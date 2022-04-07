ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, NH

New Hampshire voters file lawsuit, want court to draw congressional district maps

By Ethan DeWitt
Portsmouth Herald
Five New Hampshire voters have filed a lawsuit challenging the state’s congressional district maps and asking Hillsborough County Superior Court to draw the voting districts.

Filed last week, the complaint argues that New Hampshire’s current congressional district maps that have been in place for the past 10 years are no longer constitutional given the latest census data released in August.

The Legislature is tasked with redrawing these maps, or redistricting, every 10 years to reflect population changes in the state. The lawsuit argues that the process has reached an impasse now that Gov. Chris Sununu has vowed to veto congressional maps proposed by Republican lawmakers. Plaintiffs believe the process will not be completed in time for the 2022 elections and have asked the court to intervene and draw a new map of its own.

Plaintiffs include former New Hampshire House speaker Terie Norelli, and the lawsuit names New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan.

In addition to congressional districts, the Legislature is also responsible for redrawing the voting districts for state Senate, House, Executive Council, and county commissioner seats. Voting rights advocates in the state expect the maps to face additional legal challenges.

This story was originally published by New Hampshire Bulletin.

