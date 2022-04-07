Talk About Clyde: McPherson Cemetery featured in newest Michaels book

Larry Michaels, Fremont, has written another book about local history, this time featuring people buried in Clyde’s McPherson Cemetery.

“McPherson Cemetery, A Walk Through the History” is co-authored with Lisa Hasselbach, president of Sandusky County Kin Hunters since 2007.

“Lisa is good at research, finding graves and getting information,” Michaels said, noting she also teaches genealogy and adoption classes in Lifelong Learning classes at Terra Community College.

Michaels loves local history and found writing a book about McPherson Cemetery was a good way to share Clyde’s history.

The book begins with an overview of events leading to forming the community, followed by a brief history of the cemetery, which goes back to the 1820s when the land was owned by the Guinall family.

When the wife was seriously ill, she pointed to the hill where McPherson is now buried, stating that was where she wanted to be buried. Her husband fenced off the area. However, she recovered and their young son, John, was buried there shortly afterward.

The book includes well-known historical Clyde people, military and lesser known individuals who Michaels felt should be included.

“We selected people we thought might be most remembered, or who did important things in the community,” he said.

“I enjoyed working on the book, even though I told Larry that everyone buried in McPherson Cemetery were notable people and worth remembering,” Hasselbach said.

Michaels said Ralph Rogers (1923-2013) is so well remembered for his work with the Clyde Heritage League and Phil Schwochow (1952-2019) did so much for the Sandusky County Historical Society, serving as archivist and other capacities.

Remember Russel's Store?

Maybe one of the most well-known and fondly remembered is Laurel Russell, who with his wife, Esther, ran Russell’s Store, where hundreds of students at Vine Street Elementary and Clyde High School bought a school lunch of a hot dog and a coke. Sadly the schools are now demolished, but fondly remembered. Others include Arthur Paul (Buddy) Doebel, 1877-1940, who established Doebel’s florist shop, which is still in existence today.

There also is Winfield Turley, 1913-1979, Clyde’s longest serving fireman, 1934-1979.

The 90-page book with photos sells for $10 and is available in Clyde at Wild Brew, Miller’s Super Valu, the office of Dr. Greg Griffin and the gift shop of the Clyde Museum during open hours, which are 1-5 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.

The information gathered in the book is accurate to the best knowledge of the authors, according to the sources available to them. Any new information, photos or obituaries are most welcome by the authors.

Hasselbach said one of her sources is the Rutherford B. Hayes website, which has the Ohio Obituary Index online and is easy to use. It includes articles and obituaries of people, which one can then look up in the newspapers. Also on the City of Clyde website is an index of people who are buried in McPherson Cemetery, their dates and plot number where they can be found.

Other local activities

• The Sandusky County Kin Hunters will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Masonic Temple on Hamer Street. The topic is finding information at the funeral home by Hannah Auxter Mapus of the Auxter Funeral Home, Bellevue.,

• "Annie", the spring musical production of the CHS Drama Club will be 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the high school auditorium. Ticket price is $7 for students, staff, military and seniors. General adult ticket price is $10. Simply email the Box Office at Theatre@clyde.k12.oh.us to reserve seats. More than 60 students are involved in the production.

• The Clyde Heritage League will holding its annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Clyde Museum. The program “History of Wilson’s Clothing Store in Clyde, Ohio” will be presented at approximately 7 p.m. following the meeting.

Jeanette Liebold Ricker writes about Clyde and Green Springs. Contact her at 419-547-8177 or by email at jeanette.ricker@gmail.com.