New Bern's 1960 civil rights protest has lessons for modern activists

Every year, Alfred Barfield remembers.

As a 16-year-old high school student Barfield and 28 of his classmates brought the civil rights movement of the early 1960s home to New Bern, walking the city’s streets in protest of local segregation policies and holding a sit-in at two lunch counters designated for white customers.

At the time, local Jim Crow rules required Black customers to purchase sandwiches and sodas at the back door and take them “to go.”

Sitting on his front porch on N. Pasteur St. last week, the 78-year-old held up a plaque memorializing the young men and women who took part in the non-violent acts of civil disobedience more than six decades ago.

“I’ll talk about this every year, as long as I’m alive,” he says.

And then he does just that.

Inspired by the sit-in by Black college students at a Woolworth’s lunch counter in Greensboro a few weeks earlier, Barfield and other students at J.T. Barber High School formed a youth council and met at local churches to discuss the national civil rights protests, which were led by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The youth council members decided they couldn’t just sit back and watch; they needed to be involved.

“I try to do the right thing,” Barfield said. “My father was a church pastor for 46 years and the most important thing he instilled in us was to treat a person like you want to be treated, it has nothing to do with color.”

After careful planning, the members began holding sidewalk protests in downtown New Bern, which lasted for several weeks. Barfield said he was attacked while carrying a sign calling for an end to segregated business practices in New Bern.

“I was walking with my sign and this white guy jumped on me,” he recalled. “I shook him off my back and by that time two policemen came and did the right thing.”

Barfield said the students were routinely insulted and abused during the protests.

“We were called the N-word, people would throw stuff on us, but we still kept on,” he said. “To beat the devil you’ve got to have faith in your heart.”

“The majority (of white residents) didn’t like it but then some would just kind of nod their head. They didn’t want to be seen taking sides with Blacks,” Barfield added.

On March 17, 1960, the youth council decided to take their actions a step further. Led by Rev. George Hill, 29 Black youths divided into two groups and entered Clark’s Drug Store (now a law office at the corner of Broad and Middle streets) and the Kress department store. They sat down at the lunch counters and waited.

More: How these 5 historical events impacted New Bern’s Black community

According to Barfield, the managers set “closed” signs in front of the students and told them to leave.

As other students joined parents and ministers in protests outside, the youth council members remained at the counters, refusing to move.

According to Sun Journal reports from the day, W. E. Gaskins Jr., manager of Clarks, asked police “to give the protestors time to move (but) to make arrests if they failed to do so.”

The students didn’t move. All 29 were arrested on trespassing charges and taken to the police station, which was then located in the current city hall.

As they were marched into the building, the students sang church hymns and clapped.

“We were singing and praying and they told us to shut up,” Barfield recalled.

Arrested that day were: Charles Bell; Horace Chapman; Shelton Kirkman; James E. Benjamin; Linda Pelham; Carolyn Starkey; Doris Humphrey; Louis Arrington; Sidney Sasser; James A. Dixon; Jimmy Suggs; Alfred Barfield; William Sheppard; Eddie King; Johnny Best; Charles L. Dixon; Raymond Collins; Patricia Whitehead; Willie Courman; Leo Bell; Charles Aldrige; Lin C. White; Edward Bellamy; Freddie Sasser; Jimmy Thompson; Darrell Gould; Wilda Rae Deans; Roy Southerland and Robert Bell.

Barfield said local Black businesses and the NAACP paid the $25 bail of those incarcerated. The charges were later dropped.

After months of protests and an economic boycott, both Clark’s and Kress opened their counters to Black customers.

Barfield said that the parents of some of the youth council members were less than thrilled with their children’s involvement in the protests.

“If they were working for a white person they were afraid they were going to lose their job," he noted. "I lost my job and Charles Bell lost his job.”

Looking back on the day when he and a handful of teenagers changed the course of New Bern’s history, Barfield admitted he had doubts when he decided to raise his voice for justice.

“Yeah, sometimes I was scared,” he said, “but you have to be strong.”

A new world with old troubles

Barfield carried that fight for equality into adulthood. He served as the longtime president of the Craven County Chapter of the NAACP and in 2012 was elected district president, covering six counties.

More: Local NAACP chapters honor individuals, churches, groups for community work

For the last 40 years he has also led a grass-roots effort to provide Christmas food boxes for the needy in association with groups such as the African American Alliance and the Ten-Twenty Association.

More: Alfred Barfield continues Christmas food giveaway tradition

Looking over the plaque with the names of those he joined in protest in 1960, Barfield said he wants more than anything for their sacrifices to be remembered. He said he plans to gift a number of the plaques to the families of the youth council members.

“Some of them have deceased, but I want the families to know they’ll never be forgotten,” he commented. “We all need to be aware of what’s going on in this world. You can demonstrate but you don’t have to be violent, that’s what we were all about.”

Barfield offered his opinion of 21st century race relations in one word — “bad.”

“If you open your eyes it’s very different from the ’60s up to now,” he said. “Hate has become a very violent thing in this country, destroying people’s property, police being brutal to people…it’s time for us to come together and say, ‘We’re tired now.’”

The commitment to non-violence that prevailed throughout much of the 1960s-era civil rights movement had largely been forgotten, Barfield believes.

“We helped start something that hasn’t come to an end yet. Violence won't get you anywhere but trouble,” he said.

Though his health has been in decline in recent years, Barfield said he plans to tell the story of March 17, 1960 for as long as he’s able.

“A lot of the young kids today don’t know about the forgotten 29,” Barfield said. “A lot of adults in New Bern don’t know. But this is history, this isn’t something to put in the closet. As long as I have breath, each year I’m going to talk about it.”

This article originally appeared on Sun Journal: New Bern's 1960 civil rights protest has lessons for modern activists