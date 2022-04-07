ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granville native serves at Naval Air Station North Island

A Granville native serves in the U.S. Navy at a helicopter squadron who flies the newest and most technologically-advanced helicopters.

"I joined the Navy to follow in my father and grandfather's military service," said Batey. "It's a tradition in our family to serve our country."

Growing up in Granville, Batey attended Granville High School and graduated in 2019. Today, Batey finds the values in Granville similar to those needed to succeed in the military.

"I was taught there is a right way to do things and a wrong way," said Batey. "I keep that in mind while performing all my tasks and that keeps me focused."

These lessons have helped Batey while serving at Naval Air Station North Island.

Batey serves with the "Battlecats" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM 73), a San Diego-based squadron that operates the Navy’s next generation of submarine hunter and Anti-Surface Warfare helicopter, the MH-60R Seahawk. Each helicopter is nearly 65 feet long, may weigh up to 23,500 lbs. (max gross) and can travel over 120 miles per hour for nearly 320 miles on a tank of gas.

According to Navy officials, the MH-60R is the most capable multi-mission helicopter available in the world today. It is used for a variety of missions, including hunting and tracking enemy submarines, attacking enemy ships, search and rescue, drug interdiction, delivering supplies and supporting the Navy’s special operations forces.

With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.

Batey and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

"My biggest accomplishment to date was recently completing a six-month deployment," said Batey. "I had the chance to see what the Navy is about and what we actually do when deployed."

As Batey and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

"Serving in the Navy gives me a purpose in life," added Batey. "I'm a part of something bigger than myself and our mission affects the world."

