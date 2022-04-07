Six things to know about the Horseheads baseball team

Add an impressive first win of the young season to the things Horseheads' baseball team will take with it as the Blue Raiders get set to head to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for a spring trip the pandemic denied the storied program the previous two years.

Horseheads was a 4-1 winner Wednesday at home against Union-Endicott after opening the season Monday with a 4-3 loss to two-time defending Section 4 Class AA champion Corning.

Horseheads has adeptly handled challenges

Weather kept Horseheads inside most of the preseason, minus some appreciated time on the turf at the school's stadium. That's a significant challenge for a sport ideally played under sunny skies.

Signs of rust weren't evident Wednesday. The Raiders committed just one error behind a combined three-hitter from right-handers Dylan Ribble and Alex Daugherty, who recorded the final out following 6 2/3 innings from Ribble.

"I’m pleasantly surprised (at the season start). I shouldn’t say surprised, but I am because we haven’t practiced on the field, so I didn't know what to expect," said Jeff Limoncelli, Horseheads' head coach since 1998.

"But our kids, they know how to play. We have some good seniors that mix in with some of the young kids. They really know how to play baseball, so now, when you have the pitching and you play defense, we have a chance to beat anybody."

Roster boasts experience

Horseheads returns several seniors from last year's Section 4 Class AA runner-up, including sectional all-stars Alex Chrisman, Riley Loomis and Matt Procopio. Chrisman stole home Wednesday on a pitch that ended up going to the backstop.

A good chunk of the Horseheads 11-12 Little League all-star team that advanced to the 2017 state tournament is on the team, including Ribble, Procopio, Chrisman, Jackson Cook, Lucas Granger and Gavin Wert. Cook is dealing with a hand injury that has kept him out.

"It's really a great group," Ribble said. "We've been playing with each other for years and years. A lot of us seniors have been playing together since we were 11 and 12 years old. It's just fun to end it with all of us together."

Said Loomis: "I think we have a pretty solid team. We have pitching, defense and offense. I think we'll have a pretty good year."

Expect season of compelling matchups

Horseheads faced Corning's potent senior pair of Aidan Chamberlin and Landen Burch in Monday's walk-off loss and Wednesday went up against U-E's Jude Abbadessa, a UConn-bound right-hander who was a key part of Maine-Endwell's 2016 Little League World Series champion.

Abbadessa retired the first nine batters before Horseheads got to him for three runs in the fourth. Procopio and Ribble sandwiched RBI singles around Loomis' high, opposite-field homer over the fence in right field.

"It's pretty fun," Loomis said of facing the likes of Abbadessa. "He's definitely a good pitcher. He knows how to throw his stuff. I think we just came out hitting tonight and had a good game against him."

Pitching a strength so far

Chrisman gave Horseheads a strong outing Monday and Ribble dominated much of Wednesday's game. He struck out four and walked two while throwing 96 pitches. Loomis said Ribble "pitched great."

Ribble said Horseheads bounced back nicely Wednesday, adding the team doesn't carry losses into the next game.

"It’s just nice to actually be out on a field for the first time and actually pitch out here," he added. "We’ve only been out here once or twice. It’s really great to get out here and throw a full game. We’ve been throwing for a while in the gym."

Limoncelli praised his pitchers for throwing strikes and spotting pitches.

"We don’t have the dominant guys we’ve had in the past, but we have grinders and good pitchers that can mix it up and change eye levels," he said. "When guys hit it, we’ve been making plays. We have to do that. We have to pitch and play defense or we’re not going to win."

Ready to hit the road

Horseheads will make its return next week to the Mingo Bay Classic in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Loomis was a freshman when Horseheads last played in the highly regarded tournament.

"I think we’re going to face some pretty good teams down there, so it will get us set up pretty good for the rest of the season," he said.

It also brings added challenge given teams must have at least a .400 overall record or .500 record in class play to reach the Section 4 tourney.

"They’ve got that silly rule – the 40/50 rule. And we play a great schedule," Limoncelli said. "Corning, U-E off the bat and going down to play four teams in that tournament. One is ranked in the nation, the other three are ranked in the state.

"It’s like the basketball Christmas tournament. How do you penalize teams for playing good teams? We’ve got to figure out a way to get seven wins and get in. If we can get in, we’re going to be a tough out."

A proud tradition

Horseheads has captured six Section 4 Class AA titles since 2010. A 1999 state title in New York's highest classification is among the program's highlights.

"It's great, it really is," Ribble said of being part of such a tradition-rich program. "Come to practice every day after school, we have a great time. It's like family. Just a really great time to be out here with all the boys."

