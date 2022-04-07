ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, OH

United Way offers a way for locals to help Ukrainians in their time of need during war

By Jeff Barron, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dYaj3_0f213xa800

LANCASTER — As the Russian invasion of Ukraine rages on, local people may wonder what they can do to help. A good way to start is by donating to the United Way of Fairfield County's relief efforts for those in Ukraine affected by the war.

"What we are doing is in partnership with United Way Worldwide," CEO Carrie Woody said. "We have set up a local fund to support those that are displaced by the violence in providing life-saving relief."

People can make donations by going to the local United Way website at www.uwayfairfieldco.org.

Donations of cash or check can also be taken to the local office at 115 S. Broad St. The agency will also give donors a text number to donate at by calling 740 653-0643.

"Any amount is welcome," Woody said. "It will go to help support transportation, shelter, food and medicine, critical child-care supplies and hygiene kits."

She said her office has not set a particular fundraising goal for Ukraine.

"We just thought it would be a great opportunity," Woody said. "I know a lot of us, our hearts and thoughts are with the individuals in Ukraine. So the individuals who do want to have a way to support, it just gives them an option locally to help."

While many people may think the United Way's work stays local, Woody said there are special situations where that is not the case.

"We definitely want to show our support," she said. "I know I personally love to help people. When it's clear across the world like that it's hard to do that in person. So this is just an opportunity for those of us who do want to help a way to help."

Woody said the fundraising drive will continue until the crisis in Ukraine is over.

jbarron@gannett.com

740-681-4340

Twitter: @JeffDBarron

Comments / 1

Related
WYFF4.com

Greenville girl finds creative way to help with Ukrainian relief efforts

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Support for Ukraine continues to be shown across the Upstate. Ansley Volfson is only 7-years-old, but she's contributing to relief efforts for Ukraine in a big way. Ansley's father, Alex Volfson, is originally from Belarus. As the ongoing crisis in Ukraine continues, Alex had a discussion...
GREENVILLE, SC
WOKV

Ukraine Assistance: Ways to Help

The recent invasion of Ukraine by Russia has put millions of Ukrainians in harm’s way. One way you can help make a difference is by making a donation to relief efforts there. What’s Happening in Ukraine. For weeks news reports and heartbreaking images on social media show that...
CHARITIES
The Independent

‘I need you to stop!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at reporter over questions on Russian propaganda

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to  defame me as Pro-Putin and...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Russia, OH
Local
Ohio Society
County
Fairfield County, OH
Daily Mail

NATO 'has been DEFEATED' by Putin calling the alliance's bluff and should be replaced with a smaller coalition of nations prepared to be more offensive, says Britain's former army commander

NATO has been defeated by Vladimir Putin calling the alliance's bluff over Ukraine, and should be replaced with a smaller coalition of nations prepared to be more offensive, Britain's former army commander said today. General Sir Nick Parker called his suggestion 'controversial,' but pointed to the fact that the 30-member...
WORLD
Salon

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Ukraine should give up

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a news conference in Washington on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. The House voted 230 to 199 on Thursday evening to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., from committee assignments over her remarks about QAnon and other conspiracy theories. (Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

'We need to be tough to get peace': Britain warns against offering Vladimir Putin an easy way out of the Ukraine war by offering 'early concessions' to end bloodshed

Britain has warned its allies against offering Vladimir Putin an easy way out of Russia's brutal assault on Ukraine as they push for a peace deal. Officials want to see G7 unity against generous 'early concessions' to the Kremlin in a bid to end the fighting that has cost thousands of lives in the past three weeks.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#United Way Worldwide#Charity#Ukrainians#Russian#The United Way
Telegraph

Ukraine will never be able to join Nato, concedes Volodymyr Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky has accepted that Ukraine can never join Nato, in a significant concession that opened the way for a potential peace deal with Russia. The Ukrainian president told Boris Johnson and other European leaders that he accepted his country would not become a member of the military alliance. "Of...
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine war: Fears Russian aggression could spill into Poland

With Russia's war in Ukraine raging on its doorstep, Poland is holding its breath. It feels vulnerable on two fronts as the number of refugees coming into the country swells and a military base near its border with Ukraine was attacked. As a first responder in one of Europe's biggest...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Way
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Charities
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war updates LIVE – Putin’s 3 major errors ‘doomed’ invasion as blasts rock Kyiv & warships batter Odessa

VLADIMIR Putin's three big errors have doomed the Russia-Ukraine invasion to disaster, according to an expert. Taras Kuzio, a Research Fellow at the Henry Jackson Society and the author of 'Russian Nationalism and the Russian-Ukrainian War' claims that Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has failed to achieve what it had planned to set out to do.
POLITICS
Metro International

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy warns of desolation if Russia tries to take Kyiv

LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has warned Russian forces they face a fight to the death if they try to occupy the capital Kyiv, as air raid sirens again woke residents on Sunday morning. “If they decide to carpet bomb and simply erase the history of...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict

The battle for Ukraine’s cities thundered across its suburbs Tuesday, with the Ukrainian military saying it forced Russian troops out of a strategically important Kyiv suburb, while Russian forces took partial control of three northwest areas where there’s been fighting for weeks. A senior U.S. defense official said...
MILITARY
Times Leader

Your view: Biden cannot afford a victory by Ukraine

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. It is easy for us to concur that Vladimir Putin is a madman. This has been well promulgated by all media, regardless of their political slant. I proffer that Putin is not the only madman. Our country also has a madman in the White House who is complicit with the Russian invasion into Ukraine.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

920
Followers
515
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lancaster Eagle-Gazette is the number one source for Lancaster, Fairfield County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://lancastereaglegazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy