Meyersdale does reversal on LHAC, chooses Inter-County Conference

By Adam Ripple, The Daily American
 2 days ago

It appears Meyersdale has finally found a new home for athletics beginning in 2023-24.

On Wednesday's school board agenda, it was recommended that the board-approved motion to join the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference be rescinded from the February 2022 meeting and that the Meyersdale Area School District instead pursue athletic admittance to the Inter-County Conference beginning in the 2023-24 school term.

The school board rescinded the approval into the LHAC, allowing the Red Raiders to join the Inter-County Conference by a vote of 7-0. Two board members were absent.

"The process for finding a true fit for Meyersdale athletically has been very exciting and challenging all at the same time," said Meyersdale Athletic Director Craig Gindlesperger. "Meyersdale, as well as some of the other county schools, have been in deep discussion, multiple meetings with multiple conferences in this process."

Meyersdale wanted the ICC to be its home from the beginning of this process. Meyersdale, along with Berlin Brothersvalley, Conemaugh Township, North Star and Windber, applied to the ICC in the summer for admittance for all sports.

The conference came back with an offer for just football. Those schools all declined, and the search continued for a new conference.

In came the LHAC.

It appeared a new super conference was going to form with schools from all across the area joining an already deep conference. All five of the aforementioned school boards approved acceptance into the LHAC. The conference then approved expansion last month.

However, in mid-February, the ICC came back with an individual offer to all five schools to join the conference for all sports.

Decisions had to be made quickly. Meyersdale became the first school to flip on the LHAC and choose a new path to the ICC.

"Meyersdale does appreciate all of the opportunities afforded to us by the various conferences and all of their (LHAC and Heritage) efforts in this process," Gindlesperger said.

The Red Raiders, like some of the other county schools who were going to join the LHAC, would have had their hands full competing in the LHAC. Now, Meyersdale has an opportunity to be more competitive across the board athletically in the ICC.

"The greatest appeal in Meyersdale making the change were the similarity of enrollment figures, which demographically coincides with the current schools in the ICC," Gindlesperger said. "It places our student-athletes in a more competitive realm while providing a higher level of safe play with schools of similar size."

With Bellwood-Antis potentially leaving the ICC for the LHAC, the conference would have 15 members, depending on what the other four Somerset County schools decide upon. Meyersdale would make 16 conference members. Eleven of the current schools in the ICC have football programs.

The current members include Claysburg-Kimmel, Curwensville, Glendale, Fannett-Metal (non-football), Forbes Road (non-football), Juniata Valley, Moshannon Valley, McConnellsburg (non-football), Mount Union, Northern Bedford, Southern Fulton (non-football), Southern Huntingdon, Tussey Mountain, West Branch and Willamsburg (non-football).

On Wednesday, Meyersdale's school board also approved that the Berlin Brothersvalley School District form a sports co-op agreement in junior high soccer, varsity boys and girls soccer with Berlin as the host, effective for the 2022 season. They also approved a co-op for varsity cross country with Meyersdale as the host for the 2022 season.

Adam Ripple is the Daily American sports editor. He can be reached at 814-444-5926. Follow him on Twitter @ARipple_DAsport. Follow Daily American Sports on Facebook.

#Girls Soccer#Glendale#Lhac#The Red Raiders#Meyersdale Athletic
