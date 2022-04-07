ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland County, NC

Cleveland County reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
The Star
The Star
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DCZHe_0f2125PI00

North Carolina reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 6,201 new cases. That's down 16.7% from the previous week's tally of 7,441 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

North Carolina ranked 18th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 9.9% from the week before, with 195,963 cases reported. With 3.15% of the country's population, North Carolina had 3.16% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 22 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Cleveland County reported six cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported eight cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 29,528 cases and 364 deaths.

Across North Carolina, cases fell in 61 counties, with the best declines in Wake County, with 640 cases from 993 a week earlier; in Wayne County, with 680 cases from 928; and in Cabarrus County, with 63 cases from 174.

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

North Carolina ranked 14th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 83.2% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 77%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, North Carolina reported administering another 61,490 vaccine doses, including 21,898 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 37,745 vaccine doses, including 15,208 first doses. In all, North Carolina reported it has administered 16,366,826 total doses.

Within North Carolina, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Wayne County with 552 cases per 100,000 per week; Avery County with 387; and Mitchell County with 281. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Cumberland County, with 866 cases; Wayne County, with 680 cases; and Wake County, with 640. Weekly case counts rose in 37 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Catawba, New Hanover and Cumberland counties.

In North Carolina, 41 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 116 people were reported dead.

A total of 2,630,506 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 23,215 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 80,155,397 people have tested positive and 982,565 people have died.

>> Track coronavirus cases across the United States

North Carolina's COVID-19 hospital admissions staying flat

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, April 3.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 1,083
  • The week before that: 1,076
  • Four weeks ago: 1,700

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 38,524
  • The week before that: 39,307
  • Four weeks ago: 56,710

Hospitals in 15 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 12 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 26 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Cleveland County reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

Comments / 1

Related
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: 797 additional cases show rising trend as BA.2 subvariant dominates every U.S. region

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 797 additional coronavirus cases on Tuesday. The 4,566 cases recorded in the past week translate into a seven-day moving average of 652 cases per day, up 8.9% from a week ago, but down 35.2% over the last 30 days. While the numbers and rates are still low — only about 2.3% of the peak seen in mid-January — they have stopped falling. Lehigh County ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland County, NC
Government
City
Cleveland, NC
Cleveland County, NC
Health
City
Catawba, NC
State
North Carolina State
Cleveland County, NC
Coronavirus
County
Cleveland County, NC
deseret.com

This COVID-19 symptom is an early sign of infection

The novel coronavirus continues to circulate around the country, infecting thousands of people even as restrictions have ended across multiple states. What to know: Getting infected with COVID-19 is still possible in the United States, despite high levels of natural immunity and protection from COVID-19 vaccines. Symptoms: Dr. Allison Arwady,...
CHICAGO, IL
WBTW News13

North Carolina teacher resigns after video of classroom incident goes viral

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A teacher from Southwest Onslow High School in Jacksonville, North Carolina, resigned last week after a video was spread around social media. Onslow County Schools officials said a school employee reacted with intolerable behavior in front of students on Thursday. The video contains audio of the teacher screaming and using inappropriate […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

South Carolina man who made children pee in bottles during drive to Myrtle Beach convicted on drug trafficking charges

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina man has been convicted for drug and weapons charges in connection to an arrest that happened while he was driving through the night from Connecticut to Myrtle Beach, according to authorities. Anthony Cyquan Herring, 40, of Orangeburg, S.C., has been found guilty of distribution of heroin and […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Gannett#Health And Human Services#Usa Today Network#Johns Hopkins University
country1037fm.com

Authorities On The North Carolina Coast Are Begging Tourists To Stop This

My husband and I were walking Winnie on the beach a couple of weeks ago. You know, not really paying attention to where we were placing our feet and wham, I ended up at the bottom of some little kids hole they had been digging in the sand. He was just a little fella and looked horrified when I stumbled in.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCNC

'This is extremely dangerous': Outer Banks town asks tourists to stop leaving giant holes on the beach

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Firefighters along North Carolina's Outer Banks are asking beachgoers to stop leaving giant holes along the shore when they leave. The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department posted two photos of large holes that were left unfilled on the beach last week. Firefighters got a call from someone about a large hole along North Virginia Dare Trail about a massive hole near the water.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
FOX8 News

Enough fentanyl to kill 390,000 people seized in Randolph, Chatham County drug bust

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies seized pounds of fentanyl after a drug investigation. According to deputies, they executed a search warrant at the home of Donald Robert Lynch on Spencer Road in Archdale. Detectives sized “a trafficking amount” of fentanyl and methamphetamine, bath salts and steroids. Six firearms and drug paraphernalia were also seized. […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WECT

Bird flu is spreading in North Carolina

Leland Planning Board gives green light for development on west bank of Cape Fear River. The Leland Planning Board approved a text amendment for a development proposal, at a meeting Tuesday evening, for a project on a piece of land across from downtown Wilmington, with a recommended height restriction. Homeowner...
WILMINGTON, NC
country1037fm.com

The Unhealthiest Restaurant Order In North Carolina Is In Wilmington

As someone who is trying so hard to lose weight, sometimes you just have the unhealthiest cravings. We love it when Eat This, Not That! do these studies. This time, they searched the country to find the unhealthiest restaurant orders around, and one place in Wilmington came in first for North Carolina.
WILMINGTON, NC
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Ticks carrying rare virus found in several states

Ticks carrying a rare virus that can make humans sick have been found recently in six states, according to a study released Wednesday. The ticks found to be carrying the virus, called a lone star tick, were discovered in Georgia by researchers at Emory University. The ticks are common in Georgia and other states across the South and Midwest, but the ones found by the researchers were carrying a virus called the Heartland virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCBD Count on 2

These small SC towns were named best in the south by Southern Living

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you looking for a quick getaway? Three destinations in South Carolina made Southern Living’s list of the ‘South’s Best Small Towns’ in 2022. Beaufort made the list at #1 – the popular magazine said Beaufort, which sits along South Carolina’s coast between Hilton Head Island and Charleston, was a Lowcountry […]
BEAUFORT, SC
The Star

The Star

1K+
Followers
314
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Shelby, NC from Shelby Star.

 http://shelbystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy