Why vote for judges? Knoxville Bar offers a guide to candidates | Young and Rutherford

By Broderick Young and Sam Rutherford
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 1 day ago
Whether a traffic citation, domestic relations matter, automobile accident, property damage claim, a dispute among business owners, contract interpretation or enforcement or criminal charges, a large percentage of the public will at some point encounter the judicial system.

Tennessee elects its state trial court judges by popular vote. Candidates seeking office must run first in the primary election on May 3, and then the top vote-getters from each political party will run in the general election on Aug. 4. Several contested judicial seats are up for election in Knox County in 2022.

The Tennessee Code of Judicial Conduct requires certain characteristics of judges. In addition to being well versed in the law, highly qualified judicial candidates should have a strong work ethic, intellect and have the type of judicial temperament that includes courtesy, patience, independence, impartiality, and respect for all participants in the legal process.

These rules do not allow judicial candidates to discuss their views on controversial issues or to take a public position on issues that might come before the court. As a result, many voters do not have the opportunity to learn much about the judicial candidates.

As a service to the community, the Knoxville Bar Association has developed a “Get To Know Your Judicial Candidates” section on its website to provide information about state court candidates running for judge in Knox County at https://www.knoxbar.org/?pg=Election2022Home. The site includes educational resources so voters will know what to look for in a judicial candidate and can make an informed decision at the ballot box.

But the primary focus of the site is the biographical profiles and a link to a video interview of the individual candidates to provide a convenient way for voters in Knox County to obtain nonpartisan information about candidates. When reviewing the candidate profiles, carefully consider if the judicial candidate has the breadth of experience relevant to the position he or she is seeking.

Recently, members of the Knoxville Bar Association were asked to carefully assess whether the candidates have demonstrated the knowledge, skill, experience, training, education, professional ethics, and temperament to fulfill the duties of the offices to which they aspire.

The survey results may be found at https://www.knoxbar.org/?pg=Election2022Home. The survey asked members to evaluate each candidate’s overall suitability for the offices they were seeking according to the following options: Strongly Recommend, Recommend, Do Not Recommend, Strongly Do Not Recommend, and Do Not Know Candidate.

“The intent is not to endorse any particular candidate, but rather to inform the public of the opinions of many of the attorneys actively practicing in East Tennessee regarding candidates’ fitness to serve in the judicial and related offices to which they are seeking election,” said Knoxville Bar Association President Jason H. Long. "The Knoxville Bar Association is pleased to provide this service to members of our community who have few if any encounters with the court system. “An informed electorate is vital to the efficient administration of justice.”

Electing judges who most closely meet the criteria for the highest qualified candidates is of utmost importance because you never know when a judge you vote for today will make a decision that will affect your business, or even more importantly, the decision may impact the lives of your family and friends. It is our responsibility to vote for judges we can trust to make impartial decisions based on fair consideration of the facts and law.

That is why it is so important to vote for qualified people to be judges.

This article is by Broderick Young (Arnett Draper Hagood) and Sam Rutherford, co-chairs of the Knoxville Bar Association’s Judicial Committee. This column is provided through the Knoxville Bar Association, a nonprofit corporation that offers community service programs such as the Lawyer Referral & Information Service, speakers’ bureau and public education programs.

