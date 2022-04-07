ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canandaigua, NY

Ontario County Humane Society: ‘More than a shelter’ planned for Route 332 in Canandaigua

By Julie Sherwood, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ULCRG_0f214ECA00

As an overcrowded, outdated animal shelter in Hopewell gets a facelift, a new modern facility is planned for property on Route 332 in Canandaigua.

Thanks to donations and an endowment fund, Ontario County Humane Society purchased 92 acres for $225,000 at the southwest corner of Route 332 and Yerkes Road in Canandaigua. Plans call for "more than a shelter," said Linda Vaughn, board president of the Ontario County Humane Society.

More than half of 92 acres, which is adjacent to the Centerpointe development, is protected wetland and will remain so, said Vaughn.

The OCHS is working with the state Department of Environmental Conservation and an architect. The project will be done in stages. The first phase will create hiking trails, walking bridges and an observation deck on the largest section of the property preserved for wildlife habitat. The new adoption center will be on 40 buildable acres.

Bill Martin, the humane society’s director, said the current Happy Tails animal shelter in Hopewell can adequately house 20 dogs and 20 cats.

"It would be nice to house this many at the new shelter — we currently have to save housing for cruelty cases at our facility now — and have more than enough space available to grow into," Martin said.

The new facility would be the adoption center for dogs and cats. Cats would be handled fully at the new site, while dogs would first be brought to the current shelter on County Road 48 in Hopewell. That is where stray dogs would be held for five days and if not returned to an owner, would be treated for any health issues, be neutered or spayed if needed, and receive a microchip ID. The current Happy Tails shelter is also where rescued dogs from cruelty cases would stay while the case was being resolved.

Dogs ready for adoption would be housed at the new facility that will offer much more than the current shelter. Vaughn said there will be space for pet grooming, dog obedience classes, educational workshops, and other offerings.

‘Finger Lakes Forever':Here's how the campaign to finish key conservation projects works

Jumping worms:What you should know about the invasive worms spreading 'widely' in New York

Martin said there will be space for greeting and play, "a socialization area that would allow potential adopters the space to get to know the animals."

The humane society hired Rozzi Architects in Rochester to work on the design that begins with nature trails.

"We want to preserve most of the property," said Vaughn, adding the building, its surrounding green space, and parking areas will be the only developed portion.

Vaughn said about $30,000 has been raised since December that will go toward the trail system and new adoption center. She said a fundraising campaign will begin after there’s a detailed proposal and cost estimate.

In 2020, the Ontario County Humane Society received $363,030 through the state’s Companion Animal Capital fund to address upgrades needed at the Happy Tails shelter in Hopewell. That project is ongoing. Martin said the pandemic put the project behind schedule. He said some improvements have been made to address overcrowding and issues with the aging structure, with more work to go.

Comments / 0

Related
95.3 MNC

Humane Society of St. Joseph County over capacity

The Humane Society of St. Joseph County is over capacity. They only have 74 kennels but currently have 78 dogs in the shelter, which doesn’t include the daily surrenders they’re getting throughout the county. The Humane Society is reducing the adoption fee for dogs to $17 through March...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
CBS DFW

More Than Just ‘Housing’ At New Animal Shelter In Northern Tarrant County

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There is an animal shelter in northern Tarrant County you may not know about. It opened about a year ago and houses nearly 400 animals. “This facility was built with more of the animals in mind, you know, for adoptions and not just housing them,” said Barry Alexander, manager of FWACC North Campus. The campus consists of seven buildings: reception, 5 animal kennels and a separate state-of-the-art medical facility to reduce disease. “So all of our sick animals are housed in here, so there is no transmission of respiratory infections,” said Anastasia Ramsey, Supervisor of Kennels. Each kennel has its...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
WTAJ

Humane Society of Cambria County to host first spay, neuter clinic

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Humane Society of Cambria County announced a partnership with Nardecchia Spay Neuter Fund to help more people in the local community with spay and neuter services. Nardecchia Spay Neuter Fund is a volunteer-based non-profit organization that helps low-income families across Cambria and Somerset counties to spay and neuter their pets […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Humane Society of Cambria County announces new partnership

The Humane Society of Cambria County and Nardecchia Spay Neuter Fund have announced a new partnership that will focus on increasing local spay and neuter services in Cambria County. A spay and neuter clinic for cats was held on Thursday in Johnstown and the executive director of the Humane Society...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Canandaigua, NY
Lifestyle
City
Ontario, NY
Canandaigua, NY
Pets & Animals
City
Hopewell, NY
Ontario County, NY
Pets & Animals
Ontario County, NY
Government
Canandaigua, NY
Government
City
Rochester, NY
Canandaigua, NY
Society
Ontario County, NY
Lifestyle
Hopewell, NY
Government
County
Ontario County, NY
City
Canandaigua, NY
WTAP

Pet of the Week: Tiana from the Pleasants County Humane Society

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Tiana! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!. Tiana is part lab and part Pitbull mix, and she is from the Pleasants County Humane Society. Tiana is a very relaxed dog. The humane society doesn’t know for sure, but they believe that Tiana was a stray before they took her in. She is very timid when you first meet her, but she warms up to people very quickly and is an overall “great pup.”
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV
Syracuse.com

Small earthquake rumbles in Upstate New York

A minor earthquake has been recorded in Upstate New York. The U.S. Geological Survey said a 2.6-magnitude quake struck about 3 miles outside of Warsaw, N.Y., at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday. At least 58 people reported feeling the rumble. According to WHEC, such a small earthquake can be felt by people,...
WARSAW, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Vaughn
News 4 Buffalo

Missing Batavia man found dead in Tonawanda Creek

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The body of a Batavia man who was reported missing Friday was found in Tonawanda Creek during an extensive search. The man’s body was recovered around 12:35 p.m. Monday by search and rescue teams while searching the creek between the S. Lyon Street and River Street bridges, after his jacket was […]
BATAVIA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man arrested in U-Haul chase charged for Seneca County larcenies

SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Seneca County Sheriff's Office Monday arrested one of the men involved in the U-Haul chase where a New York State Trooper was injured on Friday. Deputies say they arrested Dennis Hightower, 56, of Rochester for two crimes committed in Seneca County. He's accused...
SENECA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Rescued Dogs#Finger Lakes#Hiking Trails#Centerpointe
FL Radio Group

Man who Jumped from Train in Cayuga County ID’d

Investigators in Cayuga County have identified the man who they say jumped off a moving train in the Town of Brutus, leading to his death. Sheriff Brian Schenck says this past Saturday, 34-year-old Brooklyn native Josimar Carmichael jumped off an Amtrak train heading from New York City to Rochester, and later died from his injuries. Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the CSX Railway in Brutus, then Weedsport Fire Department officials found Carmichael near the tracks, where he was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Be Aware Of This Bug This Spring In New York State

Spring isn't here officially until Sunday, but everyone is enjoying the warmer temperatures around New York State this week. Spring is always a fun time for because it's the first time in months that we can get out of the house and have outdoor activities, patio dining and all kinds of other things.
SCIENCE
The Herald-Times

Volunteer Bloomington: Usher at shows or help the Brown County Humane Society

The City of Bloomington Volunteer Network is your source for information about volunteering locally. For a complete listing, visit BloomingtonVolunteerNetwork.org or call 812-349-3433. The inclusion of an organization in this list does not imply city endorsement or support of the organization’s activities or policies. Information and registration information for...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTRF- 7News

Jefferson County Humane Society fundraiser Dueling Pianos sold out

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) After a two year hiatus from COVID Jefferson County Humane Society’s biggest fundraiser is back! Dueling Pianos is Friday and tickets are SOLD OUT! This event creates a fun, high-energy atmosphere. It includes comedy, sing-a-long, and hilariously interactive professional entertainment. What makes this event even more special is all money raised […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Pets
Marshall News Messenger

Humane Society of Harrison County gets donation

The Humane Society of Harrison County's The Pet Place received a donation from Cato's Fashions as part of their national Grass Roots Campaign. Cato's has given out awards throughout the United States supporting various organizations that are active in helping their community.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
Democrat and Chronicle

Democrat and Chronicle

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
333K+
Views
ABOUT

DemocratandChronicle.com is the home page of Rochester NY, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://democratandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy