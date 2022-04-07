ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remember Rwanda

By Jeremy Wiesen
 1 day ago

After Madeleine Albright’s recent passing, many news outlets heralded her career while taking little notice of the most troubling part of her legacy: that she placed the Security Council veto against sending 3,000 UN peacekeepers to Rwanda to prevent an imminent hacking to death of 800,000 people in 100 days.

A hatred between two contingents of the population was stirred up by a radio demagogue who implored their machetes be used to kill the members of the other group.

It was 1994, and I kept a file of New York Times editorials, which were against any U.S. help abroad, unless America's security was at stake. It was after the "Black Hawk Down" tragedy in Somalia, where eighteen U.S. military members were brutally killed when their helicopter crashed.

President Bill Clinton was obviously affected by public opinion and UN Secretary Albright followed instructions.

I wanted to know how the Times reached such an unempathetic policy in these circumstances, and how could Madeleine Albright, having witnessed so much death and suffering, not tell Clinton she would rather resign than convey the veto.

Albright's veto is immortalized in "The Last Just Man," the documentary version of "Hotel Rwanda," where this was not covered.

I funded a screening of the documentary at the Hamptons International Film Festival, where I was a board member. I had UN folks come for the discussion. Most of the 100 people in the theater, including me, felt sick watching it.

Then in 2003, I got my wish to do a deep dive into the Times position and whether it affected President Clinton’s pusillanimous approach to foreign affairs and saving lives.

Here in our beloved Palm Beach, at a dinner party, I met Abe Rosenthal, the Times executive editor responsible for the editorials.

He had been in touch with President Clinton and admitted pressuring the President not to get involved with the Rwanda tragedy about to unfold. I said and repeated, “Abe how could you do it!” No answer.

Soon after the enormous human tragedy, Rosenthal got the Presidential Medal of Freedom and Albright was promoted to secretary of state.

I told UN Secretary General, Kofi Annan, what I learned. He said he always suspected Abe was putting pressure on Clinton, that Abe would turn the Times against Clinton if he tried to save anyone not an American.

In the Times obituary on Albright, to its credit, the focus began with her regret for Rwanda in her book. Albright describes her feelings as: “ . . . regretting . . . the failure of the United States and the international community to act sooner to halt these crimes.” But, is this an adequate apology?

Jeremy Wiesen, of West Palm Beach, retired as a Professor of Entrepreneurship from New York University's Stern School of Business. He's a former chairman and CEO of the Financial News Network.

