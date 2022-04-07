Today is: National Beer Day

National Beer Day is celebrated on the anniversary of the date that beer once again began being served, in 1933, after more than 13 years of Prohibition. Franklin Roosevelt signed the Cullen-Harrison Act on March 22, 1933, which said that beer with up to 3.2% alcohol content by weight could again be sold, as long as states passed their own laws allowing the selling of beer. The new law went into effect on April 7. People gathered outside of breweries and taverns the night before beer became legal, waiting for their opening at midnight. On the first National Beer Day, 1.5 million barrels of beer were consumed. Prohibition was not fully repealed until December, when the Eighteenth Amendment was done away with.

Source: Checkiday.com.