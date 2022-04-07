Cleveland County reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

North Carolina reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 6,201 new cases. That's down 16.7% from the previous week's tally of 7,441 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

North Carolina ranked 18th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 9.9% from the week before, with 195,963 cases reported. With 3.15% of the country's population, North Carolina had 3.16% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 22 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Cleveland County reported six cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported eight cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 29,528 cases and 364 deaths.

Across North Carolina, cases fell in 61 counties, with the best declines in Wake County, with 640 cases from 993 a week earlier; in Wayne County, with 680 cases from 928; and in Cabarrus County, with 63 cases from 174.

North Carolina ranked 14th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 83.2% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 77%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, North Carolina reported administering another 61,490 vaccine doses, including 21,898 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 37,745 vaccine doses, including 15,208 first doses. In all, North Carolina reported it has administered 16,366,826 total doses.

Within North Carolina, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Wayne County with 552 cases per 100,000 per week; Avery County with 387; and Mitchell County with 281. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Cumberland County, with 866 cases; Wayne County, with 680 cases; and Wake County, with 640. Weekly case counts rose in 37 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Catawba, New Hanover and Cumberland counties.

In North Carolina, 41 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 116 people were reported dead.

A total of 2,630,506 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 23,215 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 80,155,397 people have tested positive and 982,565 people have died.

North Carolina's COVID-19 hospital admissions staying flat

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, April 3.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 1,083

The week before that: 1,076

Four weeks ago: 1,700

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 38,524

The week before that: 39,307

Four weeks ago: 56,710

Hospitals in 15 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 12 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 26 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

