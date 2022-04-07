Fire Rescue battalion chiefs are getting raises - here's how much and how it affects salaries

County commissioners Tuesday ratified a three-year contract with battalion chiefs of Palm Beach County Fire Rescue that will cost taxpayers $1.3 million.

The battalion chiefs will receive a 9% increase over the duration of the contract. The chiefs were operating under an expired collective bargaining agreement. They will receive a 3% increase retroactive to Feb. 12, and then 3% raises on Oct. 1 and Oct. 1, 2023.

A contract with the main bargaining unit of fire rescue employees was ratified in September, but the battalion chiefs refused to approve the vote, resulting in continuing negotiations. Albert Borroto, spokesman for the battalion chiefs' bargaining unit, said there was some language in the contract the chiefs wanted to address.

“We were able to do that, and we believe this is a fair contract to both the taxpayers and the battalion chiefs,” Borroto said. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue is pleased to have reached a fair agreement for both parties regarding the IAFF Local 2928 Battalion Chief Contract, said Fire Rescue spokeswoman Tara Cardasco.

The new contract will raise the starting salary for a battalion chief to $125,606; the maximum salary is $156,625. In the last year of the contract, the figures will increase to approximately $133,000 and $162,000.

The contract rewards battalion chiefs, as it does other firefighters, for seniority. The benefit can increase annual salaries for battalion chiefs by as much as 5%. The contract includes a no-strike clause.

To become a battalion chief, one must be a captain for at least three years. The battalion chiefs work a shift that includes 24 hours on and then 48 hours off.

Thirty employees are covered under the contract. There are eight battalions that include varying numbers of fire-rescue stations. The battalion chief oversees the stations in that battalion. Three battalion chiefs are assigned to each of the eight battalions and another six serve as “floaters” to cover vacation days.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue operates 49 fire stations throughout the county, with a minimum of 323 personnel on duty at all times. The agency responds to everything from minor medical calls to a regional natural disaster. All personnel are cross trained in firefighting and emergency medical services.

Mike Diamond covers Palm Beach County government and transportation. If you have a tip, he can be reached at mdiamond@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @michael06339386.