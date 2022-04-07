How do New Bern's Ward 2 candidates stack up against each other? Here's what they said

Editors note: The Sun Journal has reached out to candidates who are running in the May 17 election to participate in a candidate questionnaire.

More than four years after Ward 2 Alderwoman Jameesha Harris took the alderman seat from former Alderman Victor Taylor, Harris is running again, this time to keep it.

However, the upcoming second ward race is a little heavier than it was in 2017.

On May 17, Harris, along with New Bern pastor Hazel Royal and local business owner Jennell Reddick will be on the ballot in what is expected to be one of the more highly contested races for the city of New Bern.

The other two contested races are Ward 6 and Ward 1 while races for Ward 3, 4, and 5 have only one candidate who filed to run. Voters could see write-in candidates campaigning at the polls on the day of the election.

The Sun Journal reached out to Royal, Harris, and Reddick to find out their thoughts on transparency, local government issues, and how to make the city a better place to live for all residents.

Ward 2 candidates answer questions

Are you an incumbent?

Hazel : No

Jennell : No

Jameesha : Yes

Best way for voters to contact you?

Hazel : monica@hazelroyalforward2.com or www.hazelroyalforward2.com

Jennell : REDDICKCAMPAIGN@GMAIL.COM

Jameesha : jharris@jameeshaharris.com

What experience do you have that makes you a good candidate?

Hazel : I am a lifetime resident of Ward 2. I have over 35 years of community leadership and service. I have, for the last 22 years, served as executive director of the nonprofit, Abundant Life Community Services, Inc., tirelessly working to improve low-resource communities that are faced with disparities in access, quality, and the availability of basic services. I am a voice advocating to improve the quality of life for all residents. I am a community Pastor, for nearly 40 years, and am a servant leader.

Jennell : My family owns a trucking company. My Business experience and teaching background make me a great candidate. Business owners know how to make necessary hard decisions for the good of all and my teaching experience helps me understand the importance of our future voter's educational needs.

Jameesha : I have served on the board for 4.5 years.

What do you read to stay informed on issues?

Hazel: Local, state, and national news articles, local publications, social platforms, Board of Aldermen publications, City of New Bern publications, Sun Journal.

Jennell: Sun Journal, Facebook articles.

Jameesha : New Bern Now, Sun Journal.

If elected, what would you do to stay transparent as an elected official?

Hazel: Community engagement is critical and paramount​​​​​.

Jennell: I would remain active in the community. Not just during election time and not just when there is a problem. I will continue to make resources available to all.

Jameesha: I would continue to make decisions openly, honestly, and with integrity. I will also make sure that I recuse myself from any decision that would be considered a conflict of interest.

What do you think is the most important issue for the seat you are running for, how do you want to resolve it, and what are your thoughts on how current leadership has addressed the issue?

Hazel: Community engagement, we must provide a government of the people, by the people, for the people. It is critical that citizens articulate the needs and issues that challenge their various communities and that government is responsive to those issues. Resolve: Make sure every citizen has a seat at the table through my representation and voice.

Jennell: The most important issue is unity. We must work together and communicate well. We will never get anything done if we continue to have our own agenda and not resolve the public concerns.

Jameesha: I believe the most important issue in ward two is affordable housing and I think the ways that we resolve this issue is to create opportunities and incentives for developers to come into our communities and develop affordable housing. I believe the current leadership has taken steps to support affordable housing however I believe we can be more aggressive and progressive with these incentives and opportunities to entice developers to be creative on solving the housing crisis in new Bern.

