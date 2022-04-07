ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Ocean City businesses say 'it's harder than ever' to find workers: Summer 2022 forecast

Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
 1 day ago

As Ocean City’s hospitality industry gears up for another strenuous summer season, business owners are on the prowl for potential new hires.

The resort town is no stranger to severe labor shortages. For the past two years, many businesses, both big and small, have struggled to recruit and retain seasonal employees.

Although the state’s minimum wage currently stands at $12.50, some restaurants have chosen to offer a significant increase in wages in an effort to attract seasonal workers. In some instances, offers as high as $20 were made to entice both current and future employees. Now, many businesses cannot help but feel concerned about the upcoming tourist season, as well as the effort it may take to secure a superb staff.

The Bayside Skillet, a fan-favorite tourist destination, is familiar with staff shortages. According to Sidney Zweigbaum, co-owner of the iconic breakfast eatery, it had nearly 100 employees in summer 2019. Since then, the business considered itself lucky if it reached a total of 60.

"We offer a competitive wage and hours, but never hire someone without seeing their face. You never really know if they are going to walk through the door," said Zweigbaum. "So, I'm not counting on anyone until they are standing in front of me."

Workforce housing

A lack of workforce housing has also deterred many workers from spending the summer along the shore. The town is beginning to work toward long-term solutions, but most projects won't be in play this year. Now, businesses are taking measures to solve this problem.

When seasonal employees are unable to secure a place of residence, returning staff members can often be found stepping up to help. Annabelle’s BBQ and Creamery is one such restaurant with employees willing to lend a helping hand to incoming workmates.

Workforce housing: Ocean City’s growth put the squeeze on workers: How lack of housing feeds labor shortage

“A lot of our J-1 (visa) students happen to know people who work in our kitchen, so our staff will offer them housing for about three months,” said Caroline Graefe, general manager of Annabelle’s. “They are given transportation as well, so that they can always get to work.”

Recruiting workers

Many restaurants rely on J-1 foreign student workers to fill 4,000-5,000 summer positions, according to 2019 data from InterExchange, a nonprofit international exchange organization. With the absence of J-1 students due to COVID-19 travel restrictions for the past two years, many businesses were left short-staffed and, consequently, overwhelmed.

Ocean City requires about 12,000 seasonal workers annually, relying on high school and college students, others who work offseason jobs (such as teachers or school bus drivers) and returning staff.

Foreign students:Beach businesses are understaffed. You could miss these favorites due to labor shortage

“As of right now, it’s harder than ever to recruit new workers. Sometimes, we have no other option but to block off tables so that the servers don’t get overwhelmed. We only ever do what our servers can handle,” said Brittany Flurer, general manager of Dumser’s Dairyland Restaurant at 123rd Street. “Managers will help more, too. We’ll serve tables or scoop ice cream.

"We can also limit (operating) hours. If we don’t have enough people to work, we might close at, say, 8 p.m. instead of 10 p.m.,” she said.

The ice cream parlor’s three boardwalk locations can face additional problems during the summer season. Windows cannot open until enough workers are available for a shift, leaving some customers empty-handed.

Many eateries and restaurants, such as Annabelle’s, Dumser’s, and The Bayside Skillet, are asking new and returning customers to be patient with and respectful to their staff members on days when service may be moving at a slower pace.

“We ask that customers be aware of our struggles and be respectful to our employees,” Graefe said. “As long as employees and customers have a mutual respect, everything will be OK. Our end goal is to make everyone happy.”

Comments / 1

Related
Axios

As the workforce changes, employees want to be treated like customers

Business and thought leaders around the future of work and professional mobility came together at Axios’ inaugural What’s Next Summit on Tuesday for a discussion on how employees now prefer to be treated like customers. Why it matters: With COVID-19, the great resignation and technological shifts, everyone from...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

10 Jobs That Hire Older Workers

The Great Resignation may bring good news for jobseekers over age 50: Many companies are actively seeking new workers and are willing to offer flexible, accommodating schedules. When making hiring decisions, many employers particularly value skills and experience, according to a 2021 AARP survey of human resources employees. Companies particularly value workers who are 50 or older for their professionalism and problem solving skills, the survey found.
JOBS
B.R. Shenoy

Target hikes minimum wage up to $24/hour for some workers

"The market has changed. We want to continue to have an industry-leading position.” —Target CEO Brian Cornell to The Associated Press. “It's just a good business decision to keep on raising hourly wages for workers as it will help retain the top talent that is driving strong sales and profits.” — Target CFO Michael Fiddelke.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocean City, MD
Local
Maryland Business
Local
Maryland Government
Ocean City, MD
Business
Ocean City, MD
Government
Benzinga

What Are The 20 Top Paying Jobs In The US?

The latest statistics of the highest median annual pay from the U.S. Bureau of Labor has the medical profession in its top seven slots. According to Economic Policy Institute, since 1978, CEO pay has skyrocketed 1,322%, 351 times as much as a typical worker in 2020. When your mother said...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harder Than Ever#Workforce Housing
Outsider.com

Over 70% of Workers Regret Quitting Jobs During the ‘Great Resignation’

According to a new survey, more than half of all young U.S. workers who changed jobs during the “Great Resignation” now admit they regret the change. About 72 percent of respondents said they regret quitting and feel a sense of buyer’s remorse; or that their new gig did not offer the working environment they had hoped during the interview process. All participants of the study — around 2,500 people, total — fall into either the millennial or Gen Z age range.
ECONOMY
World Economic Forum

These are the top reasons why US workers quit their jobs in 2021

The 'quit rate' in the United States reached a 20-year high during the COVID-19 pandemic. New research finds that low pay, a lack of opportunities for advancement and feeling disrespected at work were the top reasons why Americans quit their jobs that year. Many US workers who left their employment...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Housing
TechCrunch

After mass layoffs, Better.com offers severance, health insurance to employees who voluntarily resign

Better.com executives cited the current mortgage markets for the move in an email to employees. Eligible employees will get an email later today with the ability to accept the voluntary separation. The last day for employees who are under 40 years old to accept the offer is April 15 and employees who are 40 years old and above will have up to 21 days to accept the offer, according to an email from the company obtained by TechCrunch.
BUSINESS
TheConversationCanada

Gig workers aren't self-employed – they're modern-day feudal serfs

To understand neo-villeiny, we first need to understand medieval villeiny. The villeins of medieval Europe were a type of serf (a tenant farmer) that were bonded to a landlord they paid rent to, and for whom they carried out additional work. Feudalism has been replaced by capitalism, and a new villeiny — or neo-villeiny — has emerged to reflect the relationship between a worker and an organization, in which the latter benefits far more than the former. Neo-villeiny still has the core characteristics of medieval villeiny, but instead of the feudal relationship between the landlord and the villein, neo-villeiny describes the relationship...
ADVOCACY
NJ.com

Home Depot hiring over 1,000 employees for N.J. stores

Job hunting? Home Depot is making way for new employees. The home improvement chain recently announced it will hire 1,160 workers, both full-time and part-time, throughout New Jersey to prepare for its busiest season of the year. “These flexible positions will focus on customer service, filling online orders that are...
RETAIL
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

2K+
Followers
465
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

DelmarvaNow focuses on in-depth and breaking news, sports, things to do at the beach and features on Delmarva, including Salisbury Md., Ocean City Maryland, Delaware beaches and the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

 http://delmarvanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy