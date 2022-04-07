Improve Portsmouth police station or build new? $1.4 million study approved

PORTSMOUTH — The City Council voted unanimously to bond out $1.4 million to pay for a feasibility study and preliminary design work for either a new or rehabilitated police station.

Police Commission Chair Stefany Shaheen said the bond authorization will help lay “the foundation for what needs to happen to ensure that the public safety facility that this community has is one we can be proud of, and one that supports the workforce we’re asking to put their lives on the line every day.”

She told the City Council during a public hearing on the authorization that “every single patrol officer” the department has “works in the basement without windows for the most part.”

New Portsmouth police station? City Council seeks public input before next steps

She pointed to “the state-of-the-art trainers” the department has, but said they can’t train at the police station because the training room is being used to house the detective division while remediation work is done.

Previous estimates about how it would cost to build a new station have come in at about $42 million. But Shaheen called a 2014 needs study on the police station “quite outdated.”

The City Council has not yet decided whether to renovate the existing station that’s part of the City Hall campus, or build a new station at another location.

McIntyre redevelopment:Portsmouth council approves McIntyre deal with Redgate/Kane — under pressure from GSA

Mayor Deaglan McEachern said the council’s unanimous vote to authorize the $1.4 million is “the first part of an intensive pubic process to understand what is needed for a modern police station, as part of our desire to have a community-based approach to policing.”

Resident Patricia Bagley was one of several residents who spoke in support of spending the money on the feasibility study.

Moving forward to build a new station is “long overdue,” she said during Monday’s City Council meeting.

During a tour of the facility, Bagley said, she “was appalled.”

“They were in the middle of mold remediation, even then, things were hanging from the ceiling, there were only certain areas where you could walk,” Bagley said about the tour. “I couldn’t even imagine working there, let alone expecting the people who put their lives on the line every single day for us, expecting them to work there.”

Police Capt. Michael Maloney said the city’s municipal complex — which houses City Hall and the police station — was built in 1929 for hospital use.

City board acted in 'bad faith':Developers for major project sue Portsmouth

“It was never intended to operate as a police facility,” he said. “It’s not conducive for efficient, modern policing.”

He acknowledged there has been “significant progress to address the moisture and mold issues” inside the building. But work to address those problems is continuing in the detective division, Maloney said.

“The money that’s been invested so far is not improving the facility to make it more operational as a police department, it’s literally improving the facility so we can work there,” he said.

“In order to function as a modern community orientated police department, the entire space on the inside would need to be essentially ripped out and redesigned,” Maloney said, explaining what it would take to rehabilitate the existing station.

In addition to the mold and moisture issues, the station’s back parking lot is unsecured, patrol officers are running out of locker room space and prisoners have to be walked through the entire station to be booked, Maloney said.

In addition to addressing those issues, “a new facility would include space for more community involvement and publicly accessible community rooms for meetings,” Maloney said.

Chief Newport away for training

Maloney addressed the City Council Monday night as acting police chief because Police Chief Mark Newport is at FBI headquarters for the next two months receiving special training, McEachern said.

“This is an extended training opportunity that he qualified for,” McEachern said. “Not everyone gets to train in Quantico (in Virginia) with the FBI. It’s an honor for him to do this.”

He described the opportunity Newport is getting as “a big deal.”

“I think Portsmouth will benefit from the training that happens down there,” he said.

Shaheen said the feasibility study would take nine to 12 months to complete.