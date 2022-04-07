ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corning Inc. halting Russia operations in two offices, moving 60 employees

By Jeff Smith, The Leader
The Leader
 1 day ago
Corning Inc. became one the latest companies to cease or begin to transition operations out of Russia since the country began its invasion of Ukraine in late February.

Corning Inc. released a statement on its website Tuesday night, saying it had suspended all sales into Russia since March 16, and it was restricting access to its two offices in Russia before temporarily closing both facilities.

“The only sales made are those that are for humanitarian purposes,” company spokesperson Gabrielle Bailey said Wednesday. “We make things that are life-saving. That’s the only exception we are making.”

Bailey said the company is looking into relocating its 60 employees at Corning's Scientific Center in St. Petersburg and international office in Moscow to other locations, possibly Turkey or the country of Georgia.

New business:Painted Post's newest business BAST Patisserie is a taste of sweet success

Development news:Plan to resurrect Corning church project fails in City Council vote

NY police shooting:Sons seek answers after NY dad is killed by police in his home

Corning Inc. said March 17 it was still operating in Russia, but Bailey said, "We continue to monitor this rapidly changing situation, and we will adapt as necessary to support our people and to operate in line with applicable laws, regulations, and Corning Inc.’s values.”

The Yale School of Management has compiled a list of companies that have withdrawn or changed operations in Russia, as well as documenting companies that continue to do business in the country.

As of last week, Corning Inc. was not among the hundreds of businesses on the list. The Leader contacted the university's School of Management in mid-March but did not receive a response. However, Corning Inc. appeared on the list in the past week as continuing to operate in Russia, but on Wednesday the status was changed to "Scaling Back."

“Our top priority remains the safety and well-being of our employees always,” Bailey said March 17. “Through the Corning Incorporated Foundation, we are providing financial support to the humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine and surrounding countries. Our employees have united together as a global community to personally help those impacted in the region."

The list at som.yale.edu shows more than 600 companies that have withdrawn from Russia since President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion on Feb. 24.

Corning Inc. also announced Tuesday night it was ceasing further investments in Russia, and said it is providing financial support for Ukraine's humanitarian relief efforts through its foundation.

“At Corning Inc., we are a united community made up of many different nationalities,” Corning Inc. released in a statement. “We strive to provide a safe environment for our employees. And, we always take purposeful actions aligned with our code values. To that end, we continue to assess and update our company position on the invasion of Ukraine.”

Notable companies that have withdrawn from Russia include Apple, Disney, Ford, McDonald’s, Burger King and PepsiCo. IBM, which was founded as a leading technology company in Broome County, also withdrew from Russia on March 3, a day after it released a statement that it was "monitoring and implementing plans in response to the deteriorating situation involving Ukraine and Russia."

Russian officials warned companies that have exited Russia that the country could seize assets that the companies leave behind and also threatened corporate leaders with arrest if they criticize the government.

Putin said if foreign companies shut down production in Russia, he favored a plan to bring in outside management and transfer the companies to those who want to work.

The Leader

