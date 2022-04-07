ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Restaurant Inspections: Two Mexican, one Caribbean, one Asian restaurant briefly closed

By Eddie Ritz, Palm Beach Post
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UApCU_0f2140vF00

Four Palm Beach County restaurants were shut down after failing its state restaurant inspections.

Delray Beach

Excell Restaurant, 1041 S. Congress Ave., Delray Beach, was ordered closed after an inspection March 29.

It had three high-priority, one intermediate and three basic violations.

The high-priority violations included the presence of small, flying insects.

The restaurant corrected all the violations and reopened the next day on March 30.

Restaurant inspections::West Palm Beach seafood eatery briefly closed for violations

Lake Worth

Los Panchos Tacos & Tequila, 717 Lake Ave, Lake Worth, was ordered closed after an inspection March 30.

It had five high-priority violations.

The high-priority violations included the presence of small, flying insects.

The eatery corrected all the violations and reopened the next day on March 31.

West Palm Beach

Singing Bamboo, 2845 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach, was ordered closed after an inspection March 29.

It had two high-priority, two intermediate and four basic violations.

The high-priority violations included the presence of pests.

The eatery corrected all violations and reopened the next day on March 30.

Tequesta

Rancho Chico, 704 US Highway 1, Tequesta, was ordered closed after an inspection March 29.

It had three high-priority, one intermediate and three basic violations.

The high-priority violations included insect activity.

The eatery quickly made the necessary corrections and reopened the same day.

Openings:Long-awaited Hive restaurant opens in West Palm Beach near Norton Museum

How to donate:West Palm Beach gourmet market serves Ukrainian dishes with a charitable mission

Looking for a new dining experience?:Here are the new restaurants in Palm BeachCounty (opened in 2021)

Critic's pick:Best pizza restaurant in Palm Beach County? Hint, it's 'Mamma-approved'

Perfect inspections

For the week of March 28 to April 3, state inspectors reported perfect inspections at these restaurants:

Giuseppe`s Cafe, 67 S. Federal Highway, Boca Raton.

Tropical Inn, 945 Miner Road, Lantana.

Paella Master, 5075 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach.

Sara Lauto, 1253 Old Okeechobee Road, West Palm Beach.

The Gourmet Pickle Peddler, 1253 Old Okeechobee Road, West Palm Beach.

Tutis Pinchos, 1531 Drexel Road, West Palm Beach.

Cambalache, 10660 Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington.

Captain Shrimp, 2909 Ave. J, Riviera Beach.

Eat Da Bone BBQ, 1400 A 10 St., Lake Park.

Krazy Cuban Flavor, 123 US 1, North Palm Beach.

Wendy's, 320 Northlake Blvd., North Palm Beach.

Deli Dog, 7100 Fairway Drive, Palm Beach Gardens.

Eos Tacos, 900 Juno Ocean Walk, Juno Beach.

McCarthy's Pub, 518 N. US 1, Tequesta.

The Palm Beach Post’s restaurant inspection data is obtained from the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation. For more details on restaurant inspections, visit The Palm Beach Post’s restaurant inspection app by clicking here.

