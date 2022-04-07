The Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court
The vote on the historic nomination was 53 to 47, with three Republicans voting with Democrats. When sworn in this summer, Brown will be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.
