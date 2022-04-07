ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Music, comedy and more: Beach entertainment options continue to grow

By Roger Hillis
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
 1 day ago
As spring rolls on, the entertainment options at the beach continue to multiply. Events in the days and nights ahead will focus on comedy, music and more.

In Ocean City, Seacrets will host its Beer Fest & Pig Roast from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 9 ($49).

Organizers have nicknamed this year’s event “Craft, Mac & Cheers” in advertisements, as the food selections will include a half-dozen recipes of macaroni and cheese. Delmarva’s own Dogfish Head and Evolution breweries will provide the suds.

In addition to adult beverages and food, Saturday afternoon’s Seacrets bash will also feature live music by Triple Rail Turn.

The high-energy country act features members from Philadelphia and Wilmington, and brings its theatrical show to stages up and down the East Coast. Those who are unable to attend this weekend will have an opportunity to see the band next month, as it will return to Seacrets on Friday, May 6.

In Selbyville, the Freeman Arts Pavilion has unveiled a third round of performers who are scheduled for its annual outdoor concert series.

Tickets were set to go on sale at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 7, for some of the shows, including one by blues guitarist Boz Scaggs — who is to appear Saturday, Aug. 6 ($49 to $89).

Scaggs was to play to a sellout Freeman crowd in 2019 before his entire Out of the Blues Tour that summer was scuttled for health reasons.

Another Freeman on-sale Thursday that was expected to sell out quickly was for a Tuesday, Aug. 23, double bill with reggae-rock favorite Michael Franti & Spearhead and hip-hop groundbreakers Arrested Development ($45, $59). (Franti’s pair of June 22-23 concerts in Ocean City at Seacrets are both sold out.)

At noon on Friday, April 8, Freeman will place tickets on sale for the return of Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, who will rock the house Wednesday, July 6 ($49 to $79).

The husband-and-wife duo behind Top-40 stalwarts such as “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” has sold out several previous Freeman appearances, as well as their 2015 headlining slot at Springfest in Ocean City.

The annual OC BikeFest has added hard-rock group Jackyl as the opening act for national recording artist Disturbed at the Inlet on Thursday, Sept. 15. The Zac Brown Band and Travis Tritt will share the stage Friday, Sept. 16. (Ticket prices for both evenings begin at $65.)

Promoters said a free kickoff show for Wednesday, Sept. 14 — as well as a major headliner for Saturday, Sept. 17 — are expected to be announced in the next few weeks after contracts are signed, sealed and delivered.

In the more immediate future, the Milton Theatre in Sussex County has issued a “low-ticket alert” for a laugh fest taking place at 8 p.m. Friday, April 8. Funny man Keith Purnell will host the Next Big Star Stand-Up Comedy Show, headlined by Michael Adams and also featuring Bill Chiang, Troy Moore and Al Carroll ($13).

The Milton Theatre is also seeing brisk ticket sales for the dueling-pianos twosome Flying Ivories, which will appear at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 9 ($24). Seating at the theater has been temporarily modified this week due to balcony construction, so the usual tables at the rear of the room are not available at this time.

Email Roger Hillis at rogerhillis@gmail.com

