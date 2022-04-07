ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your weekend watch: Amazon's 'All the Old Knives' is a razor-sharp spy thriller

By Al Alexander
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ofWn3_0f2142gh00

Cleverly blending love and espionage into a game of cat and mouse, Danish director Janus Metz's "All the Old Knives" delivers a twisty, slow-building redefinition of "whack-a-mole." The pervading mystery is the identity of the heartless Benedict Arnold suspected of sabotaging attempts to rescue the crew and passengers aboard hijacked Flight 127. Is it the CIA's extremely guarded old pro, Bill Compton? Or, might it be his unassuming operative, Celia Harrison, the ex-flame of the reluctant spook that Vienna station boss Victor Wallinger (Laurence Fishburne) has sent to flush out the traitor?

The investigation is anything but routine for the designated gumshoe, Henry Pelham, noticeably queasy about casting aspersions upon two people he thought he knew well. And when that guy is played by an actor as all-American as Chris Pine, you fully empathize with the unenviable task Henry must carry out, entirely aware a Putin-like death sentence awaits the guilty party.

'A fun diversion':Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum find laughs in 'The Lost City'

That's hardly the only moral dilemma at work in Olen Steinhauer's time-hopping adaptation of his novel establishing why it's never a good idea for fellow CIA agents to fall passionately in love. It's demonstrated early on that Steinhauer adores flashbacks piled on flashbacks, setting his tale in three distinct time periods: the now, where Henry and the woman he loved and lost, Celia (Thandiwe Newton), reminisce while leisurely sharing wine (and accusations) at a swank, cliffside restaurant in Carmel by the Sea; two weeks earlier, when Henry confronts his former superior, Bill Compton (the great Jonathan Pryce), inside a quintessential London pub; and eight years ago, the day Islamic terrorists from Chechnya killed more than 100 innocents aboard a grounded jetliner at the Vienna airport.

The first clue that "Old Knives" doesn't plan to cater to convention emerges in Metz's refusal to concentrate on either the agenda of the hijackers or the fear and anguish of the passengers and crew. Instead, he provides an unintuitive examination of the state of Henry and Celia's romance before, during and after the incident. It works, largely because of the red-hot chemistry Pine and Newton share as Henry and Celia rehash the worst day of their lives.

Culinary queen:Sarah Lancashire unleashes her inner Child in new series 'Julia'

Metz ("Borg vs. McEnroe") and cinematographer Charlotte Bruus Christensen ("A Quiet Place") juxtapose the unfolding betrayal against the idyllically romantic setting of a nearly vacant seaside restaurant, where you can sense the power of seething waves crashing against the rocks. It's a gradual erosion perfectly reflective of the couple's ill-fated affair, one that the actors' rueful emotions suggest never ended. But why? That's the question that persists throughout, and when the answer is finally revealed, it's not so much a shock as it is a tragedy. Could love possibly be responsible for so much death?

The scenes with Pryce and Pine are far less intense and the stakes much less consequential, but the former, coming off his Oscar-nominated turn in “The Two Popes,” is so skilled at portraying Compton’s myriad nervous tics and squirming unease, you’re tempted to find him guilty on the spot. But he could just as easily be the perfect decoy. To say more would not be prudent; best you discover it yourself.

But don't go in expecting something akin to 007. There's little action, beyond Henry and Celia's bedroom, and the pace is far from a Marvel. Still, non-fans could well consider the film fodder for a new drinking game, given how often the cast repeats "127." If you gulped a shot upon its every mention, you'd be well-suited to summon a designated driver, if not an ambulance.

'It's more than a coffee shop':Weymouth's Fuel America is a dream come true for owner

If that's the movie's most glaring flaw, and it is, you know you're in fairly solid company, honed by three quality actors who confidently know their way around a smart, compelling premise. Sleek and steely, together they lend "Old Knives" its razor's edge.

'All the Old Knives'

Rating: R for sexual situations, nudity and language

Cast: Chris Pine, Thandiwe Newton, Jonathan Pryce and Laurence Fishburne

Director: Janus Metz

Writer: Olen Steinhauer, based on his novel

Runtime: 101 minutes

How to watch: Streaming on Amazon Prime beginning April 8

Rating: B

