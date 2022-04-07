ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Oscars drama: the slap, the rumors and Denzel Washington's wise words | Terry Mattingly

By Terry Mattingly
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UsSKt_0f2145Ks00

Moments after the Academy Awards slap heard 'round the world, Will Smith huddled during a commercial break with Denzel Washington, another of the Best Actor nominees.

No one could hear what Smith discussed with the man who is both an A-list player and the rare Hollywood superstar who has – after years in hot press spotlights – emerged as a mentor on issues of faith and family.

But Smith appeared to have Washington on his mind during his emotional remarks after winning the Oscar for his work in "King Richard." Smith apologized to his peers for slap-punching Chris Rock after his jest about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. Rock apparently didn't know she was suffering hair loss from alopecia.

"In this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world. ... I'm being called on in my life to love people and to protect people," said Smith, tears on his face. "I know that to do what we do, you gotta be able to take abuse, you gotta be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business, you gotta be able to have people disrespecting you. And you gotta smile and pretend that that's OK."

When Washington offered quiet words of encouragement from offstage, Smith thanked him and added: "Denzel said to me, at the highest moment, be careful – that's when the devil comes for you."

This was not ordinary Oscars God-talk.

This drama triggered waves of social media angst, with critics and millions of viewers debating who to blame for the crisis during an otherwise-meandering show shaped by politics, pandemics, gender, race and low ratings.

"Some people appreciate that the 'King Richard' actor was rightly defending his wife's honor, saying Rock went too far when making fun of Pinkett Smith," noted educator Cerith Gardiner, writing for the Catholic website Aleteia. "Others were appalled by Smith's violent response to the insensitive joke. Yet, out of all the rapidly forming opinions, there is one voice that made a lot of sense," wrote Gardiner, referring to Washington.

His sobering statement about temptation and fame during this "normally glamorous evening," she noted, "reminds us that these Hollywood stars, (whom) some hero-worship, have their vulnerabilities and their weaknesses."

It helped to know that comics have been jabbing at the Smiths for years, in part because of constant social media banter about their unconventional – some have said "open" – marriage. There was, for example, this 2013 Facebook comment from Pinkett Smith: "Will and I BOTH can do WHATEVER we want, because we TRUST each other to do so. This does NOT mean we have an open relationship ... this means we have a GROWN one."

Denzel and Pauletta Washington have, in nearly four decades together, survived their own roller coaster ride of Hollywood rumors and speculation. In 1995, they renewed their marriage vows in rites led by South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

During a 2013 interview with Ebony magazine, Pauletta was blunt, noting: "He's a sex symbol. Everybody's around him. And when we're out, they push me over and run me over to get to him. That part is not so cute. ... I live with this man. I see the down part. I see the sad part. I see every part. He has, and knows he has, that stability in me as his wife."

At the same time, Washington has become increasingly vocal about his pilgrimage deeper into the Pentecostal faith of his childhood, when he was raised as the son of a Church of God in Christ pastor. Time after time, he has publicly linked his vows to God and his wife.

What did Washington tell Smith? His words may have echoed his 2019 remarks after receiving the American Film Institute's Life Achievement Award.

The actor thanked his wife for "40 years of sacrifice, 40 years of forgiveness, of talking about faith, spirituality, love, real love, unwavering love in spite of myself. I would not be alive without Pauletta Washington."

The bottom line, said Washington, was an even higher love: "I'm up here to say thank you to God for giving me this ability, for blessing me, for shaping me, for chastising me, for teaching me, for punishing me, for allowing me to be a vessel and touch people around the world."

Terry Mattingly leads GetReligion.org and lives in Oak Ridge. He is a senior fellow at the Overby Center at the University of Mississippi.

Comments / 0

Related
PopCrush

Jada Pinkett Smith Responds to Oscars Slap on Social Media

Jada Pinkett Smith took to social media this morning to make a short statement addressing the infamous slapping incident involving her husband Will Smith at the Academy Awards on Sunday. Smith hit comedian Chris Rock on the Oscars stage following a joke made about Pinkett Smith's shaved head, which is a result of her alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Chris Rock’s Brother, Tony Rock, Addresses Will Smith’s Oscars Slap, Says Diddy Lied About Reconciliation

Chris Rock’s brother, Tony Rock, is the latest to share some public thoughts on Will Smith’s Oscars slap. As part of his usual 20 Questions Tuesday festivities, Tony was met with a number of inquiries related to the Oscar-winning King Richard actor having slapped the comedian at the 2022 Oscars this past Sunday. As has been stated and restated in a slew of articles since, the slap was preceded by Chris telling a G.I. Jane joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. Will apologized to the Academy in his acceptance speech later that evening, then apologized to Chris in an extended statement shared to Instagram on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

’Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Speaks Out About the Will Smith-Chris Rock 2022 Oscars Slap Incident

What did “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner have to say about the Will Smith incident at last month’s award show? For those out of the loop, it was the slap heard round the world; at the 94th annual Oscars, Will Smith struck comedian Chris Rock when he made a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense. The action received mixed reviews from celebrities and fans alike. Some are in full support of Will Smith’s actions, others think he crossed a line.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Desmond Tutu
Person
Terry Mattingly
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Pauletta Washington
Person
Chris Rock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Academy Awards
The Independent

Oscars 2022: Regina Hall pokes fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage in ‘hilarious’ skit

Regina Hall poked fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage during the Oscars. The couple were in attendance at the 94th Academy Awards and Hall – who is presenting this year’s ceremony alongside fellow hosts Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer – made the joke as part of a larger skit about Hollywood’s most desirable men. The Girls Trip star began by stating that she needed to round up a number of good-looking male actors for Covid tests, before naming Timothée Chalamet, Bradley Cooper, Tyler Perry, and Simu Liu. Hall also called up Javier Bardem, before retracting his...
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Blasts Will Smith For Slapping Chris Rock At Oscars: “With A Single Petulant Blow, Smith Advocated Violence, Diminished Women, Insulted The Entertainment Industry, And Perpetuated Stereotypes About The Black Community.”

If you do not live under a rock, then you must be aware of what happened at the 2022 Oscars. During the event when Chris Rock was handling the duties of the host at the prestigious awards, he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. While it wouldn't feel like...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Ringer

Make the Case: Denzel Washington Deserves Best Actor for ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

Twenty years ago this month—still early in this godforsaken Willennium—most Oscar bettors and prognosticators were predicting a historic, if slightly anticlimactic, finish to that season’s Best Actor race. Russell Crowe, who had won the year prior for his role in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator, was poised to win again, this time for portraying mathematician John Nash in Ron Howard’s mawkish A Beautiful Mind. It would make him the third man (after Spencer Tracy for Captains Courageous and Boys Town in 1938 and ’39 and Tom Hanks for Philadelphia and Forrest Gump in 1994 and ’95) to win that award in consecutive years. All indications were that the statuette was Crowe’s: He took the corresponding categories at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Golden Globes, and the BAFTAs, beating each of his four fellow Oscar nominees at least once.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Joked ‘You Can’t Invite’ Him & Jada Pinkett Smith ‘Nowhere’ Amid Chris Rock Drama

The ‘King Richard’ star seemed to make a joke on his Instagram around the same time that his viral slap took place. Will Smith, 53, made a joke about him and Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, right around the time that he smacked Chris Rock, 57, on-stage at the Academy Awards on Sunday March 27. The actor left a since-deleted comment on an Instagram post of he and his wife showing off their outfits, where he quipped, “You can’t invite people from Philly or Baltimore nowhere!!”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Announces Engagement to Former Adult Film Star

Jesse James is about to become a husband for the fifth time. The West Coast Choppers founder is engaged to former adult star, Bonnie Rotten. The automotive mechanic's new fiancée announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 6. "I knew the moment I met you I wanted to spend every single day with you," the 28-year-old wrote in part. "The way you love me and my little one was all I ever dreamed of. I can't wait for the rest of our awesome lives together. I've never met anyone who understands me more than you."
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie

Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' Star Amara Le Negra Reveals Her Twins' Father

After nearly going through her entire pregnancy publicly and not sharing who the father of her twin girls is, Love & Hip Hop: Miami sensation Amara Le Negra has revealed his identity. The reality TV star and Afro-Latina singer recently shared that her on-again, off-again boyfriend and real estate broker Allan Mueses is the father. In a since-deleted Instagram post of the two in a loving embrace, Le Negra captioned the photo: "Meet our mommy Amara La Negra & Our Daddy Allan Mueses." Fans have been pondering on the identity of the father as Le Negra opted to keep it private. She initially expressed disappointment about having to embrace single motherhood.
CELEBRITIES
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy