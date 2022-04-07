ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellsville, NY

The Wellsville Wine Walk returns April 9. Here's what to know about the event

By Tom Passmore, The Evening Tribune
 1 day ago
The Wellsville Wine Walk returns this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's one of the most popular activities we've done over the years," said Bruce Thomas, Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce President. "Even just being a part of it when I wasn't in charge of the Chamber, I know it's a big event.

"A lot of the businesses do very well with it. It was a no-brainer to bring it back when we could."

Registration will be capped at 350 people, and organizers expect it to sell out.

The walk will feature 15 locations, where participants can enjoy tastings, hors d’oeuvres, door prizes and restaurant specials.

Participating locations currently include:

  • American Legion
  • Beef Haus
  • Better Days
  • Chamber of Commerce
  • Elks Club
  • From the Heart
  • Hart’s Jewelry
  • Wellsville Brewing Company
  • Texas Hot
  • Salon Visage
  • The Shop on Main
  • Office for the Blind and Visually Handicapped

Wineries and distributors that are participating include:

  • Park Plaza Liquors
  • Sanzo Beverage Company
  • Bully Hill Vineyards
  • Glenora Wine Cellars
  • Opici Wines
  • Gallo Wines
  • Three Brothers Wineries
  • Empire Merchants North
  • Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits
  • Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery
  • Weis Vineyards

"I know a lot of the businesses do very well that day," Thomas said. "It's something they've all told me that it brings people into their stores."

Ten wineries will also be involved with the event, the most the Wellsville Wine Walk has seen in its history.

Registration will be held at the American Legion at 23 Jefferson St., where guests will sign in, show a valid ID and receive a complimentary souvenir glass, wristband and passport to pour stations.

Tickets are $30 and are available at wellsville-area-chamber-of-commerce.ticketleap.com/wine-walk-2022.

Follow Tom Passmore on Twitter @TheLeaderPass.

