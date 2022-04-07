Integra LifeSciences near agreement to move manufacturing operations to Braintree

BRAINTREE – A leading life sciences company says it might relocate to Wood Road in Braintree because it has outgrown its South Boston manufacturing plant and has no room to expand.

Integra LifeSciences would take over about 100,000 square feet of the former Haemonetics building at the end of Wood Road, bringing 125 employees to the site and later adding 25 more.

Kevin Breeden, Integra's senior vice president for operations and plant optimization, said other sites are still under consideration but Braintree "is on the very short list" of potential locations.

Founded in 1989, Integra is based in Princeton, New Jersey, and has more than 4,500 employees worldwide. The company makes surgical instruments and medical devices, but the proposed Braintree facility would be devoted to the manufacturing of artificial skin used in the treatment of wounds and burns, as well as in plastic surgery.

Breeden said that not being too far from the current facility is important to Integra's relocation.

"We value our employees as much as our technology," Breeden said. "We want to migrate the people with the facility."

The town council Tuesday night gave Mayor Charles Kokoros the authority to finalize a tax increment financing plan for Integra at the Wood Road location. Under the proposal, the company would receive a 25% discount on the property taxes for improvements on the property for 15 years. The discount would cover the $35 million the company plans to spend on improvements and another $16 million for equipment and furnishings.

The tax break would be worth an estimated $1.2 million over 15 years. The town would collect an additional $4 million in property taxes over that period.

As part of the agreement, Braintree residents would be given hiring preference for the new jobs and the company promises to use contractors that hire Braintree residents.

Kokoros said he has been trying to attract life sciences companies to the town since he took office more than two years ago.

"This will begin the process of reinventing and redeveloping our community," Kokoros told the council. "We know this is the future."

The council voted to approve the tax break by a vote of 8 to 0.

"The town stands to gain so much more than it will give up," said Council President Meredith Boericke.

District 1 Town Councilor Julia Flaherty said Integra would be "an excellent choice for this location."

District 2 Town Councilor Joseph Reynolds said the town is in a very competitive market when it comes to attracting life sciences companies.

"This is an excellent deal that will work ideally for both parties," Reynolds said.

Breeden said the artificial skin products like those that would be produced in Braintree are some of the fastest growing parts of the company's business.

He said if Braintree is selected, construction would be completed by the end of next year and it would take another two years to obtain federal and international approvals before manufacturing could begin.

Breeden said the company will decide on the location in a few weeks.