Ontario County Humane Society: ‘More than a shelter’ planned for Route 332 in Canandaigua

As an overcrowded, outdated animal shelter in Hopewell gets a facelift, a new modern facility is planned for property on Route 332 in Canandaigua.

Thanks to donations and an endowment fund, Ontario County Humane Society purchased 92 acres for $225,000 at the southwest corner of Route 332 and Yerkes Road in Canandaigua. Plans call for "more than a shelter," said Linda Vaughn, board president of the Ontario County Humane Society.

More than half of 92 acres, which is adjacent to the Centerpointe development, is protected wetland and will remain so, said Vaughn.

The OCHS is working with the state Department of Environmental Conservation and an architect. The project will be done in stages. The first phase will create hiking trails, walking bridges and an observation deck on the largest section of the property preserved for wildlife habitat. The new adoption center will be on 40 buildable acres.

Bill Martin, the humane society’s director, said the current Happy Tails animal shelter in Hopewell can adequately house 20 dogs and 20 cats.

"It would be nice to house this many at the new shelter — we currently have to save housing for cruelty cases at our facility now — and have more than enough space available to grow into," Martin said.

The new facility would be the adoption center for dogs and cats. Cats would be handled fully at the new site, while dogs would first be brought to the current shelter on County Road 48 in Hopewell. That is where stray dogs would be held for five days and if not returned to an owner, would be treated for any health issues, be neutered or spayed if needed, and receive a microchip ID. The current Happy Tails shelter is also where rescued dogs from cruelty cases would stay while the case was being resolved.

Dogs ready for adoption would be housed at the new facility that will offer much more than the current shelter. Vaughn said there will be space for pet grooming, dog obedience classes, educational workshops, and other offerings.

Martin said there will be space for greeting and play, "a socialization area that would allow potential adopters the space to get to know the animals."

The humane society hired Rozzi Architects in Rochester to work on the design that begins with nature trails.

"We want to preserve most of the property," said Vaughn, adding the building, its surrounding green space, and parking areas will be the only developed portion.

Vaughn said about $30,000 has been raised since December that will go toward the trail system and new adoption center. She said a fundraising campaign will begin after there’s a detailed proposal and cost estimate.

In 2020, the Ontario County Humane Society received $363,030 through the state’s Companion Animal Capital fund to address upgrades needed at the Happy Tails shelter in Hopewell. That project is ongoing. Martin said the pandemic put the project behind schedule. He said some improvements have been made to address overcrowding and issues with the aging structure, with more work to go.