Softball: Wellington completes thrilling comeback to hand Spanish River first loss

BOCA RATON — Resiliency has been a defining characteristic for Wellington softball this season and Wednesday night was no different.

The Wolverines battled back from a 3-0 deficit, tying the game with one swing of the bat from Tori Payne before taking their first and final lead of the night to defeat Spanish River 4-3.

The loss was the first of the season for Spanish River (7-1), while the Wolverines (13-1) find themselves with an impressive four-game winning streak following their only loss to Oxbridge Academy.

Here are three takeaways from Wellington’s hard-fought win on Wednesday.

1. Payne’s third homer of the year makes the difference

In a game of big hits from members of both sides, Payne’s hit was the biggest.

The freshman’s shot to straightaway centerfield pushed the score from 3-0 to a 3-3 tie as Payne took her measured trot around the bases, pumping life into a stagnant offense and a dugout searching for excitement.

“Honestly, I was just thinking about putting the ball in the outfield,” Payne said. “Just relaxed, staying square in the box. But yeah, it was a big hit. Off the bat, it felt good. I didn’t expect it to go over, but it was a nice outcome.”

It was just about the best outcome the Wolverines could have hoped for, but it was also a testament to the resiliency shown by Wellington’s squad this season.

“It's team effort,” Wellington head coach Mark Boretti said. “It's been like this all year. We’ve been down in probably four, five, six games, and seem to just get something going. All it takes is that one kid to get a walk. All of the sudden, there’s two people on, and boom – there goes a home run. And we’re back in the game.”

2. Sharks haunted by what-if plays in close loss

It would be unfair to take credit away from a well-rounded and energetic performance from Spanish River. If one of two plays had gone differently, Wednesday’s game might have had a very different result.

First, Amani Stanley stepped up to the plate and delivered a beautiful bloop single into right field, scoring what appeared to be the tying run. The play was called back and Stanley was ruled out for making contact while standing outside of the batter’s box by the umpire.

Then, with one out in the bottom of the sixth, Bella Santos hit a stand-up double, advancing to third on an error.

Though she seemed destined to score when a ground-ball was hit toward the right side and bobbled, she stayed at third.

“She’s not expecting the first baseman to bobble it because it’s right at her,” Boretti said of Santos staying put. “So she freezes because if she goes, she’s dead at the plate. But then the girl bobbles it. I think it was the right call. You can’t send her right away.”

Santos hit a home run earlier in the game to help her team pull ahead, but ultimately it wasn’t quite enough.

3. Pitchers turn in classic duel in face of adversity

Though Tori Payne, Tamsin Scarrett, and Bella Chase all went yard in the game, it wasn’t the slugfest one might imagine between two strong offenses.

Both pitchers showcased incredible perseverance during the contest, rebounding tremendously in the face of challenging at-bats throughout the contest.

While Payne’s hit was undoubtedly the biggest moment of the game, it was actually the first home run allowed by Spanish River’s freshman pitcher, Giselle Portanova.

“She's been phenomenal on the mound for us,” Spanish River head coach Ashley Byrd said. “She's been basically ball in the circle every time when she steps on the mound. She has a great presence. She can just go right back at it. She has very good resilience.”

On the other side, Jordan White has developed into an impressive presence of her own on the mound.

The last two games have proven that and much more.

“Jordan White has come a long way in the last couple of years, she really has,” Boretti said. “She went back-to-back nights. She beat Gardens last night. She beat Spanish River tonight. She was down last night and she was down again tonight. But she fights.”

Wellington will need that fight when they play host to Park Vista in The Post’s Game of the Week next Tuesday.