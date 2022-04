Former world number one Simona Halep has acquired the services of Serena Williams’ coach Patrick Mouratoglou.Frenchman Mouratoglou says he accepted Halep’s offer to mentor her full time after receiving the approval of Williams, who he has coached for the last 10 years.Williams is currently on the sidelines due to injury.Mouratoglou, who has mentored several top players such as Stefanos Tsitsipas and Coco Gauff, will take up his new role with the Romanian on Tour in Madrid in May.I am now the full-time coach of @Simona_Halep. pic.twitter.com/MRlkmeJyhw— Patrick Mouratoglou (@pmouratoglou) April 7, 2022“In the last eight months I realised how much...

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO