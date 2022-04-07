ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lack of affordable housing fueling homelessness in Columbus

By WOSU 89.7 NPR News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a bright sunny day just a couple of blocks from a Columbus homeless shelter, we met a 48-year-old man. He asked us not to use his name to protect his privacy. “I lived in West Virginia. I had a really good job, had a really good life, had a home,...

Blaze Woods
1d ago

No such thing as affordable housing in Columbus, it’s very expensive, 1500 is not uncommon for an apartment. Only high end jobs can manage that. Real estate developers don’t care, gentrification of Franklinton and the Hilltop has already begun, it’s going to get worse. Much worse.

Coast News

Common-sense housing solutions for the homeless

The State of California has a top-down mandate regarding housing for the “unhoused” called “Housing First.”. Proponents claim this is the first step toward recovery and is the “compassionate” way to deal with the roughly 161,000 people who live on our streets. Some studies estimate 75% of those living on the streets are either addicted or mentally ill.
KTVZ

Amazon to build affordable housing near transit stops

SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon will spend more than $120 million to build affordable-housing units close to transit stations near Seattle and Washington, D.C. It’s the latest example of a tech company trying to address the affordable housing crisis critics say the industry has exacerbated. Amazon said Tuesday it is working with Sound Transit and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority to construct a total of 1,060 homes near four public transit sites. The Washington state sites are in SeaTac and Bellevue. The other sites are Maryland in the cities of New Carrollton and College Park. Amazon is building out another corporate hub in Arlington, Virginia, and is expanding operations in Bellevue, near its Seattle headquarters.
newsnet5

Home sharing is helping seniors afford housing

LONGMONT, Colo. — Housing prices have increased by more than 20% across the country since the start of the pandemic, and it’s leaving many families struggling to afford a place to live. Those price increases are especially hurting seniors. However, a movement helping seniors afford a place to live is growing. It’s called home sharing, meaning two or more people who aren’t related live together to share costs.
WLWT 5

Plant once considered extinct now flourishing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A plant that was once considered to be extinct is now flourishing thanks to help from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The rare plant, called the running buffalo clover, is now officially off the endangered species list thanks to the work from ODNR. “This is...
NBC4 Columbus

Downtown building may become apartment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The former Knights of Columbus and Salesian Boys and Girls Club building downtown could get new life as a residential property. https://nbc4i.co/3NfZE55.
iheart.com

Woman, 88, Hit With 70 Percent Rent Increase

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - An 88-year-old Grand Rapids woman was, at one point, facing a 70 percent increase in her monthly rent for her apartment on 10th Street. Union Suites LLC co-owner Tom Ralston says the rent is in line with Michigan Housing Development Authority standards. Still, Ralston says he...
10TV

Residents petition to shut down South Hudson neighborhood bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A petition is now circulating online to shut down a local bar in the South Hudson neighborhood. Residents tell 10TV they’ve had enough with the violence they say is coming from Jack’s Corner Pub. Some of the resident complaints include gunshots, knife fights, sex...
Sandusky Register

'Don't Say Gay' comes to Ohio

COLUMBUS — Republicans pushing what critics are calling a "Don't Say Gay" proposal similar to a law recently approved in Florida aren't saying why the legislation is needed or where it originated. Ohio educators would be banned from teaching about sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third...
moneytalksnews.com

15 States With the Most People Behind on Rent

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Stessa. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, growing rent debt and the possibility of widespread evictions have been a major worry. Renters are more likely to work in the sorts of occupations that have been most disrupted by the pandemic, like retail and hospitality, and less likely to have savings or other assets to help them weather hard times.
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Woman pulls gun on COTA driver

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after Columbus police said she pulled a gun on a Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) bus driver. According to police, the woman pointed a 9mm pink handgun at the driver, who then left the bus, saying they felt threatened. The woman ran from the bus in […]
