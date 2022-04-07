Labor, climate justice groups divided over how New York shifts away from fossil fuel

The first hearing for New York's ambitious plan to all but stamp out greenhouse gas emissions exposed rifts between labor and climate justice groups over how quickly to shift away from fossil fuels.

The plan, based on mandates in the state's 2019 Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, charts a course for the state to reduce carbon emissions by 85% below 1990 levels by 2050. The remaining greenhouse gas emissions would be offset by sequestration, such as through forestation and agriculture to store carbon.

At Bronx Community College on Tuesday, a crowded theater drew redshirted union members and an array of climate organizers to testify in front of eight members of the 22-person Climate Action Council. It was the first of 10 public hearings for the council's lengthy draft scoping plan that is set to be finalized by the end of the year.

The first hearing came as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or IPCC, the eminent United Nations research group, released a report Monday that said rapid measures are needed to avoid the most severe effects of climate change. The world needs to limit the average global temperature from rising 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels, a goal outlined in the Paris agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The state Climate Action Council co-chairs said their plan aligns with IPCC's latest report.

“What we’re talking about here is longer term and a small wedge of how we get from here to there,” said co-chair Doreen M. Harris, the executive director and CEO of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority. “We’re on the right track.”

New York's 2019 climate law mandated benchmarks, which includes zero-carbon emissions electricity by 2040. It calls for significant investments in wind, solar and other renewable energy sectors to convert buildings, homes and transit, such as with electric vehicles and public transportation. Additionally, the law mandates equity measures for lower-income communities and people of color.

How did the public react?

With three main scenarios, the draft scoping plan is costly – estimated to be upwards of $290 billion. But, the plan outlines, it will benefit the state between $90 to $120 billion. Inaction could cost $90 billion.

The plan indicates the scenario for strategically using low-carbon fuel – such as bioenergy – would cost the most, $310 billion, and have the least net benefit. Meanwhile, the plan's $290 billion option for an accelerated transition from fossil fuel combustion would have the largest net benefit.

Climate justice advocates are pushing for a speedy transition from fossil fuels to reduce carbon emissions and other pollutants. They also say the plan needs a concrete funding source to stave off consumer costs.

Advocates are pushing for more renewable energy jobs in areas already hit hard by climate change. The law mandates at least 35%, with a goal of 40%, of benefits of spending on clean energy programs must go to areas defined as lower-income and communities of color.

Advocates highlighted terminal needs in the Bronx, from respiratory illnesses to overheating in the summer, that showcase the climate crisis in the borough, which has some of the poorest ZIP codes in the U.S.

“As my mother always says, prevention is better than cure,” said Bronx native Tiannis Coffie, 25, a campaigns associate at Environmental Advocates of New York. She was holding two inhalers she uses for asthma, which she's had since she was 2 months old. “We must prevent future climate damage by utilizing proven renewable energy technologies and not finding a cure for the problems false solutions will generate.”

What's the impact on jobs?

Over the next 30 years, the plan is projected to generate hundreds of thousands of new jobs. For every job lost – many in sectors like gas stations, 10 more would be gained, over half in buildings – think HVAC and residential shell sub-sectors.

But union members from utility sectors expressed concerns about potential job losses and rising energy bills. In late March, a coalition of labor groups representing more than 225,000 energy workers across the state said the plan needed a "reality check."

Carl Johnson, a Bronx native who is a business agent for Plumbers Local One, said rapid conversion to renewable energy was unsustainable, citing existing brownouts in extreme hot and cold temperatures with increased energy use.

“We still have a ways to go,” he said outside the theater.

“But unfortunately, a lot of people (think) you flip a switch and everything’s going to convert,” he said. “And the reality is it’s not. The system can’t handle those things now.”

Where can I find out more?

Basil Seggos, the commissioner for the state Department of Environmental Conservation and co-chair of the Climate Action Council, said the hearings will build public engagement to support the plan.

Both Seggos and Harris pointed out a need to educate residents about the plan, which is currently well over 300 pages, not including appendices.

“We want to cut through that and really look at the facts and the science,” Seggos said, adding they would do so to ensure “we’re communicating that out effectively, and getting the right kind of feedback during these kinds of hearings and beyond.”

Sirina Nagi, 31, who is eight months pregnant with her second child, took a bus and two trains to get across the Bronx to attend.

A Sierra Club volunteer, Nagi wants her children to enjoy both warm summers and snowy winters in New York City. They shouldn't have to worry about the subway flooding, she said.

“I chose to be here because I know how incredibly important getting a scoping plan right is for my children,” she said.

For more information on the Climate Action Council hearings, visit climate.ny.gov/CAC-Meetings-and-Materials. Until June 10, residents can comment on the plan online or by mail. Here is the full list of hearings:

Farmingville: Brookhaven Town Hall, Wednesday, April 6, 4 p.m.

Vestal: Binghamton University, Symposium Hall, Tuesday, April 12, 4 p.m.

Albany: Empire State Plaza, Meeting Room 6, Thursday, April 14, 4 p.m.

Syracuse: SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, Gateway Center, Tuesday, April 26, 4 p.m.

Buffalo: Buffalo and Erie County Public Library, Mason O. Damon Auditorium, Wednesday, April 27, 3:30 p.m.

Brooklyn: New York City College of Technology, The Theater at City Tech, Tuesday, May 3, 4 p.m.

Virtual: nyserdany.webex.com, Saturday, May 7, 10 a.m.

Tupper Lake: The Wild Center, Tuesday, May 10, 4 p.m.

Virtual: nyserdany.webex.com, Wednesday, May 11, 4 p.m.

Eduardo Cuevas covers diversity, equity and inclusion. He can be reached at EMCuevas1@lohud.com and followed on Twitter @eduardomcuevas.