, within the constraints as imposed by federal and international sanctions," the athletic association said. "The B.A.A. will provide Ukrainians who are registered in the 126th Boston Marathon or the 2022 B.A.A. 5k and are unable to compete with a refund or option to defer to a future year."

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Red Army loses 40,000 troops: Total number of Russian soldiers killed, injured or captured in just four weeks shows toll of Vladimir Putin's Ukraine invasion is hitting morale, Nato says

Up to 40,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have been killed, injured or captured since Ukraine was invaded four weeks ago – and yet another of Moscow’s generals has died in action. Nato declared the toll was having a major impact on the morale of President Vladimir Putin’s...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Beast

Ukrainian-American Actress Mila Kunis Says Russians Are Not the Enemy

Mila Kunis is speaking out about her Ukrainian roots in a new interview with Maria Shriver. Along with her husband, Ashton Kutcher, the actress is hoping to raise $30 million to support Ukrainian refugees escaping the devastation of the Russian invasion. Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983, and...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Russia's feared Wagner mercenaries are spotted in Ukraine for the first time after British officials warned more than a thousand had been deployed

The Wagner Group of Kremlin-backed mercenaries has been pictured in Ukraine for the first time amid fears as many as 1,000 fighters have been deployed to the war. The shadowy military company which has been linked to a string of killings, rapes and war crimes around the world is known as Putin's private army which carries out his dirty work at an arm's length from the state.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Marathon#War Crimes#Ukraine#Russian#Belarusian#United Nations#Ukrainians
Daily Mail

NATO 'has been DEFEATED' by Putin calling the alliance's bluff and should be replaced with a smaller coalition of nations prepared to be more offensive, says Britain's former army commander

NATO has been defeated by Vladimir Putin calling the alliance's bluff over Ukraine, and should be replaced with a smaller coalition of nations prepared to be more offensive, Britain's former army commander said today. General Sir Nick Parker called his suggestion 'controversial,' but pointed to the fact that the 30-member...
WORLD
Page Six

Friends beg Putin’s lover Alina Kabaeva to persuade him to end the war

Friends of Vladimir Putin’s “Eva Braun,” Alina Kabaeva, are begging her to go to Moscow to persuade him to end the war — as she faces expulsion from Switzerland. “Alina’s female friends are begging her to fly to Putin and persuade him to end the war,” a source told Page Six. “He doesn’t seem to be listening to anybody, but perhaps he might listen to her.” The source added, “Putin is surrounded by rings and rings of security. Alina says she doesn’t know if she can get to him — and even if she does, she doesn’t know if she’ll be able...
POLITICS
The US Sun

Ukraine war leader Zelensky defiantly visits injured troops in hospital and hands out medals as Russians march on Kyiv

UKRAINE'S defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky visited wounded troops in hospital and handed out medals - despite Russia's constant shelling and threats on his life. The brave war leader visited a military hospital in the Kyiv region on Sunday to meet some of his hero soldiers who have been injured while putting their lives on the line to fight Putin's army.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Matt Gaetz clashes with ex-general as he’s dubbed ‘clownish buffoon’ after shouting at head of US military

Representative Matt Gaetz on Tuesday continued attacking Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin following a contentious exchange at a House Armed Services Committee hearing which ended with the two men shouting at each other after Mr Gaetz criticised the US military for what he described as “woke-ism” at the cost of combat readiness.Mr Gaetz, a Florida Republican who is reportedly under investigation for alleged child sex trafficking, used his allotted five minutes of question time at a hearing on the 2023 US defence budget to berate Mr Austin, a former head of US Central Command who retired from the US Army...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Russia says air defence systems for Ukraine would destabilise situation

March 17 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that giving Ukraine air defence systems, as requested by Ukraine's president in the U.S. Congress a day earlier, would be a destabilising factor that would not bring peace to the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged American lawmakers on Wednesday...
MILITARY
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin: The President’s girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, has disappeared online

Alina Kabaeva has been Putin’s alleged girlfriend since 2008. As usual with the President’s private life, he has divulged nothing and has neither denied nor acknowledged the rumours. Alina is supposedly residing in Switzerland with her twin boys, who are suspected of being Putin’s sons. Putin’s lover’s name has mysteriously disappeared from the page of The National Media Group (NMG).
EUROPE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
328K+
Followers
54K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy