Opinion: Is women's pay low? Let free market decide.

By Nick Blauwiekel,
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 1 day ago
A recent article in the Naples Daily News by Charlotte Burrows, chair of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, stated that full-time working women in the U.S. make "just 83 cents for every dollar paid to men."

On the surface this is troubling but it’s a simple and broad statistic that does not reflect the reasons for the difference. This statistic would be a problem if women were paid less to do the exact same jobs as men or were not allowed to pursue the same higher-paying jobs and careers. Nor does this statistic indicate whether men and women receive equal pay for equal work.

There are a number of factors that determine pay. They include the number of hours worked, occupations and industries, education, career interruptions, unique personal attributes and tenure. Look at those factors and the answers become clearer.

A 2020 Payscale.com analysis found that the pay gap declined from 19% to 2% after controlling for choices men and women make about their careers. Differences in compensation are not the result of workplace discrimination, which is illegal and has been for a long time. The Equal Pay Act of 1963 and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 made acts of discrimination in pay illegal. Plus, the free market penalizes employers that discriminate against women. Women, just like men, can leave an employer for another employer.

I spent my entire working career in the human resources field. I dealt with and in some cases developed pay systems and retirement plans. Do pay plans and retirement plans discriminate based on gender? Are they designed to favor men over women? Of course not! Smart companies develop compensation plans to reinforce performance and most importantly support business strategy. The same performance factors apply to men and women when adjusting pay. Managers who interact with employees and experience their performance on a regular basis are best suited to assess the value that that they bring to the table and thus their appropriate compensation. Pension plans and 401k plans have neutral formulas that apply to all participants. These plans do not favor men over women.

Government policymakers believe they need to create regulations to equalize men’s and women’s compensation. The policymakers would have companies provide rigid pay scales, and one-size-fits-all plans that don’t meet many working women's (and men’s) needs and would not support performance or strategy achievement. Moreover, fixed-pay plans don’t allow employees flexibility or reward for extra effort. Instead they are a drag on productivity and often lead to frustrating work environments.

Claudia Golden, renowned for research on gender differences in the labor market, says that while analysis of differences can “tell us what might level the playing field in the labor market, it doesn’t follow that the solution can be achieved through regulations. Actually, it suggests the opposite.”

All workers want and deserve equal pay for equal work, but having the government determine workers’ value and pay will result in equal pay for unequal work. It’s a terrible idea.

In the end, pay is not the only measure of women’s or men’s worth. They also value the freedom to pursue their careers, families, hobbies and other interests. Let the free market continue to work.

Nick Blauwiekel, a retired human resources executive, is a resident of Naples and is a member of the 2022 Naples Daily News/The News-Press SWFL Community Advisory Board. The Palm Beach Post invites opposing views.

#Working Women#Workplace Discrimination#Productivity#Labor Market#401k Plans
