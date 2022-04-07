ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

At least two dozen restaurants participating in Providence Pizza Week, starting April 17

By Gail Ciampa, The Providence Journal
 3 days ago

Pizza at the Capital Grille? Grilled shrimp pizza at Hemenway's?

That's crazy, right?

In fact, the first Providence Pizza Week will bring new, limited-time foods to the table, including White Clam or Crab and Pepperoni Pizza at Legal Sea Foods in Cranston.

Pizza Week is the latest promotion from the Providence and Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau . Its purpose is to boost restaurants as they continue to recover from two years of COVID challenges. But it also promises to be delicious.

The special deals will run from April 17-23, timed to coincide with public school vacations. The timing also corresponds with Easter and Passover, challenging the best of intentions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XXbYR_0f213uvx00

Diners will be invited to celebrate everyone's favorite food with specials, not just at pizzerias but at fine dining spots, too. They will add their own spin.

The Capital Grille special will be a Grilled Pizzette with peppered and sliced tenderloin, gorgonzola cheese and caramelized cippolini onions. For $25, it will be served with a glass of Robert Mondavi Napa Cabernet Sauvignon.

For lunch service only, Hemenway's will offer a Grilled Shrimp Pizza with pancetta, asparagus, sugar snap peas, goat cheese and preserved lemon vinaigrette, $18.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32o5zi_0f213uvx00

Two Providence brewpubs, Union Station Brewery and Trinity Brewhouse , are also participating. Trinity will have two specials. One is the Glutenous Embrace, $16, a vegan offering featuring Born From Pain’s setain pepperoni, red onions, caramelized onions and vegan mozzarella cheese. The second is Chopped Cheese Pizza, $16, with seasoned ground beef, American cheese sauce and pickled onion. It's topped with shredded lettuce and tomato.

Union Station will feature a Margherita pizza, $16, on their own homemade crust.

Two restaurants on Hope Street, on the East Side of Providence, are participating.

Francesco's Pizzeria is offering General Tso’s Chicken Pizza, which also has red peppers and scallions.

A Marinated Shrimp Pizza, $14, will be served at KG Kitchen Bar . Marinated shrimp are paired with jalapeño, sweet corn, red onion, cotija cheese, lime crema and cilantro.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VIveP_0f213uvx00

In all, more than 25 restaurants will offer exclusive pizza specials, as will all of the Dave's Fresh Marketplace stores. They have The Steak Shaker, $16.95, made with lean shaved steak with caramelized onions, mushrooms, Cheddar cheese, scallions and horseradish sauce, and Popeye’s Gone Bananas, $16.95, a white pizza with spinach, roasted garlic, ricotta cheese and banana pepper rings. Both are 22-inch rectangular pizzas.

In Cranston, Bettola Italian Comfort Food has The 401, $20, with charred fennel, lemon cream sauce, shredded mozzarella, blackened sirloin, oven-roasted plum tomatoes and caramelized onions, finished with fresh chives. Chapel Grille offers an Italian Grinder Pizza with Parma prosciutto, soppressata, salami, pepperoni, Roma tomato, banana peppers and provolone cheese. It's topped with olive oil and vinegar tossed shredded lettuce.

A full list of all participating restaurants, along with their Pizza Week offerings, can be found at ProvidencePizzaWeek.com .

“It’s exciting to unveil a new culinary week,” said Kristen Adamo, president and CEO of the Providence and Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau, adding it "offers locals and visitors alike the opportunity to sample some unique pizzas from all different types of establishments.”

As part of the program, diners are encouraged to cast their votes for the pizza that’s the most delicious, most creative and most Instagrammable at ProvidencePizzaWeek.com . One voter will be selected to win a $200 prize pack of restaurant gift cards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qwmWE_0f213uvx00

Federal Hill in Providence has many participating restaurants, including Il Massimo , Pane e Vino , Zooma , Sicilia's and Napolitano's , which is doing a taco pizza. Downtown locations include Res American Bistro . Narragansett Brewing will offer a lobster pizza at the Tockwotton Street brewery.

There are also restaurants in Warwick, Smithfield and North Providence participating. Pizzarias include Pizza Marvin in Providence and Providence Coal Fired Pizza .

