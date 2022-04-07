This weekend in Philly: Brunch at the zoo, cherry blossoms and Lin Manuel-Miranda

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — It’s not quite Easter yet, but there are plenty of ways to celebrate with friends and family. From brunches to hayrides, there’s sure to be something to please anyone. It’s also peak time for cherry blossoms throughout the region.

EVENT: South Street Egg Hunt

DATE/TIME: Friday, April 1, through Sunday, April 17

WHERE: Throughout the South Street Headhouse District

DETAILS: More than 50 eggs, designed by artists, CAPA students and business owners, will be hidden in various store fronts and business windows in the South Street Headhouse District . Every egg found is a chance to win prizes, including $50 gift cards and the grand prize, an egg basket valued at $1,000. Follow @southstreetphilly on Instagram for more on how to play.

PRICE: Free to participate

EVENT: Hayrides to Bunny Land

DATE/TIME: Through April 16 with hours until 4 p.m.

WHERE: Linvilla Orchards

DETAILS: Climb aboard a trailer and enjoy a 20-minute journey to the Easter Bunny’s house in the woods. Hear magical stories from the Bunny’s friends and meet the Bunny for pictures.

PRICE: $12 or $9 for kids under 5

EVENT: Easter Eggstravaganza

DATE/TIME: April 9, 10, 14, 15, 16

WHERE: Shady Brook Farm

DETAILS: Breakfast with the Bunny , meet and greets, hayrides, egg hunts and an egg scramble are part of the festivities this weekend and next at Shady Brook Farm.

PRICE: Breakfast is $30 per person. Hayrides are $15 for kids, $10 for adults. Discounts for booking online. Reservations recommended.

Photo credit Getty Images

EVENT: Easter Brunch at Elwood Park Zoo

DATE/TIME: April 9, 10, 16 and 17; at 10 a.m., 11:15 a.m. or 12:30 p.m.

WHERE: Elmwood Park Zoo

DETAILS: Hop on over to the Elmwood Park Zoo for a fabulous Easter Brunch with roast beef, ham and turkey carving stations, a fried chicken & waffle bar, plus visits from the bunny and pictures, followed by a day at the zoo.

PRICE: $175 for table of four, includes zoo admission

Photo credit Justin Udo/KYW Newsradio

EVENT: Cherry blossom

DATE/TIME: All weekend

WHERE: West Fairmount Park, Rittenhouse Square, anywhere

DETAILS: One of the signs that spring has sprung is the appearance of beautiful cherry blossoms all over the region. There are many places to enjoy the beauty, including Fairmount Park, Rittenhouse Square, along the Schuylkill River near the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and in Fitler Square near the Rosenbach Library and Museum. Peak bloom is expected to roll across the city in the first two weeks of April. Download a map here .

The Shofuso Cherry Blossom Festival also features live music at the Horticulture Center in West Fairmount Park and a pop-up beer garden. Restructured since the coronavirus pandemic, the festival is now part of their "Re:imagining Recovery" project, with a mission to deepen relationships among Philadelphia's Asian American and Black communities by highlighting their cultural and historical overlap.

PRICE: Free to attend

EVENT: The FEST, featuring "21 Chump Street," by Lin Manuel-Miranda

DATE/TIME: April 7-10 ( Full schedule )

WHERE: In and around Tohill Theatre, Rowan University, 201 Mullica Hill Rd., Glassboro, N.J.

DETAILS: This is a four-day event celebrating multiculturalism , and it will feature cabaret, spoken-word and puppetry performances, as well as an outdoor pop-up market from The Melanin Marketplace . Lin Manuel-Miranda’s "21 Clump Street," produced and directed by a Rowan alumna, will be performed three times each day (7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Thursday through Saturday; and 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., Sunday).

PRICE: $10 / $5 / Free for Rowan students

Photo credit Getty Images

EVENT: King of Prussia Restaurant Week

DATE/TIME: April 4-10

WHERE: Various restaurants in KoP

DETAILS: Dine out for a good cause during King of Prussia Restaurant Week . Participating restaurants are offering specials and prix fixe menus, with a portion of sales going to benefit Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

PRICE: Prix fixe menus: lunch for $15, $20 or $25; and dinner for $30, $40 or $50

EVENT: Philly Theatre Week

DATE/TIME: Friday, April 1, through Sunday, April 10

WHERE: Various locations in Philadelphia and online

DETAILS: The 5th annual Philly Theatre Week features 85 live and virtual performances, audio plays, readings and more from artists across Greater Philadelphia.

PRICE: Events are either free, $15 or $30, with registration

EVENT: Everyday Futures Fest

DATE/TIME: April 1 through the end of the month ( Full calendar )

WHERE: All around Philadelphia

DETAILS: Da Vinci Art Alliance presents the month-long Everyday Futures Fest , a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics)-focused series of events and programming throughout Philadelphia. See the full calendar of events for this weekend.

PRICE: Free with registration

Photo credit Getty Images

EVENT: Northern Liberties Restaurant Week

DATE/TIME: Friday, April 1, through Sunday, April 10

WHERE: Participating restaurants in Northern Liberties

DETAILS: Support local restaurants on this second and final weekend of Northern Liberties Restaurant Week by getting a prix fixe lunch or dinner to enjoy dining in or for take out.

PRICE: Varies by location, $15 - $35