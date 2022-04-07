ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, OH

News Briefs: Fish sale underway at soil and water district

 1 day ago
Fish sale underway at soil and water district

OAK HARBOR — Area pond owners have the opportunity to stock ponds with fish through the Ottawa Soil and Water Conservation District Fish Sale Program.

This is a convenient and low-cost way to stock or add to the current population. Fish orders will be accepted until May 6.

Fender’s Fish Hatchery will bring its tank truck, with aerator, 1-2:30 p.m. May 19 to the conservation district office to distribute the fish orders.

Customers can order online at ottawaswcd.com. Individuals who order fish will be notified, reminding them of the pick-up time and date. Take a container filled with pond water. A trash container (with a plastic trash liner) serves as an ideal container. A 5- to 10-gallon (clean) can is adequate for 100 fish. For more information or an order form, call 419-898-1595 or email becky.simpson@ottawaswcd.com.

Townsend alumni to hold banquet

TOWNSEND TOWNSHIP — The annual Townsend School Alumni Banquet will be May 7. Any alumni who did not receive an invitation are asked to call Pat Perry at 419-637-2678 or Karen Weidle at 419-332-1156.

VFW to hold Friday fish fry

FREMONT — Fremont VFW Post 2947 will hold a fish fry 5-7 p.m. Friday. The meal is open to the public and includes fish, fries and coleslaw. The cost is $11.

Construction set for West Catawba Road

OAK HARBOR — Erie Blacktop will perform road construction and resurfacing work on West Catawba Road CR 30 from Sand Road north to Cemetery Road. Traffic will be restricted to one lane. Construction will begin Monday and continue through May 13. Crews will be on site 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Fore more information visit www.co.ottawa.oh.us/countyengineers/roadclosures.htm.

Heritage League to host program on Wilson's Clothing

CLYDE — Clyde Heritage League will hold its annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Clyde Museum, 124 W. Buckeye St. At 7 p.m. there will be a presentation on the History of Wilson's Clothing Store. Parking is available behind the museum in the alley and parking lot as wells as the parking lot at the former First Financial Bank on West Buckeye.

